Ambitious Donchian

Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work.

Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart.
features :
1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings.
2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your inputted settings and tp and sl value :
    1.Conted Bars : how many bars used in backtest
    2.Verification mode : optimistic/pessimistic , if a trade hit tp and sl on same candle and optimistic mode is on than it is counted as win other wise its a loss
    3.total signals : number of given signals
    4.total closed : number of closed signals
    5.total signals won : number of won signals
    6.total signals lost : number of lost signals
    7.total pips profit : number of pips gained

============================================
    parameters :
    1.TP in points
    2.SL in points
    3.ATR Tp switch on/off , if off indicator will use Tp in points
    4.ATR Tp Value
    5.ATR Sl switch on/off , if off indicator will use Sl in points
    6.ATR Sl Value
    7.Various tp/sl objects on chart color and settings
    8.alert on/off
    9.alert previous , indicator will try to give pre alert if possible
    10.Dashboard colors/position and text settings
    11.Donchian Channel Period
    12.Xo Histogram Periods
    13.ATR period  
=============================================
Entry Conditions:
 
Buy : Up Arrow Appear on new candle open, open buy trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.

Sell : Down Arrow Appear on new candle open, open sell trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.
====================
VERY IMPORTANT : you need to have the xo histogram and donchian channel indicators in your mt4 indicators folder , you can get them from first comment on this product page

Önerilen ürünler
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
"Binary Smart Eye" MT4 göstergesi, M1'den W1'e kadar geniş bir zaman diliminde çalışan, hem ikili opsiyon hem de forex piyasaları için ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemek için trend seviyelerini, akıllı bir hareketli ortalamayı ve optimize edilmiş ticaret dönemlerini birleştiren özel bir strateji kullanır. İşte temel özelliklerinin bir dökümü: Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Analizi: Göstergenin çok yönlülüğü, yatırımcıların M1'de scalping'den W1'de uzun
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Göstergeler
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Top Down Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
TOP DOWN PREMIUM INDICATOR (mt4 version) Introduction The TOP DOWN PREMIUM INDICATOR is the King of Top-Down Analysis Tools for MT4 traders. It gives you the ability to analyze the market across all major timeframes — from as small as hourly data up to yearly projections — with unparalleled accuracy and clarity. This indicator allows traders to forecast, label, and visualize market structure from short-term intraday moves to long-term yearly cycles . With its built-in multi-timeframe forecast
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Göstergeler
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Göstergeler
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Göstergeler
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
RVI Arrows
Anton Iudakov
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals on the chart of the classic RVI indicator with an alert. The indicator signals after confirmation of the strategy at the opening of a new bar. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA In the settings, you can select the following strategies: The main line crosses the signal line The main line crosses the zero level In the settings, you can change the period of the classic RVI indicator. I also recommend to look at my other developments in the market: ht
FREE
Accurate Gold
Willie Lim
Göstergeler
Accurate Gold göstergesi, deneyim seviyesinden bağımsız olarak kullanıcı dostu bir araçtır ve kullanımı oldukça sezgiseldir. Altın piyasasındaki M5 zaman diliminde kesin sinyaller arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge, fiyat hareketlerini ve hacim dinamiklerini analiz etmek için gelişmiş matematiksel algoritmaları kullanarak kesin alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Bu göstergenin, repainting özelliği de dahil olmak üzere karakteristik özellikleri, tüccarlara potansiyel piyasa dönüşleri
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Göstergeler
