Griddy Calm EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mikhail Kornilov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal and works with one preset on all pairs. Therefore, the possible long-term drawdown on several pairs is compensated by the active trading on others. It provides smooth balance curve as well as stable growth of equity.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1894357
Requirements
- Minimal deposit: 100$
The EA trades in safe mode on 28 pairs with initial lot 0.01 starts with the deposit of 10 000. However, in spite of the used M1 TF, the trading strategy is middle-term and not sensitive to spread value. Therefore, the trading on cent account is also possible.
- Account type: any, cent is possible (ECN is recommended, as always).
- Currency pairs: any, the standard set of 28 pairs is recommended.
- Time frame: M1
Settings
- FixedLot – fixed initial lot size
- DynamicRisk – dynamic lot size in % of deposit (0 – to use fixed lot)
- MartinCoeff – lot multiplier for grid
- FixedDist – fixed step between orders in grid
- DynamicDist – to use dynamic step between orders in grid
- DistPeriod – period of dynamic step calculation
- DistCoeff – coefficient of dynamic step calculation
- MinDist – minimal step at dynamic step calculation
- PartialClosing – to use partial closing of bad orders if possible
- PC_Start_Orders – minimal number of orders in grid at which partial closing activates
- Magic – magic number of initial orders
- MartinMagic – magic number of averaging orders
- сomment – comment to orders
- martin_comment – comment to averaging orders
- OpeningDelay – delay between grid orders opening, in seconds
- MinHoldTime – minimal time of order stays open, in seconds
- RegressionDegree – degree of regression used to searching entry points
- DeviationCoeff – deviation from regression line for entry points
- PeriodCoeff – multiplier of the period of used regression
- UseSignalsForAveraging – to open averaging trades only at repeated signals
- EnvelopesDist – minimal distance to trend envelope
- Dynamic_EnvelopesDist – to use dynamic distance to trend envelope
- D_DistPeriod – period for dynamic distance calculation
- D_DistRange – channel width for dynamic distance calculation
- Envelopes_MaxDist – maximal distance to envelopes at dynamic calculation
- EnvelopesPeriod – period used to determine the main trend direction
- EnvelopesRange – coefficient of envelopes' channel width
- MaxDD_Percent – maximal drawdown for the pair at which all trades of this pair are closed, in percent of deposit
- MaxDD_Money – maximal drawdown for the pair at which all trades of this pair are closed, in account currency
- UseStopLoss – to use classical stop loss
- BBands_Period – period of Bollinger channel used to calculate stop loss
- BBands_Coeff – width of Bollinger channel used to calculate stop loss
The EA can trade with the same magic and comment on all pairs.