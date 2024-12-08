HFT Evaluation MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
- Sürüm: 1.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficiencies.
HFT Evaluation Performance Monitor
AUDUSD/EURUSD - MT4
Monitor (starting at $1000)
Account Type: Standard Account
Starting Balance: $1000
Profit: $554.84
Gain: +55.48%
Drawdown Level: Up to 15.85%
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,EURUSD and Volatility Index
Recommended timeframe: 15M
The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 chart, AUDCAD is recommended
Set File: HFT Evaluation MT4 AUDCAD 15M_.set
All Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760227
HFT Evaluation EA. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA is the perfect companion for maximizing opportunities in high-volatility environments.
( Deriv.com ) Volatility Index 75(1S) works with Volatility Indices and Jump Indices. It can however also be used on other synthetic indices. Please use and experiment at own risk, using the Deriv broker and MT5 platform. Buy/Rent and install the indicator in your MT5 terminal.
Key Features:
- Optimized for M15 Timeframe: Tailored for pinpoint accuracy on AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD and Volatility index
- Minimum deposit $300 (Recommended AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD $500 and more)
- Minimum deposit $500 (Recommended VOLATILITY INDEX(DERIV) $1000 and more)
- Adjustable Lot Sizes: Customize your risk and maximize your strategy’s potential.
- Emotion-Free Trading: Eliminates psychological stress, ensuring disciplined and consistent trading.
- Fully Automated 24/7 Trading: No manual intervention needed, allowing you to trade round the clock.
- Advanced Price Analysis: Conducts thorough market analysis before executing trades, enhancing decision accuracy.
- VPS Compatibility: Ensure uninterrupted performance with a Virtual Private Server (VPS).
- Always use the correct setting file for the specific pair you're trading to ensure optimal performance and risk management.
HFT Evaluation - EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD and Volatility index
|Timeframe
|15M
|Settings
|Download - All Set File
|Brokers
|Deriv.com / Exness.com / ICMarkets
|Minimum Deposit
|$300, AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD
|Minimum Deposit
( Volatility index )
|$500, VOLATILITY INDEX 75(1S)
|Recommend Deposit
|$1000 (For drawdown <10%)
Trade:
Risk Warning:
Before you buy HFT Evaluation please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
I have purchased this Bot and it is running perfectly. Within a few days, my capital increased by USD 25.Currently, it is running with two currency pairs AUDUSD and EURUSD.I highly recommended this Bot to everyone. This is one of the rare, honest systems that works long term the autho. the author replies quickly and friendly.