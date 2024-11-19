Bull EA Scalper

Bullish Scalping EA - Your Go-To Expert Advisor for Bullish Day Trading scalping in MetaTrader 4!

Automate your trading on any forex trading crypto trading indices scalping or even swing trading or stocks trading in every strategy from fast scalping trading to swing trading

the ea will not limit the digit number of trailing loss and spread so basiclly you could use it to secure long holds



Traders! Introducing my latest EA: Bullish Scalper EA, a powerful tool designed for day trading and bullish position management. This Expert Advisor is perfect for scalping strategies on MetaTrader 4, ensuring optimal performance in bull markets. Fine-tune the parameters to suit your trading style and enjoy a seamless experience!

Key Features:

Automated Buy Signals: The Bullish Scalper EA automatically opens buy positions based on DCA bull strategy, eliminating the need for constant monitoring. Perfect for any bullish scalping strategy! Advanced Trailing Stops: Lock in trailing with our intelligent trailing stop feature, which adjusts with market movements, safeguarding positions during pullbacks, and allowing more positions opportunities. User-Friendly Interface: Easily manage your trades and monitor real-time performance through an intuitive interface.now with a new improved layout Backtested and Optimized: Rigorous backtesting and optimization across various market conditions guarantee robust results and consistent performance . The new features of V4 now apply a visual line on chart that will let you see the next position in the DCA strategy allowing strategic decisions making an easy task

This EA can also be combined with my Bear scalper EA for a comprehensive hedging strategy—securing positions in both bullish and bearish markets!

How to Get Started:

simply put the ea on every symbol and see how on the auto mode it would open and handle trades

my recommended setting are smallest lot size , sensitivity factor 2-5 and 15m time frame





or use it on manual mode and have control on every aspect

Apply the EA to your MetaTrader 4 chart. Test with example settings on a demo account to see its effectiveness. Adjust spread values as needed based on your platform (e.g., 40000 instead of 4000).

Example Settings:

EUR/USD : Lot Size: 0.01 (minimum) ai-true AI TF 5m Max Positions: 5-15 (manage margin carefully!) Sensitivity factor 0.2 Spacing 3 Magic Number: 11





Nasdaq 100 : Lot Size: 0.1 TF 1m Max Positions: 5-15 Sensitivity factor 0.2 Spacing factor 4 Magic Number: 100



EUR JPY

lot size 0.01



drop points :500



position max 2-15 be carful of drop down to margin!



Trail spread 50-150



Trail start 60-250

For a complete guide and detailed walkthrough, watch the video tutorials below:

