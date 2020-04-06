Burning London
- Эксперты
- Magma Software Solutions UG
- Версия: 2.8
- Обновлено: 23 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution
Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html
Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01
My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller
LIVE SIGNAL:
ICTrading - High Risk: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936
---
Why Choose Burning London?
• Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD
• Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed
• Three lot-sizing modes: Fixed, Risk-Based, or Balance-Based
• Built-in SL/TP logic based on real-time volatility
• Intelligent loss reduction using profits from new trades
• No martingale, no grid – clean logic, consistent execution
• Compatible with prop firm rules and capital challenges
• Drawdown and trade protection included
Whether you're trading solo or as part of a portfolio, Burning London delivers focused, high-probability breakout entries with controlled risk.
---
Designed for Focused Traders
Burning London is built around the London session breakout – one chart, one symbol, one clear edge.
• GBPUSD only – no need to select pairs
• Auto-detects session start – no time settings required
• SL and TP are calculated dynamically based on early-session volatility
• All logic is internal – plug-and-trade simplicity
---
Flexible Lot Sizing
Choose the sizing logic that fits your account and style:
• Fixed Lot – Manual setting, e.g., 0.03
• Automatic Risk-Based
- Lowest Risk: 0.01 per $1,000
- Medium Risk: 0.01 per $600
- High Risk: 0.01 per $200
• Fixed per Balance – Define a custom ratio (e.g., 0.01 per $500)
Each mode ensures structured exposure and smooth scaling across accounts.
---
Real-Time Risk Management
Burning London includes a smart drawdown relief system that improves account recovery and stability:
• Uses profits from new positions to partially or fully close losing trades
• Reduces floating drawdown without increasing exposure
• Keeps the risk curve flatter and equity curve smoother
• All calculations are performed internally – fully automated
Combined with SL, TP, and trade limits, this creates a disciplined breakout engine that actively minimizes risk.
---
Built for Challenge Success
Burning London is compatible with prop firm evaluation rules and capital scaling programs.
It helps you stay within strict limits by:
• Limiting trades per day
• Enforcing daily equity protection
• Avoiding overlapping or correlated exposure
• Focusing on one symbol, one entry window, one logic set
---
Key Benefits
• Clean, directional breakout strategy
• No martingale, no overlapping entries
• Works with any chart timeframe – logic is internal
• Backtested over multiple years of GBPUSD data
• Compact, fast, and stable in all environments
• Requires no optimization – out-of-the-box logic
• Profit-offsetting system reduces net loss risk over time
---
Recommended Settings
Minimum Setup (Low-Risk)
• Account size: $500 or more
• Leverage: 1:30+
• Lot mode: Automatic – Lowest Risk (0.01 / $1,000)
Preferred Setup (Balanced Performance)
• Account size: $2,000 or more
• Leverage: 1:100+
• Lot mode: Fixed per Balance (e.g., 0.01 / $500)
Aggressive Setup (High Risk)
• Account size: $5,000 or more
• Leverage: 1:200+
• Lot mode: Automatic – High Risk (0.01 / $200)
• Drawdown cap and trade limits recommended
---
Ready to burn down the (London) breakout?
Click Buy and let Burning London take over – with precision entries, risk-balanced logic, and full automation.