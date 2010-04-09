Chart historical archeology viewer





fun little feature that make every trader really happy





EA will not open or manage position only show historical results on the chart





chose color and size

Get you a Free Utility EA that will show closed positions results on your chart





Please leave 5 start review if you liked this free tool





make sure to check out my trading EA

the EA Bull scalper https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116071?source=Site+Profile+Seller

or the EA Bear Scalper https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123680?source=Site+Profile+Seller

or for best result get both for optimal performance