Cleopatra Ai EA

Cleopatra AI Empress: Precision Trading Crafted for Serious Traders

Hello, traders! Meet Cleopatra AI Empress, an expertly designed Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA is crafted with precision to help traders like you leverage key market movements with refined strategies.

Join the Cleopatra AI Empress Community on Telegram!

Why Cleopatra AI Empress Chooses "Buy Stop" Orders

Cleopatra AI Empress uses "Buy Stop" orders as a strategic part of its breakout approach, specifically targeting upward price momentum.

  • Breakout Strategy: Buy Stop orders are set above the current price to capture potential upward trends when the price exceeds set resistance levels.
  • Entry Conditions: Orders trigger only when strong upward momentum is confirmed, reducing false signals and improving trade quality.
  • Risk Management: Using Buy Stop orders helps reduce risk in sideways or volatile markets by entering only when market strength is verified.
  • Market Adaptation: This EA is designed to adjust to changes in spread and volatility, ensuring trades are executed under favorable conditions.

Recommended Pairs and Timeframes

  • Pairs: GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and other major currency pairs.
  • Timeframe: Works best on 1-5 minute intervals.

Limited-Time Offer: $49 for 3 months

Be one of the first 10 buyers to secure Cleopatra AI Empress at this exclusive price. after 10 purchase the price will be update

(4/10)

Your Expert Advisor for Strategic Trading

Cleopatra AI Empress is more than an EA—it’s a finely tuned trading partner. With a clear strategy, effective risk controls, and adaptive trading methods, this EA is here to help you reach your trading goals.

Key Features

  • Risk Management: Customizable risk levels with automated lot sizing based on capital, offering you clear control over your investments.
  • Market Adaptation: Dynamically identifies trading conditions to execute with accuracy.
  • Customizable Input Parameters:
    • General Settings: Slippage at 3.0 to reduce execution delays, spread limit at 3.0 for optimal conditions.
    • Money Management: Fixed Stop Loss at 20 pips, Take Profit at 2 pips, and adjustable risk level.

Machine Learning Integration

Cleopatra AI Empress incorporates machine learning to enhance its strategy with historical data analysis.

  • Data Collection: Download historical price data to power the model.
  • Model Training: Identifies trends from historical data to improve strategy alignment.
  • Real-Time Analysis: Continuously adjusts based on market data, providing insights into potential trends.

Important Requirements
For best results, download and maintain updated historical data to enhance machine learning accuracy.

Recommended Brokers and VPS

For reliable trading, we suggest regulated brokers with low spreads and using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to keep Cleopatra AI Empress running smoothly around the clock.

Disclaimer
Trading involves risks. Cleopatra AI Empress is a powerful tool designed for strategic trading, but always employ sound risk management and conduct thorough research when trading.