BINARYEXPERT , ikili opsiyon piyasasında hassas giriş sinyalleri arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir teknik göstergedir. MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş olan bu gösterge, EMA, RSI, MACD, Stokastik ve ATR gibi çeşitli teknik indikatörleri birleştirerek güvenilir CALL ve PUT sinyalleri üretir. Kullanıcı dostu arayüzü ve gerçek zamanlı istatistik paneli ile BINARYEXPERT, traderların daha bilinçli kararlar almasına yardımcı olur. Öne Çıkan Özellikler Çoklu Gösterge Analizi: EMA, RSI, MACD,
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
**Binary Smart System: En İyi İşlem Yardımcınız** Binary Smart System sadece bir gösterge değil, piyasaların çeşitli alanlarında hassaslıkla işaretler üreten sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Keskin algoritmaların ve geniş bir teknik gösterge koleksiyonunun birleşiminden oluşan bu sistem, işlem başarınızı en üst düzeye çıkarmak için tasarlanmıştır. **Gösterge Bileşenleri:** 1. **Hareketli Ortalama Yüzdesi (HAY):** Bu bileşen, birden fazla hareketli ortalamanın ağırlıklı ortalamasını hesaplar ve
ToolBox 360 MT4
Timo Kosiol
Göstergeler
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
Binary Hacker Göstergesi: Finansal Piyasalarda Dakika Başına Kesinlik Hızlı tempolu finansal piyasalarda her saniye önemlidir ve her karar bir alım satım işlemini yapabilir veya bozabilir. Binary Hacker Indicator, bir dakikada bir fiyat hareketlerini analiz etme şeklini dönüştürmeye ayarlanmış çığır açan bir araçtır. Ticarette Hassasiyetin Ortaya Çıkması: Binary Hacker Indicator sıradan bir ticaret aracı değildir. Gerçek zamanlı bir analizör olarak işlev görür ve grafiğindeki her dakikayı ayrın
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
WBP Chart Signals – Çok zaman dilimli alım/satım baskı göstergesi Açıklama: WBP Chart Signals, hacim, spread ve fiyat hareketini analiz ederek piyasa baskısını ölçen gelişmiş bir göstergedir. Çok zaman dilimli onay ve kurumsal analiz tarzı ile hassas sinyaller arayan yatırımcılar için idealdir. Ana Özellikler: Weighted Buy Pressure (WBP): VWAP, MA200, hacim gücü, likidite ve momentumu birleştiren özel algoritma Çok zaman dilimli analiz: Üst zaman diliminde otomatik onay Gerçek zamanlı çok sembo
ScalperMulti
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
ScalperMulti is a multicurrency indicator for professional traders. The indicator shows the complete market situation for the trader. The main advantage of this indicator is that it simultaneously analyzes six major currency pairs on all timeframes from M1 to MN. The indicator analyzes the trend strength. The indicator generates color-coded signals to visualize the market situation: Green - ascending trend. Red - descending trend. Yellow - trend is not defined. The indicator is excellent for sca
Ideal Pips
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Reliable Tool for the Financial Market This tool delivers high-performance results in trading on financial markets. Advantages: Fast and Accurate Signals: The arrow signals of this tool are easily and accurately analyzed, providing quality signals that you can rely on. No Repainting: This tool does not have any repainting, ensuring reliable trading signals. Quality Guarantee: If any signal repainting is detected, which we cannot correct, we will refund your money without commission. Recommendat
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
MOM Standard and Hidden Divergences
Christopher Kryza
Göstergeler
The Momentum Standard/Hidden Divergence indicator will plot the momentum, and will also identify and plot standard (regular) divergences between the indicator and the price action, OR it can be set to identify and plot hidden (reverse) divergences between the indicator and the price action. The divergences themselves are implemented as lines (default green for bullish divergence and red for bearish divergence) drawn in the indicator pane. If activated via the Inputs dialog, alerts will be genera
Trend Pulse One
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Trend Pulse One is a new generation indicator based on an improved version of Parabolic SAR, supplemented with arrow signals. Its purpose is to simplify the process of trend analysis and provide the trader with clear, visually understandable entry and exit points. The main difference from the standard SAR is that Trend Pulse supplements the SAR lines with arrows that signal a change in trend direction. This makes the indicator convenient for visual analysis and application in real trading.
