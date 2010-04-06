Da Vinci Breakout Smc
- Filippo Morleo
- Sürüm: 1.0
Leonardo Breakout SMC – Advanced Trading Indicator
Overview
The Leonardo Breakout SMC is a masterpiece of precision and innovation, crafted for those who seek to understand and harness the unseen forces within the market. Just as Da Vinci observed the natural world with meticulous detail, this MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator reveals the hidden structures of price movement, enabling traders to capture the essence of smart money concepts (SMC) and execute flawless breakout strategies. Every element of the indicator is designed to guide you toward informed, strategic decisions, reflecting both science and art in the pursuit of trading excellence.
- bullishColor: The color of the upward force, like a sky brushed light blue (default: LightBlue).
- bearishColor: The color of the downward force, earthbound in tone (default: SaddleBrown).
- BoxColorOK: Green for the box when the conditions are in balance (default: Green).
- BoxColorNOK: Red for when the conditions falter (default: Red).
- BoxColorMAX: Orange for when the box reaches its fullest expression (default: Orange).
- LevelColor: Pure white for the breakout levels (default: White).
- FibLength: The length of the Fibonacci retracement, a tribute to the golden ratio (default: 14).
- showProfitZone: Allows you to visualize the profit zone (default: true).
- ProfitColor: A black void symbolizing the potential gains (default: Black).
- MondayFix: Accounts for weekend gaps, ensuring continuity (default: true).
How It Works
1. Breakout Box Formation: Identifies the high and low within the selected time frame, defining a breakout box that captures the market’s pulse.
2. Session Marking: Like the stroke of a brush, the session's start and end times are marked with a background of color, offering visual cues.
3. Breakout Levels Calculation: Entry points and take-profits are calculated based on the box’s size, in proportion with the Fibonacci sequence.
4. Visual Display: Critical levels are displayed clearly, like an artist revealing their process.
5. Profit Zone Display: If enabled, the profit zone illuminates on the chart, giving a glimpse of potential success.
Why Choose Leonardo Breakout SMC?
▪ Versatility: Adaptable to both trending and ranging markets, much like Da Vinci’s understanding of universal principles.
▪ Customization: Tailored to your unique trading approach, much as an artist chooses their tools.
▪ Visual Clarity: A seamless, intuitive design that reflects clarity of thought and purpose.
▪ Reliability: Crafted with a foundation of robust trading logic and smart money concepts, ensuring every stroke is deliberate and precise.
Elevate your trading, much like an artist mastering their craft, with Leonardo Breakout SMC – an indicator that unites the science of markets with the art of execution.