This EA is recommended to traders who already had trading experience with expert advisers.

EA is using martingale strategy and it is regulated by Martin_1 and Martin_2 multiplier settings.



Automated trading: Your EA automates the trading process, taking the emotional and psychological factors out of the equation.

Backtested: Your EA has been backtested over a period of time to ensure its reliability and stability.

Easy to use: Your EA is user-friendly and easy to set up, even for beginners.

High-performance: Your EA is designed to deliver high performance and consistent profits.

Customizable: Your EA allows for customization to fit individual trading styles and preferences.

Risk management: Your EA includes built-in risk management features to protect your account.

Detailed documentation: Your EA comes with detailed documentation to help users set it up and use it effectively.

Real-time monitoring: Your EA allows for real-time monitoring and control of open trades.

Proven track record: Your EA has a proven track record of success, with verified results.

24/7 Support: You provide 24/7 customer support to assist users with any issues or questions they may have.



The advantage of this EA is that it has a wide range of settings and can be adjusted by you for your own trading strategy.





Input parameters

The adviser works both on four- and five-digit quotes. In the input parameters we indicate the values ​​in points, as for 5 characters, it automatically calculates everything by 4 characters.

StartLots - initial lot;

StopLoss - stop loss in points from the first order;

TakeProfit is a take-profit in points;

GridStep_1 - the step between additional orders in points;

GridStep_2 - the step between additional orders in points, is valid when the parameter Shange grid step order number is reached;

Change grid step order number - order in order, after which the grid step will be changed from GridStep_1 to GridStep_2;

Martin_1 - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders;

Martin_2 - the multiplier of the lot after reaching the parameter Change martin order number ;

Change martin order number - order in order, upon reaching which the multiplier will be changed from Martin_1 to Martin_2;

LockOrderNo - order in the order from which the opening of the lock orders will begin;

Klock - lock ratio from the available series (in fractions of a unit);

TrailStart - profit in points at which the trailing stop is activated;

TrailDistance - at what distance from the price a trailing stop appears;

TrailStartLock - profit in points at which the trailing stop of the locking order is activated;

TrailDistance - profit in points at which the trailing stop of the locking order is activated;

Overlap - the choice of the method of overlapping orders: LAST_ORDER - the first order will be closed due to the profit of the last order, LOCK_ORDER - thefirst order will be closed due to the profit of the locking order;

OverlapPercent - the percentage of profit for overlapping orders;

OverlapOrderNo - order in order, from which the overlapping of orders will start;

Orders - the maximum number of orders that the Expert Advisor can open;

MaxLot - the maximum lot that an advisor can open;

Long - choose the direction of opening the first order buy (on / off);

Short - select the direction of opening the first order sell (on / off);

Magic - the number by which the adviser distinguishes his positions from other open positions;

NewCycle - when the Expert Advisor mode is on, the Expert Advisor works without stopping; when the mode is off, after the completion of a series of transactions, the Expert Advisor will not open any new orders (on / off);

Imp1DRAW, Imp2DRAW, Imp3DRAW - drawing on the news chart (on / off);

Pause before a high importance news - suspension of the adviser's work in minutes before important news;

Pause after a high importance news - the suspension of the Expert Advisor in minutes after important news;

Pause before a medium importance news - suspension of the adviser's work in minutes before news of medium importance;

Pause after a medium importance news - suspension of the Expert Advisor in minutes after the news of medium importance;

Pause before a low importance news - the suspension of the adviser in minutes before the news of least importance;

Pause after a low importance news - the suspension of the adviser's work in minutes after the news of least importance;



