New Order FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating structured risk management and trade execution. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize risk exposure through dollar-based or fixed calculations. The system incorporates a trailing stop mechanism with step pips, trailing profit pips, take profit pips, and break-even pips to secure gains while managing risk efficiently.

Configured to handle up to 100 open positions, New Order FX can trade in both directions or be set to sell-only, with built-in account protection features such as maximum spread filters, minimum equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. ATR-based stop-losses, time-based exits, profit-locking, and holiday trading controls further enhance risk management and trade execution stability.

Optimized for peak trading hours between 15:00 and 23:00 UTC, the EA provides steady market engagement with structured trade execution. Its capital management approach ensures adaptability to changing market conditions, making it a scalable and optimized solution for traders focusing on GBPUSD.

