Clever Vertex

EA that detects reversion patterns to enter the market at the best possible conditions. It uses a reentry system with a establish stop, and risk control system.

Timeframe: H1

Recommeded Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD

Recommended Min Account Size: 10.000 USD

Signal:   Very Low Risk

Features:

  • Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading;
  • The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest.
  • Controlled risk reentry system to not surpass a limit drawdown in the account.



