Clever Vertex
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Carlos Forero
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EA that detects reversion patterns to enter the market at the best possible conditions. It uses a reentry system with a establish stop, and risk control system.
Timeframe: H1
Recommeded Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD
Recommended Min Account Size: 10.000 USD
Signal: Very Low Risk
Features:
- Automatic reinvestment of earned profits for further trading;
- The advisor increases the volume of transactions according to the size of the deposit, including taking into account the earned profit, which makes it possible to achieve compound interest.
- Controlled risk reentry system to not surpass a limit drawdown in the account.