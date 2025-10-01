Doctor Bullish

EA Doctor Bullish mt5 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold, BTC, EURUSD. The operation is based on opening orders using the EMA/RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.

For Expert Advisor need hedge type account 

Contact me immediately after the purchaseม if you prefer to get commission(Rebate) up to 40$/Lot!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend EA for unlimited account, please pm. me!

Settings, manual and .set files here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on another platform, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog. Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

DoctorBullish v4.5 — User Manual (for MetaTrader 5)

Build: #property version "4.50"

This guide explains how to install, configure, and operate the Expert Advisor (EA) DoctorBullish v4.5 on MT5.

Table of Contents

  1. Quick Start 

  2. What the EA Does (Strategy Overview)

  3. Installation & Chart Setup

  4. Risk & Safety Features (Read First!)

  5. Dashboard & On‑Chart Behavior

  6. Input Reference (every parameter explained)

    • A. Inputs Baseline

    • B. Step‑Index Grid Inputs

    • C. EMA Auto Pause Inputs

    • D. Indicators for Gating/Flip

    • E. Opposite Pyramid

    • F. Step Trailing

    • G. Guards / Kill‑Switch

  7. Presets by Use‑Case

  8. Best Practices & Broker Notes

  9. Troubleshooting & FAQ

1) Quick Start 

  1. Attach the EA to the symbol and timeframe you want to trade (defaults work on common FX pairs and XAUUSD; verify spreads).

  2. Set MagicNumber uniquely per chart/symbol.

  3. Start with small lots ( LotStart_Buy/Sell = 0.01) and conservative multipliers ( LotMultiplier = 1.10–1.25).

  4. Keep MaxSpreadPoints realistic for your broker (e.g., 50–100 for FX; higher for gold if points are tiny).

  5. Enable EMA auto‑pause to avoid fighting the trend: keep defaults EMA 21/89, EMA_CheckOnNewBar = true.

  6. Safety: set SideMaxLossMoney (per‑side freeze) and, if needed, MaxEquityDD (global kill switch). Test in the Strategy Tester.

2) What the EA Does (Strategy Overview)

DoctorBullish v4.5 is a step‑index grid EA with protective gates:

  • Step‑Index Grid: places entries at growing distances using DistanceStart_* and DistanceMultiplier_*. Lot sizes can grow via LotMultiplier_* up to MaxLot.

  • EMA Auto Pause (21/89 by default): when fast/slow EMAs cross or trend conditions change, the EA pauses one side to trade with momentum rather than against it.

  • Same‑Side Close / Cross‑Side Netting: closes profitable pairs on the same side using MinProfitToClose_SameSide, and can net cross‑side positions using MinProfitToClose_CrossSide. You can choose to ignore magic numbers for cross‑netting if desired.

  • Trailing (optional): simple step trailing once profit exceeds TrailingStart_Points, stepping by TrailingStep_Points.

  • Guards / Kill‑Switch: spread guard, volatility guard, per‑side freeze by money loss, and global equity drawdown kill switch to close all and stop.

3) Installation & Chart Setup

  1. In MT5, open the Navigator → Expert Advisors, drag DoctorBullish v4.5 onto your chart.

  2. Allow Algo Trading. Set a unique MagicNumber per chart.

  3. Check point vs pip scale on your broker (gold often has different point size). Adjust distances and spreads accordingly.

4) Risk & Safety Features (Read First!)

  • Per‑Side Freeze ( SideMaxLossMoney): if the net P/L of one side (Buy or Sell) is ≤ − SideMaxLossMoney, that side becomes frozen (no new adds) until conditions improve.

  • Global Kill Switch ( MaxEquityDD): if Balance − Equity |MaxEquityDD|, the EA closes all positions of this symbol/magic and exits the tick loop, effectively stopping exposure.

  • Spread Guard ( MaxSpreadPoints): blocks new actions when spread exceeds the limit.

  • Volatility Guard ( VolatilitySpikeMult): optional gating during spikes (broker and symbol dependent).

Tip: Always dry‑run in Strategy Tester and forward demo before live. Start with tiny lots.

5) Dashboard & On‑Chart Behavior

  • The EA draws a simple overlay showing state (pause flags, counts, etc.) if present. In backtests, heavy UI may be reduced to keep the tester fast.

  • Logs/Debug: CrossSide_DebugLevel controls verbose messages for cross‑side logic (0 = silent, 1 = basic, 2 = verbose). Recommend keep it 0.

6) Input Reference

Below are all inputs detected in the current source, grouped as in the file. Each description includes what the parameter does and practical guidance.

