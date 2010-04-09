Galactic Imperium EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Crusader Network S.R.L.
- Sürüm: 1.0
Galactic Imperium EA
An Expert Advisor that places pending orders at a user-defined entry time each day and force-closes all positions at a specified exit time, capturing intraday range breakouts while avoiding overnight exposure.
How It Works
-
Entry Scan & Orders
-
At your chosen hour & minute, the EA measures the high/low over a configurable look-back period.
-
It places BuyStop and SellStop orders just beyond that range.
-
Orders are split into multiple equal lots to minimize slippage and spread impact.
-
-
Exit Routine
-
At the defined exit time, all open positions are closed automatically.
-
Key Features
-
Daily Breakout Entries
-
Scans a set number of bars at your specified time
-
Places pending orders outside the identified range
-
Splits entries into multiple lots for smoother execution
-
-
Adaptive Lot Sizing
-
Choose fixed lots or a percentage of account equity
-
Optional lot-size ramp-up after consecutive losing cycles to aid recovery
-
-
Trailing Stop & Break-Even Logic
-
Activates a trailing stop once a configurable profit threshold is reached
-
Cancels opposite pending orders as soon as one side triggers
-
-
Range Buffer & Stop-Loss Control
-
Define a pip buffer beyond the range for entry orders
-
All orders include a stop-loss, automatically adjusted to broker requirements
-
-
User-Friendly Inputs
-
Entry/Exit hours and minutes
-
Number of split orders
-
Buffer distance (pips)
-
Stop-loss, trailing, and break-even parameters
-
Lot-sizing method and settings
-
Custom magic number or comment for trade tracking
-
Compliance & Delivery
-
Format: Compiled EX4 file
-
No DLL calls, external libraries, or intrusive pop-ups
-
No profit guarantees, superlatives, backtest-as-live claims, external links, emojis or special characters
-
Support via MQL5 comments or messaging only
Automate your intraday breakout strategy with precision timing, dynamic risk control, and a strict exit schedule—no manual intervention required.