Hamunaptra FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBP/USD on the H1 chart, integrating 300 independent strategies that encompass trend following, breakout trading, mean reversion, and volatility-based approaches. By simultaneously identifying multiple trading opportunities without overlap, the system provides structured trade execution and market adaptability.

Engineered for an aggressive trading style, Hamunaptra FX capitalizes on significant market movements while incorporating adaptive risk management techniques such as dynamic stop-loss levels and position sizing adjustments based on volatility. Optimized through rigorous backtesting, it maintains a structured approach to risk control while leveraging a high win rate and statistical edge.

The system is fully compatible with MT5 platforms supporting GBP/USD on H1 and is designed for seamless integration. It features proprietary indicators for precise entry and exit points, along with an integrated analytics dashboard for real-time performance tracking and strategy breakdowns. Offering structured trade execution and ongoing support, Hamunaptra FX provides traders with a systematic and adaptable trading solution for GBP/USD market conditions.



