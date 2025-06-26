ArcaneX

📢 IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE 📢

🔵 THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS

🔵 THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY

🔵 THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS

ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution

Introduction

ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market engagement system. It merges probabilistic modeling, microstructure-aware signal generation, and a proprietary AI inference engine to deliver dynamic execution capability across major financial instruments.

ArcaneX is not a conventional technical analysis system. Instead, it is constructed upon a deep-stack architecture that interacts with external data streams in real-time, supported by encrypted API key authentication. As such, it operates beyond the limitations of local MetaTrader 5 logic, offering a multi-dimensional approach to trade management.

This EA thrives in high-volatility conditions, complex breakout regimes, and liquidity-fragmented environments such as XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD, and EURUSD. Due to its reliance on live data and neural adaptation modules, backtesting results are not indicative of live performance.

Architecture & Logic Flow

ArcaneX is composed of six computational tiers, operating concurrently with shared memory pools:

  1. Pre-Signal Volatility Decoder: Detects volatility bursts and tail risk structures using high-frequency bar clustering and entropy scoring.

  2. Market Context Interpreter: Classifies the current market into one of nine latent states using a hidden Markov model.

  3. Reinforcement Learning Kernel: Ingests multi-timeframe data to simulate thousands of hypothetical trade environments in real-time.

  4. Execution Optimization Layer: Integrates latency compensation, orderbook simulation, and transaction cost modeling for trade deployment.

  5. Risk Geometry Engine: Applies non-linear exposure management through capital vector analysis.

  6. Post-Trade Evaluation Core: Scores each completed cycle with anomaly detection and feedback integration to refine future actions.

Each subsystem operates on micro-batch data feeds and is periodically refreshed with inference from the cloud-based AI model.

Technical Indicators Used

While ArcaneX employs some indicator structures, they are heavily modified and dynamically weighted:

  • Asymmetric Volatility Channels (AVC) – Enhanced envelopes based on fractal volatility and mean shift detection.

  • Weighted Flow Index (WFI) – Volume-driven divergence engine built from aggregated trade velocity.

  • Time-Decay Support Layers – Adaptive zones calculated from historical event-sensitivity filters.

  • Liquidity Strain Estimator (LSE) – Measures thinning in bid-ask depth proxies derived from tick behavior.

  • Candle Entropy Signature (CES) – AI-trained classification of candle formations into volatility clusters.

ArcaneX does not use fixed indicator crossovers or static thresholds. Instead, it constructs multi-dimensional indicator fusion maps, which evolve dynamically based on observed market phase.

Risk Control Parameters

The risk control engine inside ArcaneX is a vectorized capital allocation module with multi-scenario awareness. Risk is distributed across potential market states based on:

  • Projected Trade Entropy (PTE): Estimates outcome dispersion before order initiation.

  • Skew-Normal Volatility Boundaries: Establishes flexible SL/TP zones based on skew-normal distributions rather than linear ratios.

  • Trade Exposure Weighting: Positions are entered based on a position-score matrix rather than a fixed lot sizing formula.

  • Daily Equity Envelope Constraint: System self-limits exposure once cumulative variance hits a predetermined envelope threshold.

ArcaneX does not use martingale or grid-based risk amplification. All exposure decisions are fully algorithmic and data-sensitive.

Trade Execution Logic

Trade entries are launched when three subsystems reach synchronous consensus:

  1. AI Forecast Node triggers structural confirmation

  2. Volatility Decoder confirms tail safety margins

  3. Liquidity Engine identifies favorable fill probability based on simulated slippage models

Entries are executed with intelligent slippage tolerance and multiple order routing simulations.

Exits are based on a conditional combination of:

  • Diminishing edge signal confidence

  • Spread expansion beyond adaptive limit

  • Deviation from model-predicted trade path

ArcaneX is designed to reduce exposure proactively and avoid overextension, especially during economic data releases or irregular orderbook spikes.

Live Market Behavior vs Strategy Tester Limitations

Due to the reliance on real-time API-based AI processing, ArcaneX cannot be effectively backtested using MetaTrader’s native strategy tester.

Backtesting omits the following:

  • Real-time model inference

  • External tickstream classification

  • Latency-aware routing simulations

  • Volume footprint modeling

Users must conduct performance assessments on:

  • Live demo environments

  • Real-money accounts under controlled drawdown observation

All core logic is activated only after API key authentication, making testing in Strategy Tester unreliable and incomplete.

Installation Guide

  1. Complete purchase of ArcaneX via MQL5

  2. Attach the EA to a chart of your chosen instrument (M1, M5 preferred)

  3. Enable DLL imports and WebRequest access (instructions included)

  4. Send your account number, broker name, and purchase proof to receive your AI Key

  5. Receive activation instructions within 7 business days

System Requirements:

  • ECN broker account with raw spreads

  • VPS latency <15ms to broker server

  • Balance: Minimum $500 for conservative mode; $3000+ for dynamic scaling mode

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value Description
Auto_Risk True Enables adaptive capital allocation
AI_Mode Enabled Activates external machine-learning core
Max_Positions 3 Restricts open trade layering
Daily_Risk_Cap 10% Maximum net exposure per day
Execution_Mode Latency Compensated Routes orders through optimized gateway

Advanced Customization Options

For advanced users and institutions, ArcaneX provides a customization interface through hidden parameters:

  • Inference Batch Size: Controls how many signals are processed per loop.

  • Tickstream Cache Size: Affects the memory buffer for signal analysis.

  • Model Confidence Filter: Adjusts the strictness of AI model consensus.

  • Trade Delay Filter: Allows intentional trade delay for news filtering.

  • Market Regime Bias Selector: Force bias towards breakout/trend/consolidation logic.

Custom feature unlock is available upon request after verification.

AI Integration Details

The AI system behind ArcaneX is hosted on a secured cloud node and is updated weekly. It provides:

  • Latent signal classification

  • Trade path simulation based on candle entropy

  • Price-action heatmaps with confidence scores

  • Adaptive risk/reward zoning via reinforcement learning

Integration steps:

  1. EA sends raw market data through encrypted WebRequest

  2. AI engine evaluates conditions and returns a structured JSON response

  3. ArcaneX uses this response to adjust logic flow and manage execution

Security Measures:

  • API keys are unique per user and expire upon misuse

  • Encrypted communication (AES-256)

  • Rate limiting and redundancy fallback

Limitations and Access Policy

  • AI activation requires 7 business days after purchase

  • One license per user account; transfers not permitted

  • Not compatible with brokers using synthetic symbols or delayed feeds

  • Improper use of AI Key results in permanent deactivation

  • Manual intervention may override logic but is discouraged

Due to the resource demand, availability is limited to ensure quality AI allocation per user.

Final Notes

ArcaneX is not a plug-and-play scalper or static system. It represents a fusion of data science, quantitative modeling, and execution theory—appropriate for those who understand the challenges of modern trading environments. While no system can offer certainty, ArcaneX continuously evolves through its AI backbone, adapting to new market data and maintaining structural flexibility.

To ensure optimal performance:

  • Use dedicated VPS close to broker

  • Monitor performance weekly

  • Contact support for custom AI tuning if needed

All updates are free for licensed users. For inquiries regarding enterprise use, academic licensing, or developer collaboration, reach out via the official MQL5 channel.


