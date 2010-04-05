Small account Bitcoin Scalper

Hey traders, this EA has been made for a vey specific group of traders. this EA will work best for new traders with smaller accounts as I made it for myself originally. I would recommend using a 500USD account with a set lot size of 0.01(this can be changed as and when you feel like it) and this EA is ONLY intended for BTCUSD (Bitcoin vs the US Dollar) With this bot I can get 90%+ in back testing on MT4 the setting to use are as follows, but let me know if you need any help and ill be happy to explain:

- (Testing) 5 minute timeframe

- (Testing) short positions only

- (Testing) 500 USD

- (Inputs) lot size = 0.01

- (Inputs) Slippage = 3

- (Inputs) Fractal Period = 2

- (Inputs) Stop Loss Buffer in Pips = 1

- (Inputs) Risk to Reward Ratio = =0.25

- (Inputs) Trailing Stop Percentage = 10

- (Inputs) Maximum Allowable Drawdown = 30

- (Inputs) Small MA period = 20



- (Inputs) Medium MA period = 50

- (Inputs) Large MA period = 100

The risk to reward ratio might look unappealing however this is the most effective way I have found to run the bot. I currently have this bot running myself and I wish you the best of luck if you choose to use it. Many thanks Alfie Hughes