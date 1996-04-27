StableRisk Manager

StableRisk Manager – this is a risk controller expert advisor that automatically tracks profit and loss as a percentage of the account balance. When the specified conditions are met, it can:

  • close all open trades,

  • delete pending orders,

  • close the chart.

This tool helps protect the account from critical drawdowns and lock in profit at the right moment.

⚙️ Settings

  • Work (true/false) – enables or disables the EA. If false, the EA only displays information on the screen.

  • Profit_Percent (negative value possible) – profit level (in % of balance) at which the EA will execute the specified actions (closing trades, deleting orders, etc.).

  • Loss_Percent (positive value possible) – loss level (in % of balance) at which the EA will trigger protective actions.

  • DeleteStopLimitOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA deletes all pending orders when the limit is reached.

  • CloseOrders (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all open positions.

  • CloseChart (true/false) – if enabled, the EA closes all charts (and the EAs running on them) except the current one.

  • Slippage (50 by default) – maximum allowed price deviation when closing orders.

  • TimerSecond (1 by default) – frequency of condition checks in seconds.

📊 On-screen display

The EA shows in real time:

  • current time,

  • working status (Work),

  • number of market and pending orders,

  • total profit in money,

  • profit in percentage,

  • maximum allowed loss and profit,

  • account balance.

Main advantages

  • Easy to use – suitable even for beginners.

  • Can be adjusted to fit any trading system.

  • Full risk control and protection against “overtrading.”

  • Works on any instrument and timeframe.

📌 Recommended to be used only with realistic risk settings. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only controls profit and loss management.


