SkalpAUDNZD

SkalpAUDNZD is a highly accurate and reliable advisor for trading the AUDNZD currency pair(time frame М5) . The advisor does not have dangerous technologies such as martingay, grids and averaging and is therefore safe for a trading account. Orders are closed using a signal or take profit and stop loss; the advisor forcibly closes orders on the opening day. The advisor opens only one order at a time and all orders are protected by a fixed Stop Loss. The advisor is easy to use, as it has few parameters to configure. The advisor is debugged to work with server time +2, if you have a different server time, make changes to the settings.

The advisor is sold with a 70% discount.

Requirements:

Deposit size: Any

Leverage: Any Trading

conditions: low spread accounts.

Input parameters:

Risk - risk per trade relative to the StopLoss size in percentage;

TakeProfit - take profit;

StopLoss - stop loss;

MaxSpred - maximum allowable spread at the moment of opening;

HourStart - start of work (hours);

HourStopOpen - end of order opening time (hours);

MinuteStopOpen - end of order opening time (minutes);

HourClose - orders closing time (hours);

MinuteClose - order closing time (minutes);

Magic - magic number;

Slipage - slippage;

Symbol_ - the symbol the advisor trades on;

Indicator - indicator name;

bperiod -period;

deviation - number of standard deviations;

bands_shift - shift relative to price;

applied_price_uper - price type;

applied_price_lower - price type;

applied_price - price type;

shift -Index of the received value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar by the specified number of periods ago).


