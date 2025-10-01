Doctor Bullish

EA Doctor Bullish mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold, BTC, EURUSD. The operation is based on opening orders using the EMA/RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account 

Contact me immediately after the purchase if you prefer to get commission (Rebate) up to 40$/Lot!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend EA for unlimited account, please pm. me!

Settings, manual and .set files here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on another platform, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

DoctorBullish v4.5 — User Manual (for MetaTrader 5)

Build: #property version "4.50"

This guide explains how to install, configure, and operate the Expert Advisor (EA) DoctorBullish v4.5 on MT5.

Table of Contents

  1. Quick Start 

  2. What the EA Does (Strategy Overview)

  3. Installation & Chart Setup

  4. Risk & Safety Features (Read First!)

  5. Dashboard & On‑Chart Behavior

  6. Input Reference (every parameter explained)

    • A. Inputs Baseline

    • B. Step‑Index Grid Inputs

    • C. EMA Auto Pause Inputs

    • D. Indicators for Gating/Flip

    • E. Opposite Pyramid

    • F. Step Trailing

    • G. Guards / Kill‑Switch

  7. Presets by Use‑Case

  8. Best Practices & Broker Notes

  9. Troubleshooting & FAQ

1) Quick Start 

  1. Attach the EA to the symbol and timeframe you want to trade (defaults work on common FX pairs and XAUUSD; verify spreads).

  2. Set MagicNumber uniquely per chart/symbol.

  3. Start with small lots ( LotStart_Buy/Sell = 0.01) and conservative multipliers ( LotMultiplier = 1.10–1.25).

  4. Keep MaxSpreadPoints realistic for your broker (e.g., 50–100 for FX; higher for gold if points are tiny).

  5. Enable EMA auto‑pause to avoid fighting the trend: keep defaults EMA 21/89, EMA_CheckOnNewBar = true.

  6. Safety: set SideMaxLossMoney (per‑side freeze) and, if needed, MaxEquityDD (global kill switch). Test in the Strategy Tester.

2) What the EA Does (Strategy Overview)

DoctorBullish v4.5 is a step‑index grid EA with protective gates:

  • Step‑Index Grid: places entries at growing distances using DistanceStart_* and DistanceMultiplier_*. Lot sizes can grow via LotMultiplier_* up to MaxLot.

  • EMA Auto Pause (21/89 by default): when fast/slow EMAs cross or trend conditions change, the EA pauses one side to trade with momentum rather than against it.

  • Same‑Side Close / Cross‑Side Netting: closes profitable pairs on the same side using MinProfitToClose_SameSide, and can net cross‑side positions using MinProfitToClose_CrossSide. You can choose to ignore magic numbers for cross‑netting if desired.

  • Trailing (optional): simple step trailing once profit exceeds TrailingStart_Points, stepping by TrailingStep_Points.

  • Guards / Kill‑Switch: spread guard, volatility guard, per‑side freeze by money loss, and global equity drawdown kill switch to close all and stop.

3) Installation & Chart Setup

  1. In MT5, open the Navigator → Expert Advisors, drag DoctorBullish v4.5 onto your chart.

  2. Allow Algo Trading. Set a unique MagicNumber per chart.

  3. Check point vs pip scale on your broker (gold often has different point size). Adjust distances and spreads accordingly.

4) Risk & Safety Features (Read First!)

  • Per‑Side Freeze ( SideMaxLossMoney): if the net P/L of one side (Buy or Sell) is ≤ − SideMaxLossMoney, that side becomes frozen (no new adds) until conditions improve.

  • Global Kill Switch ( MaxEquityDD): if Balance − Equity |MaxEquityDD|, the EA closes all positions of this symbol/magic and exits the tick loop, effectively stopping exposure.

  • Spread Guard ( MaxSpreadPoints): blocks new actions when spread exceeds the limit.

  • Volatility Guard ( VolatilitySpikeMult): optional gating during spikes (broker and symbol dependent).

Tip: Always dry‑run in Strategy Tester and forward demo before live. Start with tiny lots.

5) Dashboard & On‑Chart Behavior

  • The EA draws a simple overlay showing state (pause flags, counts, etc.) if present. In backtests, heavy UI may be reduced to keep the tester fast.

