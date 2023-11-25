Bollinger Secret EA2
- Güncellendi: 25 Kasım 2023
How to make expert settings
Watch the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6PGBKXQD1M
How experts work on the chart
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP8Rz2JPpSI&t=66s
The expert works with the Bollinger indicator with different settings and different methods of opening trades, which is why he is called Bollinger Secret
Work on currency pairs only
Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss
How the expert works
It is placed on the three currency pairs
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD EUR USD
Same settings without changing anything
When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit
Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming
Explains how the expert works.
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
or
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .
StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .
Loss_USD : Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.
Max_Open : Control the maximum number of opening deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD
Time Frame:
M15
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01