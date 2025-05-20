TfG

TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description

TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool.

Getting Started

To use TfG, follow these steps:

  1. Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart.

  2. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality.

  3. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled in your MetaTrader terminal.

Settings Overview

TfG is built for ease of use with a clean input panel. Here are the available input parameters:

  • Lot Size: Set your desired trade volume.

  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA's trades to avoid conflicts with other EAs.

  • Max Trades: Defines how many positions the EA can open simultaneously.

  • Trade Hours: Specify the start and end times for the EA to be active.

  • Slippage: Set the maximum allowed price deviation during order execution.

  • Spread Filter: Prevents trading if the current spread exceeds the specified value.

  • AI Sensitivity: Adjusts how aggressively the EA reacts to market conditions (recommended to leave at default unless experienced).

Visual Elements

When attached to a chart, TfG displays minimal but useful information:

  • Active trading status.

  • Trade session time window.

  • Any alerts or errors related to execution.

Notes

  • TfG should only be run on a single chart at a time to avoid overlapping trade logic.

  • The EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD); performance on other instruments has not been verified.

  • Always test on a demo account before applying any changes to settings.

Önerilen ürünler
Bot DayLong Completo
VINI INVEST
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ SOBRE A ESTRATÉGIA ‍ O robô DayLong foi programado a partir da estratégia desenvolvida pelo engenheiro Vinicius Reis após anos de trading, centenas de alunos formados e milhares de horas operando. Eles utilizam em sua fórmula alguns indicadores e osciladores parametrizados de maneira a prever os pontos explosivos de início de tendência do índice futuro brasileiro.  Com seus parâmetros otimizados pelo histórico de movimentação do ativo, foram configurados para entrar em trades
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Uzman Danışmanlar
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Your Trading Edge
Tatiana Zyrianova
3.38 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA was created by a professional trader and developer of trading robots (more than 700 completed orders). The key advantage of this trading robot is the high risk-reward ratio, which over a period of 11 years averages from 4.2 (at the lowest risk) to 11.8 (at the highest risk) annually. About the EA: Trading takes place on 14 currency pairs. Each strategy opens only one trade during a signal with a fixed take profit and a virtual stop loss (breaking through an extremum or a closing signal
BreakThrust Pro EA
Mr Panlop Tansila
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing [   BreakThrust Pro EA]   – The Ultimate Breakout Strategy EA for Forex Traders! Are you looking for a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that focuses on precision and control, without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies? Look no further! BreakThrust Pro   is designed with a robust   Breakout Strategy , capturing market momentum at the right moment while   minimizing risk . Our EA   controls Stop Loss and Take Profit levels   in every trade, ensuring calculate
Infinity Scalper EA MT5
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots, it is r
Detailed Analysis
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Detailed Analysis is a modern professional robot that implements a trading strategy based on several indicators in combination. Unique trading system! Permission to trade is formed by an indicator that delimits the levels of flat and trend, and the entry point is set by the SAR indicator, separately for buy and sell. Also, the bot has a built-in filter indicator that cuts out peaks and valleys on the price chart. Itiko correctly handles errors and works reliably with capital. The EA uses the ba
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 5 için Forex Bacteria Uzman Danışmanı Forex Bacteria, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Doğada faydalı bakteriler bizimle simbiyotik olarak bir arada yaşadığı gibi, biz de piyasalarla uyumlu ve simbiyotik bir şekilde bir arada yaşamayı hedefliyoruz. Bu, yalnızca risk yönetimi tercihlerinizi ayarlamanız ve işlem yapmak istediğiniz günleri seçmeniz gereken bir tak ve çalıştır EA'dır. Son 12 yılda ağırlıklı olarak odaklanmış ve optimize edilmiş olup, AUD
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dolar Maliyet Ortalaması çok basit ve eski bir ticaret algoritmasıdır, ancak geçmişten bugüne çok kullanışlıdır. (Not. DCA Pro Trend AI'yi kiralayan ve satın alan tüm kullanıcıların, Kullanım Kılavuzunu almak ve takas öncesinde önerilen kurulumu almak için bana mesaj göndermeleri gerekmektedir) Ben bir tüccarım, 2009'dan itibaren ticarete başladım ve artık ticaret benim hayatım. Bu EA'yı tüm bilgilerimi, tüm ticaret tecrübelerimi, fon yönetimi tecrübelerimi baz alarak kodladım. Size bir soru