  • Logs/Debug: CrossSide_DebugLevel controls verbose messages for cross‑side logic (0 = silent, 1 = basic, 2 = verbose). Recommend keep it 0.

6) Input Reference

Below are all inputs detected in the current source, grouped as in the file. Each description includes what the parameter does and practical guidance.

A) Inputs Baseline

  • Close_All_Profit_Target ($): If account/scope target profit reaches this threshold, close all positions (see CloseAll_Target_UseAccountScope).

  • CloseAll_Target_UseAccountScope : If true, evaluate the close‑all profit target using account scope; if false, limit to this symbol/magic.

  • CloseAll_MaxPositionsPerTick : Caps how many positions may be closed in one tick (prevents overload/requotes loops).

  • OnlySameMagic : When true, EA manages only positions with its MagicNumber. Keep true unless you explicitly want cross‑magic interactions.

  • MagicNumber : Unique ID to distinguish this chart’s trades. Set a different value per chart.

  • MinProfitToClose_SameSide ($): Minimum net profit per same‑side pair/group to trigger closure.

  • MaxSameSidePairsPerTick : Max count of same‑side pairs/groups to close per tick.

  • MinProfitToClose_CrossSide ($): Minimum net profit to close cross‑side pairs (one Buy vs one Sell pairing logic).

  • MaxCrossPairsPerTick : Max count of cross‑side pairs to close per tick.

  • CrossSide_IgnoreMagic : If true, cross‑side netting can pair positions across different magics. If you run multiple EAs, consider setting to false.

  • SideCloseDeviationPoints : Slippage (in points) allowed when closing positions.

  • CrossSide_DebugLevel : 0=silent, 1=basic, 2=verbose. Use 0 for validation Cross side, recommended 0

  • BaseTP_Pips_Buy / BaseTP_Pips_Sell : Take‑Profit (in pips) for the first/seed entry on each side (0 disables).

  • Close_All_Profit_Target_Buy / ..._Sell ($): Optional side‑specific close‑all profit thresholds.

  • GapFactor (2.0): Internal spacing multiplier for some dashboard/logic components. Leave default unless you know what you are doing.

B) Step‑Index Grid Inputs

Controls how lots and distances grow per side.

  • LotStart_Buy / LotStart_Sell : Starting lot size for the seed order.

  • LotMultiplier_Buy / LotMultiplier_Sell : Multiplier applied to subsequent adds. Lower for conservative risk (1.05–1.20).

  • MaxLot : Hard cap for a single order’s lot size. Safety against runaway growth.

  • DistanceStart_Buy / DistanceStart_Sell : Initial gap (in points) from previous entry before the next add.

  • DistanceMultiplier_Buy / ..._Sell : Growth factor for the next distance. Example: 100 → 110 → 121 → …

  • CooldownSeconds_Buy / ..._Sell : Minimum seconds between new entries on each side.

C) EMA Auto Pause Input Parameters

  • UseEMACrossoverPause : Enables the EMA‑based auto‑pause controller.

  • EMA_Fast_Period / EMA_Slow_Period (21 / 89): Fast/slow EMA periods.

  • EMA_TF : Timeframe for EMA calculations. Keep PERIOD_CURRENT unless you understand multi‑TF implications.

  • EMA_CheckOnNewBar : If true, evaluate EMA logic only on new bars, reducing noise.

  • EMA_RequireSlope : Require minimum EMA slope before pausing/unpausing.

  • EMA_MinSlopeAbs : Minimum absolute slope (points/bar). Set >0 to filter flat markets.

  • EMA_AntiFlipCooldown_s : Prevents rapid flip‑flop of pause state after a cross (seconds).

  • EMA_AutoPauseMode (default EMA_PAUSE_FOLLOW_STATE): Mode for how the pause flags respond to EMA direction. Default tracks the most recent valid state.

  • PauseBuy / PauseSell (false): Manual override toggles. If true, that side won’t open new positions (existing positions still managed/closed).

D) Indicators for Gating/Flip

Supplemental gates beyond EMA.

  • UseRSIFilter : If true, EMA signals require RSI confirmation; if false, EMA‑only mode.

  • (Additional indicator sub‑inputs as present in file): Keep defaults unless you explicitly test confirmation filters; they reduce trades but may improve quality.

E) Opposite Pyramid

Controls opposite‑direction adds logic.