Market Liquidity Multi Level
Filip Maurice Daelman
Göstergeler
New market liquidity indicator, more accurate with two levels, will really unhide the "hidden agenda" of the price action in any timeframe. For more information about market liquidity, a manual on how to use this indicator please send me a message. A lot of information can be found on the net. (search liquidity trading/ inner circle trader) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUpDZCbNBRI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LIad2etmY8&amp ;t=2054s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGsUoTCSitY&amp ;t=112
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Renko Masterx, renko grafikleriyle işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış mt4 ok tipi bir göstergedir, bu gösterge, tüccara kazanma oranı ve kazanılan puanlar gibi yararlı bilgileri söyleyen bir geriye dönük test panosuna sahiptir, ayrıca atr x çarpımında tp ve sl'yi verir, bu gösterge onun değerini verir. Çubuk açık veya çubuk içi sinyalin verildiği ve sinyalin verildiği tam fiyatı işaretleyecek beyaz bir işaretleyicinin bulunduğu bu göstergeyi kullanmanın yolu, göstergenin verdiği oka göre bir alım ve
Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader. It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad Doesn't draw or disappear The red arrow shows a t
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
DashBoard Multi TimeFrame
Harikrishna Darapaneni
Göstergeler
This indicator ( dashboard) provides trend for multi currency on multi timeframe Charts. It gives entries and Stoploss on the chart itself  if the currency pair is uptrend then the cell color is displayed as Green and if its downtrend the cell displays the color as Red.If the cell colour  displayed on particular currency is green it represents strong uptrend and vice versa if the cell colour is Red.If the cell has just an arrow it means the currency is ready for the trend.If the cell has neither
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] -  RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Fibonacci CSM
Emir Revolledo
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter (FCSM) Early Access Sale!! This new product is still in the process of adding new features and settings. For early bird buyers. The Price will be 50% Sale. In a few weeks, the product will be done. Go Grab your copy while it's still cheap. More details will be added soon. Things to be added. Alert Levels Mobile and Email Alert From it's name, Fibonacci Currency Strength Meter is a combination of Fibonacci levels and Currency Strength Meter. The plot of Fibona
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Göstergeler
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Version: 1.02 Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading si
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi Önemli: MQL5.com demosu Strategy Tester'da çalışır ve Enigmera'nın tüm işlevlerini tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Daha fazla bilgi için açıklamayı, ekran görüntülerini ve videoyu kontrol edin. Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, bana mesaj göndermekten çekinmeyin! Göstergenin kodu tamamen yeniden yazılmıştır. 3.0 sürümü, yeni işlevler ekler ve göstergenin başlangıcından bu yana biriken hataları giderir. Giriş Bu gösterge ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara dikkat çekici bir ya
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda karşıl
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Göstergeler
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Ticaret Başarınız için Araç! Çok şey vaat eden ama az şey sunan araçlardan bıktınız mı? MT4 için Ultimate Arrow Indicator, ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyan nihai çözümünüzdür. Bu gösterge, size net, güvenilir ve tavizsiz sinyaller sunmak için cerrahi bir hassasiyetle tasarlanmıştır. İşte bu yüzden Ultimate Arrow Indicator, deneyimli trader'lar ve yeni başlayanlar için ideal bir seçimdir: Olağanüstü Performans - Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlar 1 yıl detaylı geri test: %9
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Göstergeler
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Pro SMC Tool
The Anh Pham
Göstergeler
Welcome to the world of SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Trading, where we empower traders with the tools and knowledge to make smarter trading decisions. Our latest addition to our suite of trading tools is the SMC Trading Pro indicator, version 1.0. Key Features: Major Market Structure Identification with BODY break. Order Block must be in Major Swing ( not Small Swing ). Order Block with Fair Value Gap Detection. Order Block in Discount | Premium zone. Filter for only Bullish, Bearish or All Order