Önerilen ürünler
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Yardımcı programlar
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Göstergeler
SlopeChannelB – fiyat hareket kanalını eğimli bir şekilde oluşturan teknik analiz aracı, piyasa durumunu değerlendirme ve ticaret sinyalleri bulma konusunda benzersiz fırsatlar sunar. Göstergenin ana özellikleri: Eğimli fiyat hareket kanalı : Gösterge, potansiyel tersine dönüş noktalarını veya trendin devamını gösterebilecek destek ve direnç seviyelerini görselleştirmeye yardımcı olur. Farklı çizgi renkleri ve arka plan vurgulaması : Eğimli destek ve direnç seviyeleri farklı renklerde göste
OneClick Auto Close MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
A utility to close all orders automatically when conditions meet. Various options are available to filter or select orders : Conditions : Closing conditions. 3 different conditions can be defined. EA will close orders anytime one or more defined conditions meet. Conditions can be defined based on account properties or selected orders properties. Also a fixed time to close orders is available. Type of orders : Buy / Sell / Buy Limit / Sell Limit / Buy Stop / Sell Stop Symbol Selection : All / Ch
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
Yardımcı programlar
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Trailing Stop Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing Stop Utility MT5 for automatic closing of deals by trailing stop levels.  Allows you to take the maximum from the profit. Created by a professional trader for traders.   Utility   works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual   trailing stop   levels from 1 pip Set real   trailing stop   levels W ork with each order separat
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
Göstergeler
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger   is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). For example, you have three open positions on your account: EURUSD b
Trade Mate
Sotirios Apostolos Adaloglou
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Mate is the trading tool for manual traders who want to take their trading to the next level. Packed with advanced features like automatic trailing stop loss, lot size calculation, pending orders, partial close, open trade management, and daily drawdown protection(makes it easier to stick to your daily equity risk).  Trade Mate offers everything you need to trade with precision and confidence. Don't settle for less - try Trade Mate today and see the difference for yourself! Check it on You
Protected profit
Vasiliy Pritchin
Yardımcı programlar
Protected profit это логическое продолжение проекта Equity monitor. Исправлены недочёты и внесены дополнительные моменты. В данном продукте разработан процентный  Traling stop, как на отдельную позицию, так и на дневную прибыль в целом. Есть возможность закрыть позицию по заданному проценту убытка, а так же можно закрыть все позиции по проценту дневной прибыли. Настройки просты и понятны.  Например: Риск на позицию 1% Позиция закроется если процент убытка превысит 1%. Traling 3% допустимое сниже
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Yardımcı programlar
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Trendline EA MT5
Carlos Oliveira
5 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
The FXTT Trendline EA for MT5 is a robot that helps you trade using the trendlines drawn on your chart. It basically allows you to set pending orders using trend lines . Something that Metatrader does not allow you to do by default. Easy to set up Choose default Lot size , Stop Loss and Take Profit Allows action on Touch, Pullback, Breakout or False Breakout of trendline The usage and configuration of the Expert Advisor is as follows: Load the EA Draw your trendlines on the chart Add Buy or Sell
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Volatility Data
Makarii Gubaydullin
Göstergeler
Son 4 haftanın her günü için mutlak volatilite Benim #1 çok işlevli yardımcı programım :  66+ özellik içerir, bu gösterge dahil  |   Sorularınız varsa bana ulaşın   |   MT4 sürümü Gösterge ayrı bir pencerede görüntülenir ve grafiğin herhangi bir yerine taşınabilir. Giriş ayarlarında   şu şekilde ayar yapabilirsiniz : Arayüz teması : koyu / beyaz; Hesaplama yöntemi :  fiyat, pip, puan, % değişiklik; Panel boyutu Yazı tipi boyutu ``` ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Trends Analyzer
Damian Pacanowski
Yardımcı programlar
The " Trends Analyzer " is an advanced MQL5 script tailored for both manual and automated trading strategies.  It provides comprehensive market trend analysis, real-time insights, and the capability to execute algorithmic trades based on predefined rules.  Designed for traders and analysts, it serves as a versatile tool for monitoring, logging, and acting on market trends. Key Features: Data Logging: Collects and logs key market metrics (Open, High, Low, Close prices, Volume) in a CSV file for
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Yardımcı programlar
Yardımcı program yatay çizgilerle çalışır: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. İsimleri kesin olarak belirlenmiş olan bu çizgiler, trader tarafından terminalindeki herhangi bir grafik üzerinde bağımsız olarak çizilir. Tüm hatları bir kerede oluşturma veya dördünden herhangi birini seçme seçenekleri mevcuttur. Hatların amacı, isimlerine bakıldığında açıkça ortaya çıkıyor. Prof1 ve Prof2 satırları, işlem için Kar Al seviyelerini gösterir, ancak görsel bir biçimde sunulduğu için yatırımcının bilgiyi algıl
SniperV
Sergey Burzun
Yardımcı programlar
An excellent assistant for those who trade using Sniper strategy, Price Action, Smart Money. The Advisor finds and draws: -Reversal Levels and Reversal Zones -Continued Movement -Current trend and trend -6 Patterns of the Sniper trading system  -Draws a story for a set number of bars All graphical constructions can be customized to your taste, and you can also prohibit the construction of  separate formations.