  • OppPyra_AddEveryATR (0.6): Add a layer every k×ATR distance (lower = more frequent). Use cautiously; increases exposure.

  • Other OppPyra inputs: Present for frequency/limit/scope of opposite adds. If unsure, disable or keep conservative defaults.

F) Step Trailing

  • UseTrailing : Enables trailing stop management.

  • TrailingStart_Points : Begin trailing after this profit (points).

  • TrailingStep_Points : Trail step size (points). Larger = looser trail.

  • MagicFilter : −1 = apply to all magics on this chart; otherwise restrict trailing to a specific magic.

G) Guards / Kill‑Switch

  • SideATRStopMult (0.0): If >0, per‑side ATR‑based stop logic multiplier. Leave 0 if you don’t use ATR‑stops.

  • SideMaxLossMoney ($): When a side’s net P/L ≤ −this value, the side freezes (no new entries). Tune to your risk.

  • MaxEquityDD ($): If >0 and Balance − Equity ≥ |MaxEquityDD| → close all positions for this symbol/magic and stop processing the tick.

  • MaxSpreadPoints : Blocks entries/management when spread is too high.

  • VolatilitySpikeMult (0.0): Optional volatility spike guard. Keep 0 to disable if unsure.

Note: Some groups in the source contain placeholders or advanced hooks. If you don’t explicitly need them, keep the defaults.

7) Presets by Use‑Case

Conservative (Demo/First Live)

  • LotStart_* = 0.01, LotMultiplier_* = 1.10, MaxLot = 0.05

  • DistanceStart_* = 150–250, DistanceMultiplier_* = 1.20

  • UseEMACrossoverPause = true, EMA_CheckOnNewBar = true

  • SideMaxLossMoney = 200–400, MaxEquityDD = 0 (off)

  • MaxSpreadPoints tuned to symbol

Trend‑Following Bias

  • Keep EMA 21/89, turn on EMA_RequireSlope with small EMA_MinSlopeAbs

  • Consider UseRSIFilter = true to reduce counter‑trend adds

High‑Volatility Symbols (e.g., XAUUSD)

  • Increase DistanceStart_* and TrailingStart_Points

  • Keep LotMultiplier_* ≤ 1.15 and a tight MaxLot cap

  • Raise MaxSpreadPoints to match broker point scale

8) Best Practices & Broker Notes

  • Magic Numbers: Always unique per chart. Avoid mixing EAs with the same magic on the same symbol.

  • Point vs Pip: MT5 uses points; 1 pip can be 10 points on 5‑digit FX. Gold has its own scale. Verify in Market Watch → Specifications.

  • Tester Timeouts: If your broker’s tester times out on certain symbols, reduce log verbosity ( CrossSide_DebugLevel = 0), avoid UI‑heavy options, and cap per‑tick loops ( Max*PerTick).

9) Troubleshooting & FAQ

Q: The EA doesn’t open trades.

  • Check PauseBuy/ PauseSell flags and EMA auto‑pause state. Spread guard may also be blocking (see MaxSpreadPoints).

Q: Cross‑side closing doesn’t trigger.

  • Ensure MinProfitToClose_CrossSide > 0, and set CrossSide_IgnoreMagic = true if you expect pairing across different magics.

Q: Risk feels too high.

  • Lower LotMultiplier_*, raise DistanceStart_*, and cap MaxLot. Use SideMaxLossMoney to freeze sides sooner.

Q: Too many logs / slow tester.

  • Keep CrossSide_DebugLevel = 0, and avoid enabling verbose/debug modes. Limit per‑tick close counts with Max*PerTick inputs.

Q: Which timeframe?

  • Default is flexible; EMA TF is PERIOD_CURRENT. Many users test on M15–H1. Match to your preference and volatility.

Final Notes

  • Always test on demo first, then go live with the smallest lot size.


Prodotti consigliati
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
LoneWolf Mt5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.5 (6)
Experts
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера; 
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Time Range Breakout Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Experts
Time   Range Breakout Pro : Advanced Hour Range Trading System Time   Range Breakout Pro  is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on price movements within specific time ranges. This EA uses a strategic approach to identify optimal trading opportunities based on price action during predefined hours, with built-in risk management features to protect your investment. Key Features Time-Based Trading Strategy Trades exclusively during your specified hours Validates price ranges to
FREE
Centipede MT5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.83 (6)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the Stochastic indicator in the overbought zone-we sell, in the oversold zone-we buy. Version for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62952 Monitoring the work of the adviser MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178019 MT5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178043 If the Expert Advisor is used in 5/24 mode on a VPS, I recommend using this Expert Advisor in a conservative mode, limiting the number of orders in the grid using the " Count_Order
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Experts
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Protezione Automatica del Conto Limiter Drawdown EA è uno strumento leggero di gestione del rischio per MetaTrader 5. Monitora in tempo reale il drawdown del conto e chiude automaticamente tutte le posizioni quando viene raggiunta la soglia impostata. Una protezione semplice e affidabile per qualsiasi strategia di trading. Cosa fa Monitora costantemente equity vs bilancio Chiude tutte le posizioni al raggiungimento del livello di drawdown impostato Può eliminare gli ordin
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Reco
FREE
RangeBreakout EA
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (1)
Experts
The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics. Please consider leaving a review if this tool is useful for you. Thanks! :)  Key Features: • Time-based range calculation for precise entry points • Risk-based position sizing for professional money management • Dual breakout strate
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
SR Breakout Scalper
Mehmet Akif Kurt
Experts
Descrizione di SR Breakout Scalper SR Breakout Scalper: Cattura il Mercato con Breakout Confermati dal Volume Stai cercando punti di ingresso chiari e ad alta probabilità, liberi dal rumore di mercato? SR Breakout Scalper è un Expert Advisor di nuova generazione che automatizza completamente una strategia collaudata utilizzata dai trader professionisti: Breakout di Supporto e Resistenza confermati dal Volume. Invece di concentrarsi esclusivamente sull'azione dei prezzi, questo EA analizza la ve
FREE
Immutable Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
FREE
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.38 (8)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
SparkLight EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
3 (2)
Experts
SparkLight EA  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses advanced algorithms for the price analysis of the latest trends. Every order has StopLoss and every order is placed based on the primary or the secondary trend analysis algorithm. This EA does  NOT use  Martingale or Arbitrage strategy. It can trade more orders at the same time but every order has the same Lot size if using FixedLotSize. SparkLight EA is  NOT  a minute scalper or tick scalper that produces high number of trades per da
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Experts
Solo 7/10 copie rimaste al prezzo di lancio di $85! Filosofia — “Costruire solo quando il mercato dice sì.” La maggior parte delle griglie piazza livelli a caso e spera. MAM White chiede prima il permesso: al trend, alla volatilità, al tuo broker. Costruisce una griglia LIMIT unilaterale solo quando la EMA veloce è allineata con un forte trend EMA lento e il prezzo è correttamente distante dal centro. Nessun trend? Nessuna costruzione. Nuovo flip? Raffreddamento. Spread troppo ampio o fuori
FREE
Breakout MV
Emmanouil Bampalos
Experts
Breakout MV :  This Expert Advisor offers you one of the most fundamental trading strategy,  combining Moving Average and Volums indicators!  Key Features : Consistent Performance : Breakout strategy has demonstrated a robust performance across various market conditions, by capitalizing on significant price movements. Strategic Trade Execution : We select the desired range, and once the price approaches these levels and the indicators confirm our entry, we open a trade. The trade will close eit
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
ZZ Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
1 (1)
Experts
This EA exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts. Because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts of these levels will occur.   This EA will open a trade in anticipation of catching some of the profits from these breakout moves. We use the fixed exit methods of Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop in such a way so that we will scalp small but consistent profits.  No martingales needed, just a simple but ex
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Double EMA Scalping EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Experts
Double EMA Scalping EA – Clean Crossover with Reversal Logic This Expert Advisor uses a smart EMA crossover strategy across two different timeframes to enter trades with high precision. A trade is placed only when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA , confirming short-term trend shifts. It also includes auto-reversal logic , price-based SL/TP , and an optional trailing stop system . Key Features: Multi-Timeframe EMA Crossover Customizable EMA periods and timeframes for precise entry.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (290)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (13)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.47 (17)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.83 (23)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 150 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master EA: un Expert Advisor raffinato e ad alte prestazioni, progettato per i trader moderni. ORB ha acquisito sempre più
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (5)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (10)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $390, successive 20 copie — $550. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.36 (11)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 6 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una va
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione