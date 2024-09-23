EA Bear Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ofer Dvir
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Güncellendi: 20 Temmuz 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Limited time FREE for 100copies $then i go to the retail price of 225$
Leave a comment and review Looking forward
Introducing Expert Advisor designed to trade in combination to my EA BULL Scalper delivering me consistent profits over the long run. This advanced algorithmic trading system operates seamlessly, leveraging automated Sell positions, and trailing stop functions to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the volatility.
Little explanation
= true/falls Open sell position if no positions are open to be used as stand alone bear scalper leave true it will open a position and start working otherwise it will detect buying resistence spots and open position from there
LotSize = 0.01 Lot size
Risk = 6000 Max risk in points (loss limit) Hidden stop loss for positions
MaxDrawdownPercent = 100.0 Maximum allowed drawdown in percents account shut down factor- does not reset automatically, turn on and off to restart SAFTY MEASURE
Resistent = 3 Resistent factor Detector This will hunt down resistance clouds of buy positions of the Bull and open at or near a sell position to take advantage of the area
CooldownSeconds = 10000 Cooldown period between trades in seconds especially important for stand alone mode will open a new position when no position is found
Key Features:
-
Automated Trading: Say goodbye to manual trading and let our Expert Advisor handle the heavy lifting for you. With automated sell signals, you can execute trades swiftly and efficiently, eliminating the need for constant monitoring and manual intervention.
-
Trailing Stops: Maximize your profits while minimizing risk with our trailing stop feature. The Expert Advisor intelligently trails your positions, locking in gains as the market moves in your favor, and protecting your profits during pullbacks.
-
User-Friendly Interface: Our user-friendly interface makes trading effortless. With intuitive controls and real-time performance monitoring, you can easily track your trades and stay informed about your account's performance.
-
Backtesting and Optimization: Prior to live trading, our Expert Advisor undergoes rigorous backtesting and optimization to ensure its robustness and effectiveness. This meticulous testing process validates its performance across various market conditions, giving you confidence in its ability to deliver consistent results. feel free to use the examples on demo account or contact me would love to help out
Experience the power of automated trading with our Expert Advisor . Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice investor,
enjoy my trading style and sit back
so what should you do
after putting the EA on a chart use for example this settings and check it on demo or tester to see how it preforms
NOTICE EA before end of test DOES NOT CLOSE POSITIONS so not all test can paint the real picture as in given more time the demo or real account will close in profit in the case the value goes back up
I divide or triple the settings from the Buy scalper
of course use diffrent magic number to each instrument nasdaq 100 i use 100 and 101 for sell s&p magic number 500 and sell 501 and so on...
Please be advised that on some platform you will need to ad or reduce 0 from the spread values (for example 40000 instead of 4000)
Example 1 EUR USD
Buy scalper EA Bear Scalper
lot size 0.01 (minimum possible) lot size 0.01 (minimum possible)
drop points 200-500 drop points 600-1500
position max 15 -5 be carful of drop down to margin! position max 2 -5 be carful of drop down to margin!
trail spread 50
trail start 100
magic number 11 magic number 12
Bear Scalper
Example 2 EUR JPY
lot size 0.01
drop points 500 drop points 1500-3000
position max 2-15 be carful of drop down to margin!
Trail spread 50-150
Trail start 60-250
magic number 22 magic number 23
Bear Scalper
Example 3 Nasdaq 100 tech
lot size 0.1
drop points 2000-5000 drop points 5000-10000
max positions 5-15
Trail spread 1000
Trail start 2500
magic number 100 magic number 101
Bull scalper Bear Scalper
Example 4 DAW30
lot size 0.1
drop points 5000-25000 drop points 15000-50000
max positions 5-15 max positions 2-4
Trail spread 2000
Trail start 2500
magic number 30 magic number 31
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı