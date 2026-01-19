Prime Trend Master
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Prime Trend Master – Professional Trend-Zone EA for XAUUSD (H1)🟦 SHORT INTRO
Prime Trend Master is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on H1, built around clear market structure recognition, optional momentum filters (RSI/ADX/Stochastic), and disciplined trade management.
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ No Averaging
✔ One-trade logic (optional)
This EA trades the structure of the market, not random indicators.🟦 HOW IT WORKS
Core Logic
-
Reads trend structure using the internal "Guppy Zones” indicator.
-
Detects alignment between short and long zones
-
Confirms entries with optional filters:
-
RSI – momentum direction
-
ADX – trend strength
-
Stochastic – additional confirmation
-
-
Manages trades with professional tools:
-
Fixed or ATR SL/TP
-
Trailing Stop
-
Partial Take Profit
-
Time-based exit
-
When zones overlap (chop), the EA stays neutral to avoid low-quality trades.🟦 STRATEGY TYPE
EA Type: Trend Following
This is a structure-based system.
It does NOT use:
-
martingale
-
grid
-
hedging strategies
-
arbitrage
-
high-frequency scalping
The EA has been tested over 6 years on 3 different brokers:
-
IC Markets
-
XM
-
Darwinex
using Every tick based on real ticks.
Results remained similar across brokers, which shows that the strategy is not curve-fitted to a single environment.
A maximum drawdown around 13% over 6 years with 900+ trades is an excellent profile for a non-martingale trend EA.🟦 FEATURES
Trade Management
-
ATR or fixed SL/TP
-
Trailing with start level
-
Partial close + move SL to breakeven
-
Time Stop (max bars in trade)
Filters (optional)
-
RSI
-
ADX
-
Stochastic
-
Score or strict logic
Safety
-
StopLevel/FreezeLevel protection
-
Spread checks
-
One trade per symbol option
-
Works with Market Execution
Panel / HUD
-
Real-time info on chart
-
Updates even when market is closed
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account type: Hedging
-
Execution: Market
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
🟦 INSTALLATION
-
Attach Prime Trend Master to XAUUSD H1 with default settings
-
Enable Algo Trading
Ready-to-Use Default Setup
The default version is ready to trade immediately after attaching to the chart.
No optimization or complex configuration is required.
-
Attach Prime Trend Master to XAUUSD H1
-
Enable Algo Trading → DONE
The factory settings were prepared based on multi-year testing and are suitable for live use without any additional adjustments.
Advanced users may fine-tune filters or risk parameters, but this is optional.
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
VPS recommended
-
Moderate risk per trade
-
Avoid trading during extreme spreads
-
Professional MT5 EA
-
Clear panel on chart
-
Full parameter control
-
Free required indicator
Is this martingale or grid?
No. The EA uses classic risk control only.
Does it repaint?
No. Decisions are based on confirmed bar data.
Can I use it on other symbols?
The EA is optimized for XAUUSD H1.🟦 DISCLAIMER
Trading involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on demo before real trading.