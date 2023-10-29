US SNIPER EA - FREE VERSION

This EA is a single entry type which does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, averaging or other dangerous strategies. Using a measurable stop loss and take profit.





This EA Build with an AI which can measure risk by determine the StopLoss and Take Profit.

We limit the maximum risk for 40pips so trader can set the lot size for maximum risk we can afford if hits for maximum StopLoss





FREE VERSION In this free version only run with 0.01 LotSize. Full Feature only at Paid Version

Currently the Robot only works during the US market.

Important

ONLY PAIR USDJPY

TIMEFRAME M15

ONLY Work At US Market Session

Low Spread broker is an advantage



