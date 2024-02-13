Awesome Sauce EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Michael Prescott Burney
- Sürüm: 999.95
- Güncellendi: 18 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Awesome Sauce is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, utilizing 20 years of market data and 116 optimized strategies to adapt to various market conditions. It incorporates fixed lot sizing for structured risk management while aiming to maintain account stability and controlled drawdowns.
Engineered for compatibility across multiple brokers, the system provides a user-friendly interface and automated trade execution. Awesome Sauce offers traders a structured and systematic approach to EURUSD trading, integrating risk control and strategy optimization for long-term market engagement.
I have purchased a few EAs from Michael. The EAs replicate backtest results accurately in live trades, providing me with confidence in my trading performance. I found Michael to be a creative and hardworking EA developer. His support has been EXCEPTIONAL so far, and he has maintained a FRIENDLY demeanor.