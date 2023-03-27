5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189.

Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal and works with one preset on all pairs. Therefore, the possible long-term drawdown on several pairs is compensated by the active trading on others. It provides smooth balance curve as well as stable growth of equity.

Requirements



Minimal deposit : 100$

The EA trades in safe mode on 28 pairs with initial lot 0.01 starts with the deposit of 10 000. However, in spite of the used M1 TF, the trading strategy is middle-term and not sensitive to spread value. Therefore, the trading on cent account is also possible.

Account type: any, cent is possible (ECN is recommended, as always).

Currency pairs: any, the standard set of 28 pairs is recommended.

Time frame : M1

Settings



FixedLot – fixed initial lot size

DynamicRisk – dynamic lot size in % of deposit (0 – to use fixed lot)

MartinCoeff – lot multiplier for grid

FixedDist – fixed step between orders in grid

DynamicDist – to use dynamic step between orders in grid

DistPeriod – period of dynamic step calculation

DistCoeff – coefficient of dynamic step calculation

MinDist – minimal step at dynamic step calculation

PartialClosing – to use partial closing of bad orders if possible

PC_Start_Orders – minimal number of orders in grid at which partial closing activates

Magic – magic number of initial orders

MartinMagic – magic number of averaging orders

с omment – comment to orders

martin_comment – comment to averaging orders

OpeningDelay – delay between grid orders opening, in seconds

MinHoldTime – minimal time of order stays open, in seconds

RegressionDegree – degree of regression used to searching entry points

DeviationCoeff – deviation from regression line for entry points

PeriodCoeff – multiplier of the period of used regression

UseSignalsForAveraging – to open averaging trades only at repeated signals

EnvelopesDist – minimal distance to trend envelope

Dynamic_EnvelopesDist – to use dynamic distance to trend envelope

D_DistPeriod – period for dynamic distance calculation

D_DistRange – channel width for dynamic distance calculation

Envelopes_MaxDist – maximal distance to envelopes at dynamic calculation



EnvelopesPeriod – period used to determine the main trend direction

EnvelopesRange – coefficient of envelopes' channel width

MaxDD_Percent – maximal drawdown for the pair at which all trades of this pair are closed, in percent of deposit

MaxDD_Money – maximal drawdown for the pair at which all trades of this pair are closed, in account currency

UseStopLoss – to use classical stop loss

BBands_Period – period of Bollinger channel used to calculate stop loss

BBands_Coeff – width of Bollinger channel used to calculate stop loss