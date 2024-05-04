High Point Scalper EA trade is based on Price high and low level to determine the next trend with martingale strategy .

The EA will find the best entry and exit points

This Expert advisor is mainly for synthetic Trade , check it out on Jump100



recommended assets JUMPS100

Recommended Broker.. Deriv

Timeframe H1

Minimum deposit $100





IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

you will get one expert advisor for Gold and EURUSD for free

Stochastic oscillator Overbought and Oversold

EA uses a unique entry method Each order has a fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP)





