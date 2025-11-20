Aequitas Arbitrage AI

Aequitas AI - Institutional Triangular Arbitrage

Real-Tick Optimized Arbitrage: Engineered to survive and profit where theoretical EAs fail.

Launch Promotion 

 LIMITED OFFER: The current low price is valid ONLY for the first 5 licenses. After the first 5 copies are sold, the price will increase. Subsequently, the price will continue to rise after every 10 sales. Secure your license now before the price adjustment.


IMPORTANT: BACKTESTING GUIDE & DATA ANALYSIS

Transparency is one of our core values. When backtesting the Aequitas EA, you may notice we recommend using "Every Tick" mode rather than "Real Ticks." This choice is based on extensive data analysis, and understanding why is crucial for your trading confidence.

Many traders believe "Real Ticks" are always superior. However, for Arbitrage and Statistical strategies, "Real Ticks" data is often fragmented and misleading. Here is the complete breakdown of why we choose consistency over hype.


1. THE PROBLEM WITH "REAL TICKS" (DATA GAPS) "Real Ticks" relies on historical data provided by the broker. Analysis of standard broker feeds reveals massive gaps in this history.

  • The Reality: On pairs like EURGBP, our diagnostics show that "Real Ticks" can be absent for up to 600 minutes in a single day.

  • The Risk: That is over 40% missing data. If you backtest on this, the EA misses price updates, leading to inconsistent results and false arbitrage signals that would not exist in a live environment.


2. WHY "EVERY TICK" IS SUPERIOR FOR ARBITRAGE "Every Tick" mode generates price movement based on complete M1 bars.

  • 100% Completeness: It ensures there are no gaps in the data. Every minute of trading is accounted for.

  • Consistency: It provides a stable environment to test the logic of the strategy.

  • Reliability: Results are reproducible. If you run the test twice, you get the same result. This is impossible with low-quality Real Tick data.


3. THE SPREAD TRAP Historical "Real Ticks" use the spread recorded at that specific moment in the past.

  • The Trap: In 2023, spreads might have been 0.5 pips. Today, your broker might charge 2.0 pips.

  • The Solution: By using "Every Tick" mode with the "Current" spread setting, we test the EA against the actual costs you will pay today. This prevents the "Backtest Grail" effect where an EA looks profitable only because historical spreads were unrealistically low.


4. THE "HYBRID" DATA ARTIFACT When MT5 uses "Real Ticks" mode and encounters a gap in data (which happens often), it automatically switches to generating synthetic ticks to fill the hole.

  • The Result: You end up testing on a mix of Real and Synthetic data. This inconsistency makes it impossible to optimize parameters accurately.


OUR RECOMMENDATION For the Aequitas EA, we strongly recommend:


  1. Optimization: Always use "Every Tick" mode. This ensures your settings are robust and based on consistent market logic, not data errors.

  2. Validation: Use "Real Ticks" only for short-term final validation (e.g., the last 1 month) to check if your broker's specific feed quality is sufficient.


Conclusion: We prioritize stability. Our backtests use "Every Tick" to ensure the strategy survives in continuous market conditions, rather than relying on patchy historical data that creates a false sense of security.


Product Description

Are you tired of Arbitrage EAs that show perfect backtests but bleed money the moment they go live?

Aequitas AI is the answer. We have discarded theoretical models to build a system designed for Real Market Frictions. Unlike standard arbitrage bots that ignore slippage and execution delays, Aequitas AI is a "Real Tick Optimized" engine designed to navigate live spread conditions.

The system exploits micro-discrepancies between three correlated currency pairs (Triangulation), executing Market Neutral operations that aim for profit regardless of market direction (Bull or Bear).


 Why Aequitas is Different

Most arbitrage systems fail because they use static triggers. Aequitas utilizes a proprietary engine that adapts to the market:

  1. Real-Time Liquidity Analysis: The EA doesn't just look at the price. An internal "Tick Quality Monitor" analyzes the density of incoming data . If liquidity drops or "ghost ticks" appear, the EA pauses operations to protect your capital.

  2. Adaptive Thresholds: The system does not chase a fixed profit. It dynamically adjusts the required entry distance based on the current spread and volatility , filtering out opportunities that would be eaten up by commissions.

  3. Atomic Execution: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Immediate or Cancel) logic to ensure that the triangular legs are executed together or not at all, minimizing execution leg risk .


 Capital Protection
Your equity is the priority. Aequitas implements institutional-grade safety nets:

  • Spread Filters: Intelligent pre-checks prevent entries when spreads widen beyond profitable levels .

  • Drawdown Limiter: A "hard stop" mechanism that halts trading if drawdown exceeds your defined safety limit .

  • Time Filters: Automatic closing on Friday nights and avoidance of low-liquidity trading hours .


Professional Dashboard

No "Black Box" trading. Aequitas features a fully transparent on-chart dashboard :

  • Live visualization of Buy/Sell arbitrage opportunities vs. Spread cost.

  • Real-time statistics (Win Rate, Profit Factor, Net Profit) .

  • Diagnostic Mode: If the EA is not trading, the dashboard and logs will tell you exactly why (e.g., "Low Tick Quality," "Spread too high," etc.) .


Requirements

  • Broker: A True ECN / Raw Spread account is mandatory. (Zero spread/commission-based accounts are ideal for arbitrage).

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS (< 10ms to broker server) is highly recommended.

  • Symbols: By default, it trades the EURUSD - GBPUSD - EURGBP trio .

  • Timeframe: The algorithm operates on tick data; the chart timeframe (M1 recommended) is only for the dashboard display.


Recommended Setup

  • Magic Number: Unique ID to manage trades .

  • MaxTotalSpread: Total spread allowed for the trio (Adjust based on your broker) .

  • AutoAdjustForSpread: Keep this true for dynamic safety .


BONUS: Comprehensive PDF Guide Included Comment Section

We believe in complete transparency and ease of use. You don't need to be a coder to run Aequitas AI.

Upon purchase, you will receive a detailed PDF User Manual that guides you step-by-step:

  • Parameter Guide: A full explanation of every input setting (Risk Management, Spread Filters, and Time Limits) so you know exactly what you are configuring.

  • Dashboard Reading: How to interpret the visual signals and graphs on your screen.

  • Troubleshooting: Simple solutions for common setup issues (e.g., "Why is the EA not trading?").


We provide the technology and the instructions—you provide the capital.


Stop relying on luck. Switch to the mathematical precision of Aequitas AI.


Risk Warning

Arbitrage trading is highly dependent on broker conditions (spreads, commissions, and execution speed). Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results in live trading. Always test on a demo account with your specific broker before using real funds.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold Trump Grid Power
Filippo Morleo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trump EA – The Ultimate Grid Trading Powerhouse Dominate the Markets with a Smart, Adaptive, and Highly Customizable EA! Join Our Telegram Group! First, enter the group    Join Here Then, access the main section    Go Here In this channel, you can chat with other traders and download the full PDF guide with all the details about this EA. Join now and stay updated Hey everyone! I'm working on a new version of Cristoforo Gold , and it’s almost ready for release!  For the first 10 customers ,
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Alexander the Great King EA
Filippo Morleo
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alexander the Great King EA: Unleash the Power of Strategy with Alexander the Great King EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Hello, skilled traders! Are you ready to conquer the financial markets with precision and strategy? Introducing Alexander the Great King EA , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) crafted to elevate your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Built with strategic brilliance and a keen understanding of market dynamics, this EA is your perfect ally in navigating the ever-
Da Vinci Breakout Smc
Filippo Morleo
Göstergeler
Leonardo Breakout SMC – Advanced Trading Indicator Overview   The Leonardo Breakout SMC is a masterpiece of precision and innovation, crafted for those who seek to understand and harness the unseen forces within the market. Just as Da Vinci observed the natural world with meticulous detail, this MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator reveals the hidden structures of price movement, enabling traders to capture the essence of smart money concepts (SMC) and execute flawless breakout strategies. Every eleme
FREE
Albert Einstein Calculated Universe Grid
Filippo Morleo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate Your Trading with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe for MT4! Step into the world of genius with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA transforms the complexities of trading into a precisely engineered system of profits and advanced risk management. Ideal for traders who demand unmatched precision, adaptability, and high performance, this EA is your ultimate partner in the forex market. Join th
FREE
Talleyrand Pitchfork EA
Filippo Morleo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Talleyrand PitchFork EA: Your Ultimate Trading Diplomat Introducing the Talleyrand PitchFork Expert Advisor (EA), a revolutionary trading tool designed to elevate your trading strategy through a masterful blend of technical indicators and advanced trade management features. This sophisticated EA harnesses the precision of Gann Lines, Moving Averages (MA), Bollinger Bands, and the MACD to pinpoint the most advantageous moments for trade entry and exit, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and efficienc
FREE
Anubis Ea
Filippo Morleo
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Anubis EA: Precision Trading Crafted for Today’s Markets Unlock unparalleled potential with Anubis EA , a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA integrates advanced candlestick analysis, dynamic risk management, and robust entry strategies, providing a powerful edge in your trading journey. From beginners to seasoned traders, Anubis EA’s adaptable, user-friendly design empowers users at every level to navigate complex market condit
FREE
Genghis Khan Dominion Ea
Filippo Morleo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genghis Khan Dominion EA: Conquer the Markets with Unmatched Power Hello Traders! Prepare to dominate the financial battlefield with the Genghis Khan Dominion EA – an unstoppable force combining strategic brilliance with cutting-edge technology. This Expert Advisor is your ultimate weapon for mastering high-frequency trading, bringing the relentless precision and unmatched dominance of Genghis Khan to your trading strategy. Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for    Genghis Khan Dominion E
Cleopatra Ai EA
Filippo Morleo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cleopatra AI Empress: Precision Trading Crafted for Serious Traders Hello, traders! Meet Cleopatra AI Empress , an expertly designed Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA is crafted with precision to help traders like you leverage key market movements with refined strategies. Join the Cleopatra AI Empress Community on Telegram! Why Cleopatra AI Empress Chooses "Buy Stop" Orders Cleopatra AI Empress uses "Buy Stop" orders as a strategic part of its breakout approach, s
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt