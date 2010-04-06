Da Vinci Breakout Smc

Leonardo Breakout SMC – Advanced Trading Indicator


Overview  

The Leonardo Breakout SMC is a masterpiece of precision and innovation, crafted for those who seek to understand and harness the unseen forces within the market. Just as Da Vinci observed the natural world with meticulous detail, this MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator reveals the hidden structures of price movement, enabling traders to capture the essence of smart money concepts (SMC) and execute flawless breakout strategies. Every element of the indicator is designed to guide you toward informed, strategic decisions, reflecting both science and art in the pursuit of trading excellence.


Join the Conversation: Telegram Channel for   Leonardo Breakout SMC – Advanced Trading Indicator

Trading Logic  
At the heart of the Leonardo Breakout SMC lies its ability to measure and frame the market’s natural flow, like Da Vinci's studies of motion. It defines key price levels within a specific time frame, creating what we call the “breakout box,” a carefully calibrated window capturing the essence of price movement. This tool allows traders to enter the market at pivotal moments when price action is poised to break free. The box, ever adaptable, adjusts in size, ensuring harmony with prevailing market conditions, allowing trades only when the setup is finely tuned to perfection.

Key Features:  
▪ Session-Based Breakouts: Much like Da Vinci’s keen eye for patterns in nature, this feature identifies high and low points within a user-defined time frame, marking moments of potential price breakouts.  
▪ Smart Money Concepts: Drawing on the wisdom of the market’s natural flow, it incorporates liquidity grabs and smart money traps, providing more accurate breakout levels, reflecting the market's deeper structure.  
▪ Adjustable Box Size: The indicator intelligently limits the breakout box’s size, preventing trades in market conditions that are either too volatile or too quiet, mirroring the balance sought in all of nature’s designs.  
▪ Multi-Level Profit Targets: Similar to the geometric harmony of the Vitruvian Man, the indicator offers Fibonacci-based profit levels, allowing for well-measured exits, ensuring you manage each trade with balance and precision.

Input Parameters

1. Main Settings  
   - Main_Settings: The central hub for adjusting key settings.  
   - Info: Displays the version, much like a signature on a masterpiece.  

2. Time and Session Settings  
   - StartTime: When the day’s canvas begins (default: 08:30).  
   - EndTime: The period of observation ends (default: 12:30).  
   - SessionEndTime: Marks the daily session’s final stroke (default: 16:30).  
   - SessionColor: The palette to paint the session’s background (default: Linen).  
   - NumDays: Looks back at the history, much like the analysis of past works (default: 200).  
   - MinBoxSizeInPips: Minimum size of the breakout box (default: 15).  
   - MaxBoxSizeInPips: Maximum size of the breakout box (default: 80).  
   - LimitBoxToMaxSize: Ensures proportionality in size (default: true).  
   - StickBoxToLatestExtreme: Aligns the box with the latest peak, much like perfect symmetry (default: true).  
   - StickBoxOutsideSRLevels: Places the box outside support/resistance (default: false).  

3. Reach Settings  
   - TP1Factor: Factor for the first take-profit level (default: 1.000).  
   - TP3Factor: A key ratio for the third take-profit level, similar to Da Vinci’s study of proportion (default: 2.618).  
   - TP5Factor: Fifth take-profit level, echoing harmony in form (default: 4.236).  
   - SLFactor: Stop-loss factor for protection (default: 1.000).  
   - LevelsResizeFactor: Adjusts box size in response to market activity (default: 1.0).  

4. Graphics Settings  
   - HideGrid: Conceal the grid for a cleaner visual (default: true).  
   - ChartMode: The mode for chart display (default: Candles).  

   - bullishColor: The color of the upward force, like a sky brushed light blue (default: LightBlue).
   - bearishColor: The color of the downward force, earthbound in tone (default: SaddleBrown).
   - BoxColorOK: Green for the box when the conditions are in balance (default: Green).
   - BoxColorNOK: Red for when the conditions falter (default: Red). 
   - BoxColorMAX: Orange for when the box reaches its fullest expression (default: Orange).
   - LevelColor: Pure white for the breakout levels (default: White). 
   - FibLength: The length of the Fibonacci retracement, a tribute to the golden ratio (default: 14). 
   - showProfitZone: Allows you to visualize the profit zone (default: true).
   - ProfitColor: A black void symbolizing the potential gains (default: Black).
   - MondayFix: Accounts for weekend gaps, ensuring continuity (default: true).  


How It Works  

1. Breakout Box Formation: Identifies the high and low within the selected time frame, defining a breakout box that captures the market’s pulse.  

2. Session Marking: Like the stroke of a brush, the session's start and end times are marked with a background of color, offering visual cues.  

3. Breakout Levels Calculation: Entry points and take-profits are calculated based on the box’s size, in proportion with the Fibonacci sequence.  

4. Visual Display: Critical levels are displayed clearly, like an artist revealing their process.  

5. Profit Zone Display: If enabled, the profit zone illuminates on the chart, giving a glimpse of potential success.


Why Choose Leonardo Breakout SMC?  

▪ Versatility: Adaptable to both trending and ranging markets, much like Da Vinci’s understanding of universal principles.  

▪ Customization: Tailored to your unique trading approach, much as an artist chooses their tools.  

▪ Visual Clarity: A seamless, intuitive design that reflects clarity of thought and purpose.  

▪ Reliability: Crafted with a foundation of robust trading logic and smart money concepts, ensuring every stroke is deliberate and precise.


Elevate your trading, much like an artist mastering their craft, with Leonardo Breakout SMC – an indicator that unites the science of markets with the art of execution.