SuperTrend Fit for low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu uzman ticaret aracı, düşük durgunluk ve yüksek net karlılık ile en iyi sistemleri bulmak için güçlü bir özel optimizasyon ölçütü ile SuperTrend göstergesinden yararlanır. Tüccarlar, çubuk göstergesi çizgisinin üzerinde veya altında açıldığında (uzun veya kısa) bir pozisyon girerler. Sinyal tersine döndüğünde pozisyondan çıkabilirsiniz veya risksiz kapatma seçenekleri (kar al, zarar durdur) veya seanın sonunda zaman aşımına göre kapatma seçeneğiyle açık bırakabilirsiniz. Diğer özellikler ara
Sora
Kosin Phanmuang
Uzman Danışmanlar
The SORA system is designed based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, allowing users to customize the trading system according to their preferences. It is suitable for identifying reversal points or entry points following a trend and can efficiently work with all currency pairs. To download the best settings, Please contact me via direct message. Recommendations: Broker: Exness Use on XAUUSDm on M1 timeframe  ¥1,000,000 Minimum initial Deposit ( JPY Account ) The recommended acc
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Uzman Danışmanlar
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
Trivia Euraud M30
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Descrição do produto O Trivia M30 EURAUD é um robô de negociação desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas EUR/AUD, utilizando o gráfico de 30 minutos (M30). Este Expert Advisor (EA) foi projetado com o objetivo de explorar oportunidades de mercado por meio de estratégias robustas e personalizáveis, focando tanto na otimização quanto na proteção do capital. Equipado com diversos indicadores técnicos e filtros de notícias, o Trivia M30 EURAUD oferece uma solução ajustável para traders que buscam
Zeus GBPUSD
Silviu Andrei Popa
Uzman Danışmanlar
!!! 5 MINUTE FRAME ONLY !!! Expert Advisor: Zeus GBP/USD 5M Description: Zeus GBP/USD 5M is your dedicated trading partner for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 5-minute chart. With precision, it utilizes MACD, ATR, and other indicators to execute automated long and short trades. Set at 0.2 lots, it balances risk and reward for consistent profits. Key Features: Specialized GBP/USD trading. 5-minute timeframe for rapid trading. Adjustable lot sizes. MACD, ATR, and more indicators. Automated lon
Trading Storm
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading Storm v2.0 is a professional solution designed for discerning traders seeking a conservative and ultra-secure smart grid strategy. By automatically adapting to market conditions (low, normal, or high volatility), this system dynamically adjusts order spacing, lot progression factors, and take‑profit targets in real time to optimize each position series. Its efficient execution every 30 seconds ensures optimal responsiveness without unnecessary overload, while strict margin checks and min
Little Boy Gold Miner
Standfor Chisi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This smart EA is based on Fake outs caused by Market movers when they're trying to liquidate positions It is based on the following Concepts: Liquidity Grab: A liquidity grab typically refers to a trading strategy that aims to take advantage of price movements triggered by sudden spikes in trading volume or liquidity. Traders often believe that these liquidity grabs can lead to significant price movements. The EA might be programmed to identify and react to such liquidity events. Bullish Daily C
Gregory S EA
Revazi Tchitanava
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hi There, I am .NET(C#), cTrader(C#), Ninja Trader 8(C#), MetaTrader4(MQL4) and MetaTrader5(MQL5) developer with 5 years of experience in programming. I have developed EA for MetaTrader 5 platform which in strategy tester is gaining money consistently. I have strategy tester reports on EURUSD H4 from 2003.06.01 till 2020.03.31 with 99% % History data quality from Dukascopy Bank. Unfortunately max screenshots what I can attach is 12 so I will attach 12 years strategy tester reports. Best regar
Crown EA MT5
Ismael Nayif Ismael Ismael
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crown Trading Crown, Expert Advisors for Meta Trader 5    Ultra Global Invest Hub       Crown AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes       use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to           learn which indicators are most r
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal Daha fazlasını burada bulun:   https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/prizmal/seller En son haberler, güncellemeler ve gelişmeler için resmi  PrizmaL Kanalı 'na abone olun! Bu işlem robotu, NZDCAD döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır ve temel göstergeler olarak RSI ve CCI kullanan bir ortalama alma stratejisine dayalı olarak çalışır. Her işlem, risk kontrolünü ve kârlılığı artırmak için dinamik kâr alma ve zarar durdurma seviyeleriyle yönetilir. Strateji, IC Markets sunucusund
Moxie 5
Andrej Nikitin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moxie 5   Moxie 5 is an intraday trading system that makes profits from short-term price movements. EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs. Optimized parameter files are installed in the product news. You can see the statistics of the advisor for different brokers on various instruments in the section  Trading Signals for MetaTrader 5 . There is the possibility of including martingale, which requires special care. Options Management of risks: enter allotted funds  -  (<=0-OFF, <=2.0 - coeff
SuperGrid EA
Hamid Jalili Nejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gapscalper AI , yapay zeka destekli gelişmiş bir alım satım algoritmasıdır. Adil Değer Boşluklarını (FVG) akıllıca tespit eder ve bunları geleneksel teknik analizle birleştirerek fiyat hareketlerini yüksek doğrulukla tahmin eder. Temelinde, özel olarak eğitilmiş bir pekiştirmeli öğrenme modeli bulunmaktadır. Bu model, gizli piyasa verimsizliklerini belirlemek ve dinamik işlem yürütme stratejileri ile bunlardan yararlanmak için dikkatle tasarlanmıştır. Bu yenilikçi yaklaşım, EA'nin yüksek olasılı
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Hundred Egg EA MT5
Tsoi Chi Kin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hundred Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading extreme reverse situations.  Several pattern recognization techniques had been integrated to analyze the market.  Built-in special designed market filters to protect the capital.  It targets AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for correlation arbitrage opportunity. Next Price: $600 LIVE Signals: Crazy Mode (USD300 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229 Crazy Mode (USD700 start):  https://www.mql5.com/en/
Scalper One MT5
Surge FX Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an aggressive  price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown , it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot. The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended. WARNING : Minimum account balance is $50. Before us
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu robot, piyasa dalgalanmalarına karşı korunmak için aynı anda üç para birimi ile işlem yapar. Robot, EURUSD ve EURGBP'yi aynı yönde ve GBPUSD'yi ters yönde ticaret yapar. Risk, sermayenize göre belirlediğiniz lot büyüklüğü ile otomatik olarak yönetilir. Maksimum 500 dolar için 0,01 lot tavsiye ediyorum. 1000 dolar için de 0,01 lot ayarlayabilirsiniz, sorun olmaz. Bir ticaret döngüsü en fazla üç turda tamamlanabilir. Tur: 0,01 lot ile TP %0,5 veya 2. tura geçin. Tur: 0,02 lot ile TP %0,75 veya
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.81 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neural Vertex – Forex majör ve minör pariteler için disiplinli bir mean-reversion Expert Advisor. 6 parite ve 5 yıllık veri (~1350 işlem) üzerinde test edilmiştir. RSI, ADX ve çift EMA onayını birleştirerek kanıta dayalı, yüksek doğrulukta giriş ve çıkış sinyalleri üretir. Martingale yok, grid yok – sadece şeffaf mantık, sıkı risk kontrolü ve isteğe bağlı trailing stop . Sürekli kazanç istikrarını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Konsept Piyasa türü : mean reversion – geçici aşırı
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 Yıldızlı Uzman Danışman — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro Tanıtımı: Tüm hesap türleri ve prop firm zorlukları için nihai yapay zeka ticaret sistemi ️ Önemli : Tüm hesap türleriyle (bireysel hesaplar ve prop firm değerlendirme hesapları dahil) uyumlu çalışabilmesi için kullanıcı ayarlarında "Prop Firm Modu" seçeneğinin etkinleştirilmesi gerekmektedir. Bu seçenek aktif edilmezse, fonlu işlem firmalarının kurallarına uyulmayabilir. Genel Bakış: FundPass Pro , FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trade
QfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
QfG is highly risky be wise Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value  Take cautious of losses made. Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials Best professional outlook  Best for get quick fast scheme Happy trading pals QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision
Scaltrix
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format. With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or
Goldora
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution. Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in
AuX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
AuX – Precision Gold EA with Luxury Engineering AuX is a finely engineered trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for traders who value both precision and sophistication, AuX combines adaptive algorithmic logic with responsive execution tailored for the dynamic behavior of gold. Inspired by the speed and elegance of a Rolls-Royce, AuX moves with intelligence—analyzing market structures, reacting to range shifts, and aligning with directional bias through advanced candle recogn
Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
ArcaneX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution Introduction ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market e
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt