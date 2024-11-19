Bull EA Scalper

Bullish Scalping EA - Your Go-To Expert Advisor for Bullish Day Trading scalping in MetaTrader 4!
Automate your trading on any forex trading crypto trading indices scalping or even swing trading or stocks trading in every strategy from fast scalping trading to swing trading 
the ea will not limit the digit number of trailing loss and spread so basiclly you could use it to secure long holds


Traders! Introducing my latest EA: Bullish Scalper EA, a powerful tool designed for day trading and bullish position management. This Expert Advisor is perfect for scalping strategies on MetaTrader 4, ensuring optimal performance in bull markets. Fine-tune the parameters to suit your trading style and enjoy a seamless experience!

Key Features:

  1. Automated Buy Signals: The Bullish Scalper EA automatically opens buy positions based on DCA bull strategy, eliminating the need for constant monitoring. Perfect for any bullish scalping strategy!
  2. Advanced Trailing Stops: Lock in trailing with our intelligent trailing stop feature, which adjusts with market movements, safeguarding positions during pullbacks, and allowing more positions opportunities.
  3. User-Friendly Interface: Easily manage your trades and monitor real-time performance through an intuitive interface.now with a new improved layout
  4. Backtested and Optimized: Rigorous backtesting and optimization across various market conditions guarantee robust results and consistent performance .
  5. The new features of V4 now apply a visual line on chart that will let you see the next position in the DCA strategy allowing strategic decisions making an easy task 

This EA can also be combined with my Bear scalper EA for a comprehensive hedging strategy—securing positions in both bullish and bearish markets!

How to Get Started:

simply put the ea on every symbol and see how on the auto mode it would open and handle trades 
my recommended setting are smallest lot size , sensitivity factor 2-5 and 15m time frame

or use it on manual mode and have control on every aspect
  1. Apply the EA to your MetaTrader 4 chart.
  2. Test with example settings on a demo account to see its effectiveness.
  3. Adjust spread values as needed based on your platform (e.g., 40000 instead of 4000).

Example Settings:

  • EUR/USD:

    • Lot Size: 0.01 (minimum)
    • ai-true
    • AI TF 5m
    • Max Positions: 5-15 (manage margin carefully!)
    • Sensitivity factor 0.2
    • Spacing 3
    • Magic Number: 11

  • Nasdaq 100:

    • Lot Size: 0.1
    • TF 1m
    • Max Positions: 5-15
    • Sensitivity factor 0.2
    • Spacing factor 4
    • Magic Number: 100

  • EUR JPY
    •  lot size 0.01 
    •  drop points :500 
    •  position max 2-15 be carful of drop down to margin! 
    •  Trail spread 50-150 
    •  Trail start 60-250


    For a complete guide and detailed walkthrough, watch the video tutorials below:

    Feel free to reach out for support or if you have any questions. Happy trading and let the Bullish Scalper EA do the heavy lifting for you!
















































