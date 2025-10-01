Doctor Bullish

EA Doctor Bullish mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold, BTC, EURUSD. The operation is based on opening orders using the EMA/RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account 

DoctorBullish v4.5 — User Manual (for MetaTrader 5)

Build: #property version "4.50"

This guide explains how to install, configure, and operate the Expert Advisor (EA) DoctorBullish v4.5 on MT5.

Table of Contents

  1. Quick Start 

  2. What the EA Does (Strategy Overview)

  3. Installation & Chart Setup

  4. Risk & Safety Features (Read First!)

  5. Dashboard & On‑Chart Behavior

  6. Input Reference (every parameter explained)

    • A. Inputs Baseline

    • B. Step‑Index Grid Inputs

    • C. EMA Auto Pause Inputs

    • D. Indicators for Gating/Flip

    • E. Opposite Pyramid

    • F. Step Trailing

    • G. Guards / Kill‑Switch

  7. Presets by Use‑Case

  8. Best Practices & Broker Notes

  9. Troubleshooting & FAQ

1) Quick Start 

  1. Attach the EA to the symbol and timeframe you want to trade (defaults work on common FX pairs and XAUUSD; verify spreads).

  2. Set MagicNumber uniquely per chart/symbol.

  3. Start with small lots ( LotStart_Buy/Sell = 0.01) and conservative multipliers ( LotMultiplier = 1.10–1.25).

  4. Keep MaxSpreadPoints realistic for your broker (e.g., 50–100 for FX; higher for gold if points are tiny).

  5. Enable EMA auto‑pause to avoid fighting the trend: keep defaults EMA 21/89, EMA_CheckOnNewBar = true.

  6. Safety: set SideMaxLossMoney (per‑side freeze) and, if needed, MaxEquityDD (global kill switch). Test in the Strategy Tester.

2) What the EA Does (Strategy Overview)

DoctorBullish v4.5 is a step‑index grid EA with protective gates:

  • Step‑Index Grid: places entries at growing distances using DistanceStart_* and DistanceMultiplier_*. Lot sizes can grow via LotMultiplier_* up to MaxLot.

  • EMA Auto Pause (21/89 by default): when fast/slow EMAs cross or trend conditions change, the EA pauses one side to trade with momentum rather than against it.

  • Same‑Side Close / Cross‑Side Netting: closes profitable pairs on the same side using MinProfitToClose_SameSide, and can net cross‑side positions using MinProfitToClose_CrossSide. You can choose to ignore magic numbers for cross‑netting if desired.

  • Trailing (optional): simple step trailing once profit exceeds TrailingStart_Points, stepping by TrailingStep_Points.

  • Guards / Kill‑Switch: spread guard, volatility guard, per‑side freeze by money loss, and global equity drawdown kill switch to close all and stop.

3) Installation & Chart Setup

  1. In MT5, open the Navigator → Expert Advisors, drag DoctorBullish v4.5 onto your chart.

  2. Allow Algo Trading. Set a unique MagicNumber per chart.

  3. Check point vs pip scale on your broker (gold often has different point size). Adjust distances and spreads accordingly.

4) Risk & Safety Features (Read First!)

  • Per‑Side Freeze ( SideMaxLossMoney): if the net P/L of one side (Buy or Sell) is ≤ − SideMaxLossMoney, that side becomes frozen (no new adds) until conditions improve.

  • Global Kill Switch ( MaxEquityDD): if Balance − Equity |MaxEquityDD|, the EA closes all positions of this symbol/magic and exits the tick loop, effectively stopping exposure.

  • Spread Guard ( MaxSpreadPoints): blocks new actions when spread exceeds the limit.

  • Volatility Guard ( VolatilitySpikeMult): optional gating during spikes (broker and symbol dependent).

Tip: Always dry‑run in Strategy Tester and forward demo before live. Start with tiny lots.

5) Dashboard & On‑Chart Behavior

  • The EA draws a simple overlay showing state (pause flags, counts, etc.) if present. In backtests, heavy UI may be reduced to keep the tester fast.