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
based on zigzag indicator , the zigzag high low channel indicator is a tool to alert the trader for a trend change , can also be used as dynamic support and resistance, ========================== the indicator has multi time frame option to trade higher or lower time frames channel on current time frame ,  ============================================== Note: this indicator channel lines never repaint
FREE
Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
FREE
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
TMA Stochastic is an indicator based on stochastic oscillator and tma bands indicator , this indicator is based on a reversal strategy . Recommended time frame : 15 and above  Recommended settings : lower values for scalping , higher values for swing trading  Try the free version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108379 ======================================================================= Parameters :  tma history : how many bars back to show tma bands on stochastic K period (Stochasti
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
Supreme Stoploss
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed. can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user. ====================================================================================================== Parameters : ATR SL period : ATR period identity : leave
FREE
Supreme StochRsi
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay. can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here ========================================================================= Parameters : Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period Rsi Period Rsi price ====================================
FREE
Ambitious Dragon EA
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ambitious Dragon EA  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading eurusd 1M Timeframe. The logic behind it is based on opening orders using a mixed strategy , this means that the EA uses hedging logic along side calculated win and loss rate and therefore the ea will decide to open the trades or skip it , since the EA is a mixed strategy ea, it can have huge DD if the aggressive set file is used and will have better DD if the safe mode set is used . Minimum Deposite : 3000$ ============
Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Sadece 10 kopya güncel fiyatla bundan sonra fiyatı 90$ olacak Zarf ve tma ile okları temel alan Bands Sniper göstergesi, dinamik destek ve direnci göstermesi ve aynı zamanda alım satım okları olarak giriş sinyalleri vermesi nedeniyle çok amaçlı bir göstergedir. Varsayılan Ayarlar 1 saatlik zaman dilimine dayanmaktadır; kılavuzun tamamı için satın alma sonrasında iletişime geçin. Giriş Kuralları: ALIŞ : 1.Mum Her iki bandın altında kapanır          2.Mum 2 yukarı okla (altın ok ve turuncu o
SuperOsma Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
SuperOsma Arrow, alım ve satım sinyalleri veren süper trend osma tabanlı bir göstergedir, gösterge yeniden boyanmaz ve sinyal istatistiklerini gösteren bir gösterge panosuyla birlikte gelir. Önerilen zaman aralığı :15 ve üzeri Satın Al: Çubuk açıkken satın alma oku görünür, tp ve sl'yi grafikte çizildiği gibi ayarlayın. Satış: Çubuk açıkken satış oku görünür, tp ve sl'yi grafikte çizildiği gibi ayarlayın. ================================     Kontrol Paneli geçmiş sinyal bilgilerini gösterir
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
macd ile 3ma çaprazına dayanan ikili ticaret göstergesi, çubuk açıkken alım ve satım sinyalleri verir ve Yeniden Boyanmaz veya Arkadan boyanmaz gösterge martingale ticareti için yapıldığından yüksek kazanma oranına odaklanmaz, gösterge arka arkaya en düşük kaybetme sinyali sayısına odaklanır. Strateji : Minimum Depozito 1000 birimdir, 1 birim ile ticarete başlıyoruz (işlem büyüklüğü her 1000 sermaye için 1 birimdir) Mevcut sinyal kaybolursa bir sonraki sinyalde ticaret boyutunu iki katına çıkarı
Statistic Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
3 hareketli ortalama çapraz stratejisine dayanan İstatistik Oku, grafikte çizilen noktalarda tp ve sl ile alım ve satım sinyalleri verir, kazanma oranını ve kaç işlemin yakın olduğunu, kaçının kazandığını, kaç tanesinin kazandığını gösteren bir arka test panosuyla birlikte gelir kaybedilir, nihai kar elde edilir, gösterge BAR OPEN üzerinde tp ve sl kenarları boyunca ok yazdırır ve ön uyarı verir. Parametreler ayarlar ekran görüntüsünde gösterilmiş ve açıklanmıştır.
Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Arrow, mt4 için rsi ve demarker göstergeleri stratejisine dayanan bir ok göstergesidir. strateji trend olan pazarlar için uygundur, ancak özellikle ölçeklendirme için kullanılıyorsa değişen pazarlarda da işe yarar Önerilen zaman aralığı: herhangi biri Önerilen eklentiler: 200 SMA Supreme Arrow göstergesi yeniden veya arka boyama yapmaz ve sinyalde gecikme olmaz
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
TV atr kanal göstergesini temel alan Supreme Channel göstergesi, yatırımcıya mevcut trendin olası bir tersine dönüşüne dair ipucu veren dinamik bir destek ve direnç bandıdır. Önerilen zaman aralığı: 15M ve üzeri Önerilen Ayarlar: Varsayılan, ancak yatırımcı gerektiğinde değiştirmeyi seçebilir. Parametreler: 1. kanal Uzunluğu 2.Bant genişliği (iki kanal Hattı arasındaki mesafe) 3.Çarpan (ATR Değer Çarpanı) 4. kanalı göster (Doğru/Yanlış)
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Diamond, ters ve trend ticaret stratejisine dayanan Çok zaman dilimli bir göstergedir, gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyamaz ve sinyaller gecikmez, gösterge uyarıyla birlikte alım ve satım sinyalleri verir. göstergenin (elmas olarak en iyi girişi kullan) girişinden seçilebilecek 2 sinyal modu vardır, doğru olarak ayarlanırsa gösterge normal mod sinyallerini filtreler ve elmas sinyali olarak mümkün olan en iyi sinyali verir, elmas modunda elmas sinyallerini değiştiremezsiniz . norm
Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme EmaCross iki üstel hareketli ortalamanın kesişimine dayanan bir göstergedir, ema çaprazına dayalı alım satım okları üretir ve sinyal görünümünde uyarı verir, gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boya yapmaz ve oklar gecikmez, gösterge hızlı bir şekilde hareket eder. Yatırımcının gösterge ayarlarına gitmeden ema değerlerini değiştirebildiği ema dönem değişim paneli, panel hareketlidir. =================================================== ==== Parametreler: hızlı dönemler: hızlı ema dönem
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme TrendHisto, aşağı ve yukarı trend sinyalleri veren bir trend göstergesidir, gösterge bir histogram görevi görür, gösterge yeniden boyamaz/geri boyamaz/geciktirmez. Strateji Alış Ticareti: 0,65'in üzerindeki histogram çaprazı, alım ticaretini açıyoruz, çıkış için histogram 0,70 seviyesine ulaştığında çıkabilirsiniz veya iyi bir şekilde çıkabilirsiniz. Satış Ticareti: histogram -0,65'in altında kesişiyor, alım ticaretini açıyoruz, çıkış için histogram -0,70 seviyesine ulaştığında çıkab
Supreme MaColor
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal. =================================================================================== Parameters : Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma) Ma Period  Ma Type Ma Price (close/open...etc) Average Shift (Ma shift) Multi Time frame on/off ===============
Supreme MaChannel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format. Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy. Parameters :  Supreme MA Period : ma periods Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines
Supreme Entry
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) . this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal . Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy ,
Stoch Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow : 1.whenever stochastic lines cross 2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross) 3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone  , long arrow leave on oversold zone) this ind
Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Binary Sniper, ikili opsiyon ticareti için alım ve satım sinyalleri veren bir mt4 göstergesidir, bu göstergenin farklı bir yaklaşımı vardır, İkili opsiyon ticaretinde bu gösterge sinyali yeniden boyamaz veya geciktirmez. GİRİŞ KURALLARI: 1. ARAMA (SATIN AL), Kırmızı bir mum, kırmızı olduktan sonra yeşil üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında. (ilk renk çevirme) 2. PUT (SAT), Yeşil bir mum yeşil olduktan sonra kırmızı üzerine ikili keskin nişancı çubuğu rengiyle kapandığında (
StalkeR Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (3)
Göstergeler
StalkeR Arrow, çubuk açık/iç çubukta alım satım sinyali veren bir ok göstergesidir, bu gösterge fiyat hareket kalıplarına ve fraktallara dayanmaktadır. bu gösterge her alış ve satış sinyali için tp ve sl'yi verir, tp ve sl her sinyalin üstünde ve altında çizgiler halindedir, yeni bir sinyal oluşana kadar uzanırlar Bu gösterge, geçmiş sinyallerin kazanç/mağlubiyet istatistiklerini veren bir geriye dönük test paneline/gösterge panosuna sahiptir, bu gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapm
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Renko Star, renko grafikleriyle işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış mt4 ok tipi bir göstergedir, bu gösterge, tüccara kazanma oranı ve kazanılan puanlar gibi yararlı bilgileri söyleyen bir geriye dönük test panosuna sahiptir, ayrıca atr x çarpımında tp ve sl'yi verir, bu gösterge onun değerini verir. Bar açık veya bar içi sinyal üzerinde sinyalin verildiği yerde tam fiyatı işaret edecek sarı bir işaret bulunur, bu göstergeyi kullanmanın yolu göstergenin verdiği oka göre alış veya satış açmak ve tp'yi
SuperEntryx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Super Entry, ATR değerine dayalı olan ve değiştirilebilen ve ayarlanabilen yan tp ve sl seviyelerini tek başına uzun ve kısa sinyaller veren, hepsi bir arada ok tipi bir göstergedir; bu gösterge, kazanma oranını ve diğer istatistikleri gösteren bir geriye dönük test paneli sağlar. ne kadar doğruluk bekleneceğine dair net bir görüş sağlar. bu gösterge yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapmaz ve sinyal gecikme olmadan çubuk açıkken gelir. Parametreler: ayarlar: gösterge tp ve sl değerleri ve ge
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Renko Masterx, renko grafikleriyle işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış mt4 ok tipi bir göstergedir, bu gösterge, tüccara kazanma oranı ve kazanılan puanlar gibi yararlı bilgileri söyleyen bir geriye dönük test panosuna sahiptir, ayrıca atr x çarpımında tp ve sl'yi verir, bu gösterge onun değerini verir. Çubuk açık veya çubuk içi sinyalin verildiği ve sinyalin verildiği tam fiyatı işaretleyecek beyaz bir işaretleyicinin bulunduğu bu göstergeyi kullanmanın yolu, göstergenin verdiği oka göre bir alım ve
Spider Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
Örümcek renko oku, çubuk açık/iç çubukta sinyal veren ve sinyali çizmek için 2 strateji kullanan renko tabanlı bir ok göstergesidir. Bu gösterge, bir çubuk TP'yi ölçeklendirmek için veya ayarlarında daha yüksek periyotlarla kullanılırsa ticareti değiştirmek için kullanılabilir. Bu gösterge asla yeniden boyamaz veya arka boyama yapmaz. =================================================== ======= Parametreler: Giriş Dönemi : ana sinyal dönemi Filtre Periyodu : sinyal filtre periyodu Uyarılar =====
Binary ATMx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Göstergeler
İkili atm, 2 parçaya dayanan bir ikili opsiyon sinyalleri göstergesidir, ilki trend yönünü söyleyen ve yalnızca satın alımlarda satışları belirleyen renkli bir çizgi şeklindedir, ikincisi BAR AÇIK üzerine gelen ve asla yeniden boyanmayan ve gecikmeyen bir nokta şeklinde bir giriş sinyalidir. NASIL KULLANILIR : Çubuğun açılışında bir satış noktasının görünmesini bekleyin Önceki çubuğun bir satış çizgisi rengi varsa, bir satış açmaktan ziyade, vade tarihiniz aynı mum kapanışıdır Çubuğun açılış
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt