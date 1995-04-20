Supreme Entry
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Sürüm: 1.0
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) .
this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed.
Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal .
Recommended Time frame : 15 and above
this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy , scalping/swing trading.
- Parameters :
- Main Period : Arrow main signal period (change signal)
- ATR period : arrow calculation period (change signal)
- Show arrows on : chose if arrow should appear on bar open or close
- Arrow distance in Points : the distance between candles and arrows
- History : how many history bars to show arrow signals
- Alert and Notifications
- Arrows display true/false