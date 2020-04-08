Burning London

Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution


---

Why Choose Burning London?
  • Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD
  • Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed
  • Three lot-sizing modes: Fixed, Risk-Based, or Balance-Based
  • Built-in SL/TP logic based on real-time volatility
  • Intelligent loss reduction using profits from new trades
  • No martingale, no grid – clean logic, consistent execution
  • Compatible with prop firm rules and capital challenges
  • Drawdown and trade protection included

Whether you're trading solo or as part of a portfolio, Burning London delivers focused, high-probability breakout entries with controlled risk.


---

Designed for Focused Traders
Burning London is built around the London session breakout – one chart, one symbol, one clear edge.

GBPUSD only – no need to select pairs
Auto-detects session start – no time settings required
SL and TP are calculated dynamically based on early-session volatility
All logic is internal – plug-and-trade simplicity


---


Flexible Lot Sizing
Choose the sizing logic that fits your account and style:

Fixed LotManual setting, e.g., 0.03
Automatic Risk-Based
    - Lowest Risk: 0.01 per $1,000
    - Medium Risk: 0.01 per $600
    - High Risk: 0.01 per $200
Fixed per BalanceDefine a custom ratio (e.g., 0.01 per $500)

Each mode ensures structured exposure and smooth scaling across accounts.


---


Real-Time Risk Management
Burning London includes a smart drawdown relief system that improves account recovery and stability:

Uses profits from new positions to partially or fully close losing trades
Reduces floating drawdown without increasing exposure
Keeps the risk curve flatter and equity curve smoother
All calculations are performed internally – fully automated

Combined with SL, TP, and trade limits, this creates a disciplined breakout engine that actively minimizes risk.


---


Built for Challenge Success
Burning London is compatible with prop firm evaluation rules and capital scaling programs.

It helps you stay within strict limits by:

Limiting trades per day
Enforcing daily equity protection
Avoiding overlapping or correlated exposure
Focusing on one symbol, one entry window, one logic set


---


Key Benefits
Clean, directional breakout strategy
No martingale, no overlapping entries
Works with any chart timeframe – logic is internal
Backtested over multiple years of GBPUSD data
Compact, fast, and stable in all environments
Requires no optimization – out-of-the-box logic
Profit-offsetting system reduces net loss risk over time


---


Recommended Settings
Minimum Setup (Low-Risk)
Account size: $500 or more
Leverage: 1:30+
Lot mode: Automatic – Lowest Risk (0.01 / $1,000)

Preferred Setup (Balanced Performance)
Account size: $2,000 or more
Leverage: 1:100+
Lot mode: Fixed per Balance (e.g., 0.01 / $500)

Aggressive Setup (High Risk)
Account size: $5,000 or more
Leverage: 1:200+
Lot mode: Automatic – High Risk (0.01 / $200)
Drawdown cap and trade limits recommended


---


Ready to burn down the (London) breakout?
Click Buy and let Burning London take over – with precision entries, risk-balanced logic, and full automation.

Let Burning London handle the complexity – so you can focus on results.


