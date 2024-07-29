AIP Investor MT4

Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators

Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878

Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto)

Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30%

Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal

Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal

Auto Trailing Stop and  BreakEvent when having Signal

Dropdown: Close all orders when dropdown > X% or Y($)

Average Profit/Stoploss > 1

Profit Factor > 3

Get MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120556


MT5 To Telegram Advance
Vu Thi Thu
4.67 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram 1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram: Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order) Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously Send Chart Screenshots Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots Support sen
MT4 To Telegram Advance
Vu Thi Thu
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram 1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram: Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Partial Close/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order) Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order   Support sending to both private, public channels and group, topic group  Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously Send Chart Screenshots Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screen
MT4 Trade Management
Vu Thi Thu
Yardımcı programlar
EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o      Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o      User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3. 
MT5 Trade Management
Vu Thi Thu
Yardımcı programlar
AIP – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o    Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o    User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3.  Stoploss man
AIP Investor
Vu Thi Thu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal Auto Trailin
