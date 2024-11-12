SignalMaster Trend EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Noel Dagubert Kayombo
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 12 Kasım 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SignalMaster Trend EA is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.
FEATURES
- No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy.
- Every trade has SL and TP from beginning.
- Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair.
- The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix.
- Free Demo available to download.
INFORMATION
- Recommended currency pairs: Eurusd, Gbpusd.
- Recommended timeframe: 1 hour
- Minimum deposit: $30
- Recommended leverage 1:500 (1:30 is also OK)
- Good ECN broker is required.
- Recommended: Raw/Zero Spread
Due to the sensitivity of the algorithm to spread, I advise using a good RAW/ECN broker.
After purchasing the product, please send me a private message if you have any questions.
NB: SignalMaster Trend EA is the long term project, There is no need of setfiles is default settings