UV Gold is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 chart, leveraging 20 years of historical market data to enhance adaptability across various market conditions. Its refined strategy normalization minimizes overfitting, while upgraded algorithms optimize trade execution in response to gold’s unique price action.

The system includes advanced risk management, offering both Fixed Lot settings for controlled drawdowns and Dynamic Lot sizing for balanced trade exposure. A trend adaptation engine enables swift market responsiveness with optional directional input, while optimized scalping strategies capitalize on short-term opportunities in volatile conditions.

Compatible with top brokers such as Eightcap, DarwinX, BlackBull, and FTMO, UV Gold operates autonomously with customizable risk parameters. Designed for structured execution and adaptive market engagement, it provides traders with a systematic approach to XAUUSD trading.