  • Logs/Debug: CrossSide_DebugLevel controls verbose messages for cross‑side logic (0 = silent, 1 = basic, 2 = verbose). Recommend keep it 0.

6) Input Reference

Below are all inputs detected in the current source, grouped as in the file. Each description includes what the parameter does and practical guidance.

A) Inputs Baseline

  • Close_All_Profit_Target ($): If account/scope target profit reaches this threshold, close all positions (see CloseAll_Target_UseAccountScope).

  • CloseAll_Target_UseAccountScope : If true, evaluate the close‑all profit target using account scope; if false, limit to this symbol/magic.

  • CloseAll_MaxPositionsPerTick : Caps how many positions may be closed in one tick (prevents overload/requotes loops).

  • OnlySameMagic : When true, EA manages only positions with its MagicNumber. Keep true unless you explicitly want cross‑magic interactions.

  • MagicNumber : Unique ID to distinguish this chart’s trades. Set a different value per chart.

  • MinProfitToClose_SameSide ($): Minimum net profit per same‑side pair/group to trigger closure.

  • MaxSameSidePairsPerTick : Max count of same‑side pairs/groups to close per tick.

  • MinProfitToClose_CrossSide ($): Minimum net profit to close cross‑side pairs (one Buy vs one Sell pairing logic).

  • MaxCrossPairsPerTick : Max count of cross‑side pairs to close per tick.

  • CrossSide_IgnoreMagic : If true, cross‑side netting can pair positions across different magics. If you run multiple EAs, consider setting to false.

  • SideCloseDeviationPoints : Slippage (in points) allowed when closing positions.

  • CrossSide_DebugLevel : 0=silent, 1=basic, 2=verbose. Use 0 for validation Cross side, recommended 0

  • BaseTP_Pips_Buy / BaseTP_Pips_Sell : Take‑Profit (in pips) for the first/seed entry on each side (0 disables).

  • Close_All_Profit_Target_Buy / ..._Sell ($): Optional side‑specific close‑all profit thresholds.

  • GapFactor (2.0): Internal spacing multiplier for some dashboard/logic components. Leave default unless you know what you are doing.

B) Step‑Index Grid Inputs

Controls how lots and distances grow per side.

  • LotStart_Buy / LotStart_Sell : Starting lot size for the seed order.

  • LotMultiplier_Buy / LotMultiplier_Sell : Multiplier applied to subsequent adds. Lower for conservative risk (1.05–1.20).

  • MaxLot : Hard cap for a single order’s lot size. Safety against runaway growth.

  • DistanceStart_Buy / DistanceStart_Sell : Initial gap (in points) from previous entry before the next add.

  • DistanceMultiplier_Buy / ..._Sell : Growth factor for the next distance. Example: 100 → 110 → 121 → …

  • CooldownSeconds_Buy / ..._Sell : Minimum seconds between new entries on each side.

C) EMA Auto Pause Input Parameters

  • UseEMACrossoverPause : Enables the EMA‑based auto‑pause controller.

  • EMA_Fast_Period / EMA_Slow_Period (21 / 89): Fast/slow EMA periods.

  • EMA_TF : Timeframe for EMA calculations. Keep PERIOD_CURRENT unless you understand multi‑TF implications.

  • EMA_CheckOnNewBar : If true, evaluate EMA logic only on new bars, reducing noise.

  • EMA_RequireSlope : Require minimum EMA slope before pausing/unpausing.

  • EMA_MinSlopeAbs : Minimum absolute slope (points/bar). Set >0 to filter flat markets.

  • EMA_AntiFlipCooldown_s : Prevents rapid flip‑flop of pause state after a cross (seconds).

  • EMA_AutoPauseMode (default EMA_PAUSE_FOLLOW_STATE): Mode for how the pause flags respond to EMA direction. Default tracks the most recent valid state.

  • PauseBuy / PauseSell (false): Manual override toggles. If true, that side won’t open new positions (existing positions still managed/closed).

D) Indicators for Gating/Flip

Supplemental gates beyond EMA.

  • UseRSIFilter : If true, EMA signals require RSI confirmation; if false, EMA‑only mode.

  • (Additional indicator sub‑inputs as present in file): Keep defaults unless you explicitly test confirmation filters; they reduce trades but may improve quality.

E) Opposite Pyramid

Controls opposite‑direction adds logic.

  • OppPyra_AddEveryATR (0.6): Add a layer every k×ATR distance (lower = more frequent). Use cautiously; increases exposure.

  • Other OppPyra inputs: Present for frequency/limit/scope of opposite adds. If unsure, disable or keep conservative defaults.

F) Step Trailing

  • UseTrailing : Enables trailing stop management.

  • TrailingStart_Points : Begin trailing after this profit (points).

  • TrailingStep_Points : Trail step size (points). Larger = looser trail.

  • MagicFilter : −1 = apply to all magics on this chart; otherwise restrict trailing to a specific magic.

G) Guards / Kill‑Switch

  • SideATRStopMult (0.0): If >0, per‑side ATR‑based stop logic multiplier. Leave 0 if you don’t use ATR‑stops.

  • SideMaxLossMoney ($): When a side’s net P/L ≤ −this value, the side freezes (no new entries). Tune to your risk.

  • MaxEquityDD ($): If >0 and Balance − Equity ≥ |MaxEquityDD| → close all positions for this symbol/magic and stop processing the tick.

  • MaxSpreadPoints : Blocks entries/management when spread is too high.

  • VolatilitySpikeMult (0.0): Optional volatility spike guard. Keep 0 to disable if unsure.

Note: Some groups in the source contain placeholders or advanced hooks. If you don’t explicitly need them, keep the defaults.

7) Presets by Use‑Case

Conservative (Demo/First Live)

  • LotStart_* = 0.01, LotMultiplier_* = 1.10, MaxLot = 0.05

  • DistanceStart_* = 150–250, DistanceMultiplier_* = 1.20

  • UseEMACrossoverPause = true, EMA_CheckOnNewBar = true

  • SideMaxLossMoney = 200–400, MaxEquityDD = 0 (off)

  • MaxSpreadPoints tuned to symbol

Trend‑Following Bias

  • Keep EMA 21/89, turn on EMA_RequireSlope with small EMA_MinSlopeAbs

  • Consider UseRSIFilter = true to reduce counter‑trend adds

High‑Volatility Symbols (e.g., XAUUSD)

  • Increase DistanceStart_* and TrailingStart_Points

  • Keep LotMultiplier_* ≤ 1.15 and a tight MaxLot cap

  • Raise MaxSpreadPoints to match broker point scale

8) Best Practices & Broker Notes

  • Magic Numbers: Always unique per chart. Avoid mixing EAs with the same magic on the same symbol.

  • Point vs Pip: MT5 uses points; 1 pip can be 10 points on 5‑digit FX. Gold has its own scale. Verify in Market Watch → Specifications.

  • Tester Timeouts: If your broker’s tester times out on certain symbols, reduce log verbosity ( CrossSide_DebugLevel = 0), avoid UI‑heavy options, and cap per‑tick loops ( Max*PerTick).

9) Troubleshooting & FAQ

Q: The EA doesn’t open trades.

  • Check PauseBuy/ PauseSell flags and EMA auto‑pause state. Spread guard may also be blocking (see MaxSpreadPoints).

Q: Cross‑side closing doesn’t trigger.

  • Ensure MinProfitToClose_CrossSide > 0, and set CrossSide_IgnoreMagic = true if you expect pairing across different magics.

Q: Risk feels too high.

  • Lower LotMultiplier_*, raise DistanceStart_*, and cap MaxLot. Use SideMaxLossMoney to freeze sides sooner.

Q: Too many logs / slow tester.

  • Keep CrossSide_DebugLevel = 0, and avoid enabling verbose/debug modes. Limit per‑tick close counts with Max*PerTick inputs.

Q: Which timeframe?

  • Default is flexible; EMA TF is PERIOD_CURRENT. Many users test on M15–H1. Match to your preference and volatility.

Final Notes

  • Always test on demo first, then go live with the smallest lot size.


