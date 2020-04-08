Ambitious Donchian
- Göstergeler
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work.
Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart.
features :
1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings.
2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your inputted settings and tp and sl value :
1.Conted Bars : how many bars used in backtest
2.Verification mode : optimistic/pessimistic , if a trade hit tp and sl on same candle and optimistic mode is on than it is counted as win other wise its a loss
3.total signals : number of given signals
4.total closed : number of closed signals
5.total signals won : number of won signals
6.total signals lost : number of lost signals
7.total pips profit : number of pips gained
============================================
parameters :
1.TP in points
2.SL in points
3.ATR Tp switch on/off , if off indicator will use Tp in points
4.ATR Tp Value
5.ATR Sl switch on/off , if off indicator will use Sl in points
6.ATR Sl Value
7.Various tp/sl objects on chart color and settings
8.alert on/off
9.alert previous , indicator will try to give pre alert if possible
10.Dashboard colors/position and text settings
11.Donchian Channel Period
12.Xo Histogram Periods
13.ATR period
=============================================
Entry Conditions:
Buy : Up Arrow Appear on new candle open, open buy trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.
Sell : Down Arrow Appear on new candle open, open sell trade and set tp and sl as drawn on chart , tp is the green dot and sl is the red x mark.
====================
VERY IMPORTANT : you need to have the xo histogram and donchian channel indicators in your mt4 indicators folder , you can get them from first comment on this product page