A) Inputs Baseline

  • Close_All_Profit_Target ($): If account/scope target profit reaches this threshold, close all positions (see CloseAll_Target_UseAccountScope).

  • CloseAll_Target_UseAccountScope : If true, evaluate the close‑all profit target using account scope; if false, limit to this symbol/magic.

  • CloseAll_MaxPositionsPerTick : Caps how many positions may be closed in one tick (prevents overload/requotes loops).

  • OnlySameMagic : When true, EA manages only positions with its MagicNumber. Keep true unless you explicitly want cross‑magic interactions.

  • MagicNumber : Unique ID to distinguish this chart’s trades. Set a different value per chart.

  • MinProfitToClose_SameSide ($): Minimum net profit per same‑side pair/group to trigger closure.

  • MaxSameSidePairsPerTick : Max count of same‑side pairs/groups to close per tick.

  • MinProfitToClose_CrossSide ($): Minimum net profit to close cross‑side pairs (one Buy vs one Sell pairing logic).

  • MaxCrossPairsPerTick : Max count of cross‑side pairs to close per tick.

  • CrossSide_IgnoreMagic : If true, cross‑side netting can pair positions across different magics. If you run multiple EAs, consider setting to false.

  • SideCloseDeviationPoints : Slippage (in points) allowed when closing positions.

  • CrossSide_DebugLevel : 0=silent, 1=basic, 2=verbose. Use 0 for validation Cross side, recommended 0

  • BaseTP_Pips_Buy / BaseTP_Pips_Sell : Take‑Profit (in pips) for the first/seed entry on each side (0 disables).

  • Close_All_Profit_Target_Buy / ..._Sell ($): Optional side‑specific close‑all profit thresholds.

  • GapFactor (2.0): Internal spacing multiplier for some dashboard/logic components. Leave default unless you know what you are doing.

B) Step‑Index Grid Inputs

Controls how lots and distances grow per side.

  • LotStart_Buy / LotStart_Sell : Starting lot size for the seed order.

  • LotMultiplier_Buy / LotMultiplier_Sell : Multiplier applied to subsequent adds. Lower for conservative risk (1.05–1.20).

  • MaxLot : Hard cap for a single order’s lot size. Safety against runaway growth.

  • DistanceStart_Buy / DistanceStart_Sell : Initial gap (in points) from previous entry before the next add.

  • DistanceMultiplier_Buy / ..._Sell : Growth factor for the next distance. Example: 100 → 110 → 121 → …

  • CooldownSeconds_Buy / ..._Sell : Minimum seconds between new entries on each side.

C) EMA Auto Pause Input Parameters

  • UseEMACrossoverPause : Enables the EMA‑based auto‑pause controller.

  • EMA_Fast_Period / EMA_Slow_Period (21 / 89): Fast/slow EMA periods.

  • EMA_TF : Timeframe for EMA calculations. Keep PERIOD_CURRENT unless you understand multi‑TF implications.

  • EMA_CheckOnNewBar : If true, evaluate EMA logic only on new bars, reducing noise.

  • EMA_RequireSlope : Require minimum EMA slope before pausing/unpausing.

  • EMA_MinSlopeAbs : Minimum absolute slope (points/bar). Set >0 to filter flat markets.

  • EMA_AntiFlipCooldown_s : Prevents rapid flip‑flop of pause state after a cross (seconds).

  • EMA_AutoPauseMode (default EMA_PAUSE_FOLLOW_STATE): Mode for how the pause flags respond to EMA direction. Default tracks the most recent valid state.

  • PauseBuy / PauseSell (false): Manual override toggles. If true, that side won’t open new positions (existing positions still managed/closed).

D) Indicators for Gating/Flip

Supplemental gates beyond EMA.

  • UseRSIFilter : If true, EMA signals require RSI confirmation; if false, EMA‑only mode.

  • (Additional indicator sub‑inputs as present in file): Keep defaults unless you explicitly test confirmation filters; they reduce trades but may improve quality.

E) Opposite Pyramid

Controls opposite‑direction adds logic.

  • OppPyra_AddEveryATR (0.6): Add a layer every k×ATR distance (lower = more frequent). Use cautiously; increases exposure.

  • Other OppPyra inputs: Present for frequency/limit/scope of opposite adds. If unsure, disable or keep conservative defaults.

F) Step Trailing

  • UseTrailing : Enables trailing stop management.

  • TrailingStart_Points : Begin trailing after this profit (points).

  • TrailingStep_Points : Trail step size (points). Larger = looser trail.