Önerilen ürünler
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Prism Ultimate Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prism Ultimate Pro Edition - AI Strategy Manager Professional Trading Suite with 100+ Advanced Strategies & AI Performance Management LIMITED TIME OFFERS First 10 Sales: $90 Next 50 Sales: $199 Regular Price: $499 Complete Strategy Arsenal This EA includes a comprehensive library of over 100 distinct trading strategies, categorized for maximum effectiveness. The arsenal covers a vast range of market approaches, including: High-Frequency & Scalping: Micro-scalping, session-based breakouts, and g
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
Super Wall Street Index Us30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
**WALL STREET INDEX US30** PROMOTION VALID FOR 5 DAYS! **RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ACCOUNT AND TIME FRAMES TO USE THE EXPERT:** **TIME FRAME** : M1 or M5   **MAX SPREAD** : 50   **BROKER TYPE** : HEDGE   **DIGIT* *: 1   **INITIAL DEPOSIT** : 500 USD   **RECOMMENDED BROKERS** : PEPPERSTONE, ICMARKETS RAW The Wall Street US30 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed to trade the US30 asset, which represents the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, including the leading companies in
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
ProVolaBot
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Uzman Danışmanlar
ProVolaBot , Deriv platformu üzerinden Volatility 100 (1s) endeksinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış algoritmik bir işlem robotudur. Yapısal kırılma (breakout) tespiti yapan teknik bir stratejiye ve ayarlanabilir bir trend filtresine dayanır. Belirli zamanlarda ve sadece belirli haftanın günlerinde işlem yapar. ProVolaBot, sorumlu kullanım için geliştirilmiştir. Sonuç garantisi vermez ve kâr vaat etmez . Konfigüre edilebilir bir stratejiyi denemek isteyen deneyimli kullanıcılar için istikrarlı
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Hachidori
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hachidori EA is a trend-following expert advisor that performs dip buying and rally selling. It supports EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD , and automatically configures parameters for trading based on the selected currency pair in the EA settings. By default, it targets a profit of around 3 to 6 pips per trade , but aims to capture larger gains using a trailing stop depending on market movements. Once a currency pair is selected, the EA trades consistently regardless of the chart's timeframe,
FREE
MEA Pro Ea v1
Nguyen Thanh Truc
Uzman Danışmanlar
MEA Pro - The Ultimate Money Flow Analysis Engine Breakthrough Analysis Technology At the core of this EA is a proprietary algorithm that acts like a powerful microscope. Instead of just looking at the final result of a candle, it has the unique ability to dissect and analyze every single price tick that formed that candle. For each tick, the EA analyzes two factors: The direction of the price movement. More importantly, the trading volume associated with that specific tick. It has the capabilit
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA grid, martingale vb. kullanmıyor. Expert Advisor, çift stokastik H1/H4 ve takip eden stop üzerinde çalışır. Expert Advisor, 30 standart sembolde aynı anda işlem yapar. Hesap türü: Çok düşük spreadlerle ECN, Raw veya Razor. Aracı kurumlar: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Raw ve Razor hesapları en düşük spread'lere sahip ÖNEMLİ:    En iyi sonuçları elde etmek için DÜŞÜK SPREAD hesaplarını kullanmak çok önemlidir! Kaldıraç - en az 1:100, 1:500 önerilir               - Düşük-Orta, Düşük ve Çok Düşük r
Hitech MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yüksek Teknoloji! Minimum Riskle Maksimum Kazanç İçin Profesyonel Danışman! Piyasada istikrarın anahtarı: Yatırım danışmanımız algoritmik yatırımın gücünü ve derin piyasa analizlerini bir araya getiriyor. Sistem, uzun vadeli veriler baz alınarak oluşturulan global destek ve direnç seviyeleri üzerinden çalışmakta olup, girişlerin en yüksek doğrulukta olmasını sağlamaktadır. Bunlar sadece seviyeler değil, aynı zamanda fiyatın toparlanma olasılığının en yüksek olduğu, yanlış sinyalleri en aza ind
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
“İki Uzman Danışman, Tek Fiyat: Başarınızı Artırmak!” Brent Petrol Ayırma Uzmanı + Brent Petrol Swingy Uzmanı tek bir Uzman Danışmanda   Live signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Nihai Fiyat: 5000 $ Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 1120 $ Brent Oil'e hoş geldiniz Brent Oil uzman danışmanı, değişken enerji piyasalarına hassasiyet ve çeviklikle hakim olmak için tasarlanmış bir güç merkezidir. Brent Petrol sadece bir sistem de
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Sürüm 9.0+ Tanıtımı — Yapay Zeka Ticaret Teknolojisinde Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Sıçrama Mean Machine GPT'nin bugüne kadarki en önemli güncellemesi olan Sürüm 9.0+'ı duyurmaktan gurur duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim (55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli dahil), güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist rolü, daha derin başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Yapay Zeka Pozisy
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Uzman Danışmanlar
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Marksman MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644 MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645 Nişancı EA – Hassas Giriş. Temiz Uygulama. Nişancı, piyasayı tek bir hassas atışla vurmak için tasarlanmış, tek atış stratejisine dayalı otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) – her pozisyonda Kar Al ve Zarar Durdur'u kullanır. Gerçek bir nişancının becerilerinden ilham alan bu EA, en iyi fırsatları yüksek doğrulukla filtrelemek için OsMA, Stokastik Osilatör ve Hareketli Ortalama k
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 Yıldızlı Uzman Danışman — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro Tanıtımı: Tüm hesap türleri ve prop firm zorlukları için nihai yapay zeka ticaret sistemi ️ Önemli : Tüm hesap türleriyle (bireysel hesaplar ve prop firm değerlendirme hesapları dahil) uyumlu çalışabilmesi için kullanıcı ayarlarında "Prop Firm Modu" seçeneğinin etkinleştirilmesi gerekmektedir. Bu seçenek aktif edilmezse, fonlu işlem firmalarının kurallarına uyulmayabilir. Genel Bakış: FundPass Pro , FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trade
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
QfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
QfG is highly risky be wise Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value  Take cautious of losses made. Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials Best professional outlook  Best for get quick fast scheme Happy trading pals QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision
Scaltrix
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format. With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or
Goldora
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) , combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution. Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in
AuX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
AuX – Precision Gold EA with Luxury Engineering AuX is a finely engineered trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for traders who value both precision and sophistication, AuX combines adaptive algorithmic logic with responsive execution tailored for the dynamic behavior of gold. Inspired by the speed and elegance of a Rolls-Royce, AuX moves with intelligence—analyzing market structures, reacting to range shifts, and aligning with directional bias through advanced candle recogn
Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt