Clever Nest

This EA trades with a breakout strategy, it try to detect the best levels to trade and its designed to trade the GBPUSD and EURUSD

Signal EAs:  https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1726841

Assets: GBPUSD, EURUSD

TimeFrame: H1

Features:

  • Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading;
  • The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest;
  • Fully automated;

Requirements

  • Please use a good ECN broker
  • With 1:100 leverage it should be fine on a $1000 account


