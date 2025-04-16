Super Smart EA

Introduction:
This EA works in two ways: opening a position for each candle included in the candle according to the color of the configured candle or opening a position for each candle included in the opposite candle according to the color of the configured candle.
You do not need to analyze the market. You select the desired timeframe, set it, and leave the EA running. The EA will do everything for you. The results are better if the market is trending.

You do not need to make assumptions or analyze. There is no risk of losing money if your analysis deviates from the price movement. You will only work with sensitivity, following the price movement.

You can set the EA to run at any time you want. To do this, you can enable the Time filter function. When the start time and minute are reached, the position will be opened, and when the end time and minute are reached, all open positions will be closed, and the EA will delete itself.
If you need to close open positions very quickly, all open positions will be closed when you delete the EA from the chart.
You can work on gold, crypto, and currency pairs. You need to set RiskPerTradePercent depending on the product type. This is an indicator for adjusting the lot size. A lower value will open a position with a smaller lot, and a higher value will open a position with a larger lot.
The profit and loss locking mechanism works automatically. When the profit or loss target is reached, all positions are closed and the EA is deleted.
Good luck with your trading.

Settings:

Inputs
 Default
 Explanation
TimeFrame_main
 H4
 Candlestick color for trading direction
TimeFrame_position
 M30
 Color of the candle to open a position
Position opening mode Position-Every candle
 / TimeFrame_position/ - Whether to open a position on every candle or on every opposite candle
Risk percent trade 10
 Indicator of how much of the account will be spent on the initial position
Loss lock percent 10
 If the loss on the account reaches this level, all losses will be locked.
Profit threshold 40 If the account balance reaches this level, the profit lock function will start working.
Profit drawdown lock 90
 If the profit peak falls below the percentage specified here, the profit lock will be triggered.
Profit target 100 When the profit reaches the percentage specified here, all positions are closed and the EA is removed.
Loss target 40 If the loss reaches the percentage specified here, all positions will be closed and the EA will be removed.
Close all positions-TF_main candle closes false
 / TimeFrame_main / Whether to close a position on each candle and start a new position on the next candle
Time Filter true
 Whether to use time filter
Start Hour 1 trading start hour
Start Minute 0 trading start minute
End Hour 22 trading end hour
End Minute 0 trading end minute
Close hedge at entry price Option to close hedge position at opening price
Hedge profit threshold (%) The Hedge profit threshold (%) function will be activated after the profit threshold specified here is exceeded.
Small profit above entry (%) The hedged position will be closed at the profit specified here. /WARNING: increasing this is risky/
Temporary threshold increase (%) The hedge value will temporarily increase by the amount specified here.
Temporary threshold duration (sec) Temporary threshold increase (%) duration. /Value in seconds/

