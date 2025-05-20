TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description

TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool.

Getting Started

To use TfG, follow these steps:

Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled in your MetaTrader terminal.

Settings Overview

TfG is built for ease of use with a clean input panel. Here are the available input parameters:

Lot Size : Set your desired trade volume.

Magic Number : A unique identifier for the EA's trades to avoid conflicts with other EAs.

Max Trades : Defines how many positions the EA can open simultaneously.

Trade Hours : Specify the start and end times for the EA to be active.

Slippage : Set the maximum allowed price deviation during order execution.

Spread Filter : Prevents trading if the current spread exceeds the specified value.

AI Sensitivity: Adjusts how aggressively the EA reacts to market conditions (recommended to leave at default unless experienced).

Visual Elements

When attached to a chart, TfG displays minimal but useful information:

Active trading status.

Trade session time window.

Any alerts or errors related to execution.

Notes