  • MagicFilter : −1 = apply to all magics on this chart; otherwise restrict trailing to a specific magic.

G) Guards / Kill‑Switch

  • SideATRStopMult (0.0): If >0, per‑side ATR‑based stop logic multiplier. Leave 0 if you don’t use ATR‑stops.

  • SideMaxLossMoney ($): When a side’s net P/L ≤ −this value, the side freezes (no new entries). Tune to your risk.

  • MaxEquityDD ($): If >0 and Balance − Equity ≥ |MaxEquityDD| → close all positions for this symbol/magic and stop processing the tick.

  • MaxSpreadPoints : Blocks entries/management when spread is too high.

  • VolatilitySpikeMult (0.0): Optional volatility spike guard. Keep 0 to disable if unsure.

Note: Some groups in the source contain placeholders or advanced hooks. If you don’t explicitly need them, keep the defaults.

7) Presets by Use‑Case

Conservative (Demo/First Live)

  • LotStart_* = 0.01, LotMultiplier_* = 1.10, MaxLot = 0.05

  • DistanceStart_* = 150–250, DistanceMultiplier_* = 1.20

  • UseEMACrossoverPause = true, EMA_CheckOnNewBar = true

  • SideMaxLossMoney = 200–400, MaxEquityDD = 0 (off)

  • MaxSpreadPoints tuned to symbol

Trend‑Following Bias

  • Keep EMA 21/89, turn on EMA_RequireSlope with small EMA_MinSlopeAbs

  • Consider UseRSIFilter = true to reduce counter‑trend adds

High‑Volatility Symbols (e.g., XAUUSD)

  • Increase DistanceStart_* and TrailingStart_Points

  • Keep LotMultiplier_* ≤ 1.15 and a tight MaxLot cap

  • Raise MaxSpreadPoints to match broker point scale

8) Best Practices & Broker Notes

  • Magic Numbers: Always unique per chart. Avoid mixing EAs with the same magic on the same symbol.

  • Point vs Pip: MT5 uses points; 1 pip can be 10 points on 5‑digit FX. Gold has its own scale. Verify in Market Watch → Specifications.

  • Tester Timeouts: If your broker’s tester times out on certain symbols, reduce log verbosity ( CrossSide_DebugLevel = 0), avoid UI‑heavy options, and cap per‑tick loops ( Max*PerTick).

9) Troubleshooting & FAQ

Q: The EA doesn’t open trades.

  • Check PauseBuy/ PauseSell flags and EMA auto‑pause state. Spread guard may also be blocking (see MaxSpreadPoints).

Q: Cross‑side closing doesn’t trigger.

  • Ensure MinProfitToClose_CrossSide > 0, and set CrossSide_IgnoreMagic = true if you expect pairing across different magics.

Q: Risk feels too high.

  • Lower LotMultiplier_*, raise DistanceStart_*, and cap MaxLot. Use SideMaxLossMoney to freeze sides sooner.

Q: Too many logs / slow tester.

  • Keep CrossSide_DebugLevel = 0, and avoid enabling verbose/debug modes. Limit per‑tick close counts with Max*PerTick inputs.

Q: Which timeframe?

  • Default is flexible; EMA TF is PERIOD_CURRENT. Many users test on M15–H1. Match to your preference and volatility.

Final Notes

  • Always test on demo first, then go live with the smallest lot size.


Produits recommandés
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
LoneWolf Mt5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.5 (6)
Experts
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера; 
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Experts
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Experts
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Time Range Breakout Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Experts
Time   Range Breakout Pro : Advanced Hour Range Trading System Time   Range Breakout Pro  is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on price movements within specific time ranges. This EA uses a strategic approach to identify optimal trading opportunities based on price action during predefined hours, with built-in risk management features to protect your investment. Key Features Time-Based Trading Strategy Trades exclusively during your specified hours Validates price ranges to
FREE
Centipede MT5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.83 (6)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on the signals of the Stochastic indicator in the overbought zone-we sell, in the oversold zone-we buy. Version for MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62952 Monitoring the work of the adviser MT4  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178019 MT5   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1178043 If the Expert Advisor is used in 5/24 mode on a VPS, I recommend using this Expert Advisor in a conservative mode, limiting the number of orders in the grid using the " Count_Order
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Experts
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Limiter Drawdown
Alain Bleeksma
Experts
Limiter Drawdown EA – Protection Automatique du Compte Limiter Drawdown EA est un outil léger de gestion du risque pour MetaTrader 5. Il surveille la réduction du capital en temps réel et ferme automatiquement toutes les positions lorsque la limite que vous avez définie est atteinte. Une couche de sécurité simple et fiable pour toute stratégie de trading. Ce qu’il fait Surveille en continu l’équité par rapport au solde Ferme toutes les positions lorsque le seuil de drawdown est atteint Peut su
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Reco
FREE
RangeBreakout EA
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (1)
Experts
The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics. Please consider leaving a review if this tool is useful for you. Thanks! :)  Key Features: • Time-based range calculation for precise entry points • Risk-based position sizing for professional money management • Dual breakout strate
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (1)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
SR Breakout Scalper
Mehmet Akif Kurt
Experts
Description de SR Breakout Scalper SR Breakout Scalper : Capturez le marché avec des cassures confirmées par le volume Vous cherchez des points d'entrée clairs et à forte probabilité, sans le bruit du marché ? SR Breakout Scalper est un Expert Advisor de nouvelle génération qui automatise entièrement une stratégie éprouvée utilisée par les traders professionnels : les cassures de support et de résistance confirmées par le volume. Au lieu de se concentrer uniquement sur l'action des prix, cet EA
FREE
Immutable Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Get your hands on Immutable Trader and start making money in the markets with ease! Our innovative EA is powered by a smart algorithm that detects trends, filters out market noise, and places orders with pinpoint accuracy. You'll never have to worry about capital security again with our built-in Stop-Loss feature. And with 5 powerful indicators at your disposal - Directional Indicators, Stochastic, RSI, ADX and Bollinger Bands - you'll be able to confidently trade in any market condition. Get Im
FREE
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.38 (8)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
SparkLight EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
3 (2)
Experts
SparkLight EA  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses advanced algorithms for the price analysis of the latest trends. Every order has StopLoss and every order is placed based on the primary or the secondary trend analysis algorithm. This EA does  NOT use  Martingale or Arbitrage strategy. It can trade more orders at the same time but every order has the same Lot size if using FixedLotSize. SparkLight EA is  NOT  a minute scalper or tick scalper that produces high number of trades per da
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Experts
Plus que 7/10 copies au prix de lancement de 85 $ ! Philosophie — « Ne construire que lorsque le marché dit oui. » La plupart des grilles placent des niveaux et espèrent. MAM White demande d’abord l’autorisation — à la tendance, à la volatilité, à votre courtier. Elle ne construit une grille LIMIT unilatérale que lorsque l’EMA rapide est alignée avec une forte tendance EMA lente et que le prix est correctement éloigné du centre. Pas de tendance ? Pas de construction. Nouveau retournement ?
FREE
Breakout MV
Emmanouil Bampalos
Experts
Breakout MV :  This Expert Advisor offers you one of the most fundamental trading strategy,  combining Moving Average and Volums indicators!  Key Features : Consistent Performance : Breakout strategy has demonstrated a robust performance across various market conditions, by capitalizing on significant price movements. Strategic Trade Execution : We select the desired range, and once the price approaches these levels and the indicators confirm our entry, we open a trade. The trade will close eit
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Ravenok Gold
Murad Nagiev
Experts
Overview: Ravenok Gold MT5  is a highly effective trading robot specifically designed for nighttime trading in financial markets. It utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and make decisions based on thoroughly tested strategies. The robot primarily operates during the night when market volatility may be lower, allowing it to generate profits with minimal risk.  Key Features: Low Drawdown: NightProfit Trader employs a unique risk management system that helps maintain a low dra
FREE
ZZ Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
1 (1)
Experts
This EA exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts. Because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts of these levels will occur.   This EA will open a trade in anticipation of catching some of the profits from these breakout moves. We use the fixed exit methods of Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop in such a way so that we will scalp small but consistent profits.  No martingales needed, just a simple but ex
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Double EMA Scalping EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Experts
Double EMA Scalping EA – Clean Crossover with Reversal Logic This Expert Advisor uses a smart EMA crossover strategy across two different timeframes to enter trades with high precision. A trade is placed only when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA , confirming short-term trend shifts. It also includes auto-reversal logic , price-based SL/TP , and an optional trailing stop system . Key Features: Multi-Timeframe EMA Crossover Customizable EMA periods and timeframes for precise entry.
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (290)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (13)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.47 (17)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.83 (23)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 150 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’ét
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
SUPPORT FERME PRÊT !  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout (ORB) avec l'ORB Master EA : un Expert Advisor raffiné et performant conçu pour les traders modernes. ORB a gagné en popul
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (5)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (10)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.36 (11)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
5 (1)
Experts
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Experts
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on MQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis