SkalpAUDNZD is a highly accurate and reliable advisor for trading the AUDNZD currency pair(time frame М5) . The advisor does not have dangerous technologies such as martingay, grids and averaging and is therefore safe for a trading account. Orders are closed using a signal or take profit and stop loss; the advisor forcibly closes orders on the opening day. The advisor opens only one order at a time and all orders are protected by a fixed Stop Loss. The advisor is easy to use, as it has few parameters to configure. The advisor is debugged to work with server time +2, if you have a different server time, make changes to the settings.
Requirements:
Deposit size: Any
Leverage: Any Trading
conditions: low spread accounts.
Input parameters:
Risk - risk per trade relative to the StopLoss size in percentage;
TakeProfit - take profit;
StopLoss - stop loss;
MaxSpred - maximum allowable spread at the moment of opening;
HourStart - start of work (hours);
HourStopOpen - end of order opening time (hours);
MinuteStopOpen - end of order opening time (minutes);
HourClose - orders closing time (hours);
MinuteClose - order closing time (minutes);
Magic - magic number;
Slipage - slippage;
Symbol_ - the symbol the advisor trades on;
Indicator - indicator name;
bperiod -period;
deviation - number of standard deviations;
bands_shift - shift relative to price;
applied_price_uper - price type;
applied_price_lower - price type;
applied_price - price type;
shift -Index of the received value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods ago).