    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Summorai
    Ofer Dvir
    Göstergeler
    Özel gösterge, hareketli ortalamanızı bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyarak 5 farklı sembolden MA'ları birleştirmenize olanak tanır! Neden? Bu şekilde kararlarınız tamamlayıcı piyasalara dayanır. Örnek: Nasdaq'ta işlem yapıyorsunuz ancak aynı anda Bitcoin ve Russell 2000'i takip ederek piyasa trendlerini bilmek istiyorsunuz. Ya da XRP ticareti yapıyorsunuz ancak küresel bir bakış açısına sahip olmak istiyorsunuz. Artık bu mümkün! Sembollerin brokerinizle eşleştiğinden emin olun, büyük/küçük harfe duya
    FREE
    EA Bull Scalper
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Boğa Scalper EA – Profesyonel Scalping Aracı Bull Scalper EA, alım işlemlerinin mekanizmasını tam potansiyeliyle kontrol etmenizi sağlar. Öncelikle, EA bir işlem açar; bu, "true" veya "false" ayarıyla "pozisyon yoksa alım aç" seçeneğiyle de devre dışı bırakılabilir. Ardından, pozisyon kârdayken bir takip eden kayıp (trailing stop) yönetir. Takip eden kayıbı şu şekilde kontrol edebilirsiniz: Takip başlangıcı - puan cinsinden verilir, başlangıç takip kaybının görünümünü belirler. Takip yayılımı -
    Summorai mt4
    Ofer Dvir
    Göstergeler
    Summorai Bu gösterge, farklı sembollerden en fazla 5 hareketli ortalamayı toplar ve grafiğinizde uygun bir şekilde yerleştirir. Nasıl kullanılır? Göstergeyi bir grafiğe sürükleyin ve piyasa izleme pencerenizde göründüğü gibi sembol adlarını tam olarak girin. Böylece her zaman küresel trendi takip edebilirsiniz. Kullanım örneği: Gösterge grafiğinde DAX40 ile işlem yapıyorsanız, trendi doğrulamak için Nasdaq100, S&P500 ve Dow30 eklemek iyi bir fikirdir. Örnek 2: XRP ile işlem yapıyorsunuz, ancak B
    FREE
    Chart historical archeology viewer
    Ofer Dvir
    Yardımcı programlar
    Get you Free Utility EA that will show closed positions results on your chart fun little feature that make every trader really happy EA will not open or manage position only show historical results on the chart chose color and size  Please leave 5 start review if you liked this free tool make sure to check out my trading EA  the EA Bull scalper  or the  EA Bear Scalper or for best result get both for optimal performance 
    FREE
    Bear EA Scalper
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hello Sellers here is my EA Sell Scalper trader it can be used on any open window but look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time for 45$ then i go to the retail price of 299$  Leave a comment and review  5 stars means you like it :) Make me happy  Please see video:  https://youtu.be/yE3GF4ku36Q Introducing  Expert Advisor designed to trade in combination to my EA BULL Scalper delivering me consistent profits over the long run. This advanced algorithmic trading system operates sea
    Slalom Scalper pro
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Meta trader 4 Slalom Scalper welcome to my instrument for Long and short rapid pro scalping imagine taking a trade and hitting your stop loss.. sad.. but with the slalom scalper that trade will revert itself to a reversed position and try to hit the TP  the slalom also can open both buy and sell position on the same signal hedging you on every top or new bottom just try and see how every breakout becomes a signal
    EA Bear Scalper
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hello Sellers here is The companion of the EA BULL Scalper the EA BEAR Scalper is a Sell Scalping trader it can be used on any open window but do look out and play with the parameters !! Limited time 35$ for 100copies  $then i go to the retail price of 225$  please comment review and ask what ever you need :) using in AI mode will be easy and self explain the green line represent where the next position in the grid will be opened you can control the spacing of the general dynamic grid system an
    Slalom Scalper
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Meet SLALOM: Your Trading Companion with Smart Recovery! Hey there, fellow trader! Looking for an EA that not only finds great opportunities but also bounces back when the market doesn't go your way? Please comment review and share your results with the slalom scalper Say hello to SLALOM!  What Makes SLALOM Special: **Spots Opportunities**: SLALOM keeps an eye on the market for you, jumping on new highs and lows when others might miss them **Bounces Back After SL**: When a trade hits stop-lo
    Fibonacci Scalper Bullish
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    OK here it is!! I must confess I'm a big fan and user of my Bullscalper and Bear scalper... but this ea is really showing amazing results  what does it do: this ea will open positions based on Fibonacci chart that will be magnetize to your on chart the use of time frame has no meaning the Fibonacci stick to the high and low looking back in hours  my suggestion is any thing from a week time to a month  let it work its charm second it will secure positions with an automatic trailing loss Have f
    Fibonacci Scalper Pro Seller
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fibonacci Scalper Pro is a seller based scalper on a dynamic fibonacci retracement * look back in hours will control the Fibonacci calculation * trailing loss tracker will keep you happy recommend setting is at least 48hours with with a trailing setting of around 400 and 300 spread  of course with your own optimization you can get better and better results  but the normal out come from this ea and my buy fibonacci ea are pretty amazing and stable  Im looking forward to here your comments and r
    Gap Rider
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    GapRider EA - Dinamik Alım Tarafı Gap Ticareti Uzman Danışmanı Genel Bakış GapRider EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike ve uyarlanabilir bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, alım tarafı gap ticareti konusunda uzmanlaşmıştır. Bu EA, önemli piyasa boşluklarını tespit eder ve stratejik alım emirleri yerleştirir, piyasa volatilitesine dayalı dinamik boyutlandırma kullanarak giriş ve çıkış işlemlerini optimize eder. Sağlam bir özellik seti ile GapRider, büyük piyasa hareketlerinden sonra fiyat geri
    Hedge Hog
    Ofer Dvir
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hedge Scalper EA Hedge Scalper EA is an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping on volatile indices.Built on the foundation of the popular EA Bull Scalper v4, it extends buy-side grid trading with limited hedging capabilities—allowing long positions for bullish momentum capture, while capping shorts for controlled downside protection. Key Features: Dynamic Grid Spacing : Uses AI-driven calculations (based on candle volatility and bearish sentiment) or manual points to maintain a minim
    LUIZ CLAUDIO TRANNIN
    1687
    Ofer Dvir
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Ofer Dvir 2025.05.31 22:54
    Thanks :) check out the new Version with the auto trading
