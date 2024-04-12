Gold Digger MT5

The recommendation is to use the robot in the H1/H4 timeframe with LIMIT order types. The robot is crafted in a minimalist style, yet it possesses all the features of a fully rounded system. Therefore, the robot has options that allow it to work with all types of orders, reverse positions, and an advanced money management system. All exit rules are calculated based on independent ATR (average true range) indicators. Each instance must have a unique ID or magic number if the robot is used on various symbols or timeframes. Also, using this robot without a VPS (Virtual Private Server) service doesn't make sense, as some functions, such as Trailing Stop or BreakEven, will be cut off. If a position is closed beyond the take profit or stop loss, do not be confused, as the robot has independent exit rules contained in the signal logic that can close the position only when these rules are met. The robot can be part of a broader algo trading portfolio and thus contribute to the overall performance. Another recommendation is not to take too much risk, especially if it is part of a larger trading portfolio.

Platform type: MT5

Account type: Any

If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.

Note: Keep in mind that "Gold Digger" should be tested on a demo account, before any use. Useful Links: Send me a DM: Link

Link All my apps: Link Installation Guide: For detailed instructions on purchasing and installing a trading robot from the MQL5 Market, please refer to the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 Testing How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586



WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.