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Yardımcı programlar
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Göstergeler
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Panel Storm Dashboard
Michael Schuster
Yardımcı programlar
Panel Storm Dashboard - Profesyonel İşlem Analizi Nihai Gerçek Zamanlı İşlem Performans İzleme ve Analitik Çözümü Panel Storm Dashboard, işlem performansları hakkında kapsamlı gerçek zamanlı içgörüler talep eden ciddi tüccarlar ve para yöneticileri için tasarlanmış profesyonel işlem analitiğinin zirvesini temsil eder. Bu sofistike izleme çözümü, elegant ve özelleştirilebilir bir arayüzde gelişmiş analitik, çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ve kurumsal düzey raporlama yetenekleri sağlar. İleri Düzey
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
Çok amaçlı araçlar: Lot hesaplayıcı, fiyat analizi, risk/ödül oranı, pozisyon yönetici, arz  talep bölgelerini de içeren 66'den fazla fonksiyon Deneme sürümü   |   Kullanım Kılavuzu   |   MT4 Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında çalışmaz: Ürünü test etmek için Demo Sürümünü BURADAN indirebilirsiniz. Sorularınız için iletişim İşlem sürecinizi kolaylaştırın, hızlandırın ve otomatikleştirin. Terminalin standart  özelliklerini bu program ile genişletin Yeni işlem açma : Lot / Risk / Risk/Ödül h
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
İŞLEM KLAVYESİ Finans piyasalarında çevik ve hassas işlem yapmak için gelişmiş bir araç. DAX, XAU/USD, Forex ve diğer piyasalarda (scalping, gün içi, swing vb.) işlem yapan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu tuş takımı, tek tıklamayla ve birden fazla profesyonel yapılandırmayla işlem yapmanızı sağlar. "Günlük Scalping Tuş Takımı", tek tıklamayla işlemleri açmanıza, kapatmanıza ve korumanıza olanak tanır ve zaman kaybetmeden M1/M5'te işlem yapmak için idealdir. Hedging, başabaş noktası, toplam kap
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
EmoGuardian'ı kullanarak alım satım hesabınıza gelişmiş risk limitleri uygulayarak aşırı alım satım, FOMO ve zorlayıcı davranışlardan kaçının. Pozisyonlara otomatik olarak Zarar Durdur ekleyin , EA kayıplarını yönetin , EA'ları otomatik olarak yükleyin/boşaltın.   Riski pozisyon başına, işlem başına, Zaman Aralığı başına, günlük olarak sınırlayın. Risk yönetimi seçenekleri, yatırımcıların hesaplarını patlatmalarına neden olan zorlayıcı davranışlarla özel olarak mücadele etmek için geliştirilmişt
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider , ticaret sinyallerini doğrudan Discord'a göndermek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Bu araç, ticaret hesabınızı etkili bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştürür. Mesaj formatlarını tarzınıza uyacak şekilde özelleştirin! Kolay kullanım için önceden tasarlanmış şablonlardan seçim yapın ve hangi mesaj öğelerini dahil etmek veya çıkarmak istediğinize karar verin. [ Demo ] [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Versiyonu
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu program, MetaTrader hesabınızdan tüm işlemlerinizi çok kullanıcı dostu bir Arayüz kullanarak Notion'a doğrudan aktarmanıza olanak tanır.  MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo Başlamak için lütfen Kullanıcı Kılavuzunu kullanın ve Notion Şablonunu indirin. Demo istiyorsanız lütfen Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna gidin. Strateji testinde çalışmaz! Ana Özellikler Tüm işlemlerinizi ticaret hesabınızdan Notion'a aktarın Devam eden işlemleri ve bekleyen emirleri Notion'a aktarın ve güncelleyin Şablon oluşt
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Auto risk manager PRO
Igor Chugay
Yardımcı programlar
Otomatik risk yöneticisi PRO, sipariş kontrolü için bir yardımcı programdır. Emirlerin manuel olarak mı yoksa danışmanlar tarafından mı açıldığına bakılmaksızın, belirlenen kar veya zarar yüzdesine ulaşıldığında danışman tüm pozisyonları kapatacak, bekleyen emirleri (gerekirse) silecek ve bağımsız olarak grafik pencerelerini kapatacaktır (danışmanların yeni emirler açmasına izin vermeyecektir) işlemler). Bu yardımcı program, özellikle danışmanları kullanarak veya aynı anda birkaç döviz çiftinde
Grid Martin
Igor Chugay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Martin is a fully automatic system. The advisor works according to the grid strategy with the possible use of martingale. Work = true Risk = 0.1 - lot T akeProfit = 100 - take profit Delta = 100 - grid step MartinKof = 1 - martingale coefficient MaxSpred = 35 - maximum spread Magic =123 - magic number Slipage = 5 - slippage Period_1 = PERIOD_D1 - indicator timeframe for opening the first deal.
FREE
SkalpAUDNZD
Igor Chugay
Uzman Danışmanlar
SkalpAUDNZD is a highly accurate and reliable advisor for trading the AUDNZD currency pair( time frame М5) . The advisor does not have dangerous technologies such as martingay, grids and averaging and is therefore safe for a trading account. Orders are closed using a signal or take profit and stop loss; the advisor forcibly closes orders on the opening day. The advisor opens only one order at a time and all orders are protected by a fixed Stop Loss. The advisor is easy to use, as it has few para
FREE
Auto risk manager easy
Igor Chugay
Yardımcı programlar
Auto risk manager easy demo version of the utility for order control. Regardless of whether orders are opened manually or by advisors, when the specified percentage of profit or loss is reached, the advisor will close all positions, delete (if necessary) pending orders and independently close the chart windows (will not allow advisors to open new transactions). The utility will be especially useful for traders who trade using advisors or manually on several currency pairs at the same time. The
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt