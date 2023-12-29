Clever Nest
This EA trades with a breakout strategy, it try to detect the best levels to trade and its designed to trade the GBPUSD and EURUSD
Assets: GBPUSD, EURUSD
TimeFrame: H1
Features:
- Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading;
- The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest;
- Fully automated;
Requirements
- Please use a good ECN broker
- With 1:100 leverage it should be fine on a $1000 account