Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Strategy EA

The Ultimate Moving Average Crossover EA

AFFORDABLE & POWERFUL - The settings are up to you. Create Signals and Automatically Enter Trades if Desired.

Introducing our state-of-the-art Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor, a sophisticated tool for traders who understand the unparalleled significance of moving averages in the forex market. Our EA isn't just any ordinary tool; it's a powerful blend of precision and customization that offers a multi-layered approach to trading.

Key Features:

  1. Multi-layered Moving Average Strategy: Our EA doesn't merely rely on a single crossover for trade signals. While it primarily opens trades based on the cross of one moving average, it has the capability to utilize up to two additional moving averages for enhanced confirmation. This multi-layered strategy ensures a refined filtering process, substantially increasing the chances of profitable trades.
  2. Trailing Stop Feature: Lock in profits and manage risks efficiently. With the trailing stop feature, you can maximize gains on profitable trades while ensuring potential losses are kept to a minimum.
  3. Crossover Signals: Receive real-time notifications the moment potential trade opportunities arise, allowing you to take swift action or adjust your strategy as necessary.
  4. Automatic Break-even Functionality: Our EA ensures that once a trade reaches a certain profit threshold, the stop loss is adjusted to the trade's entry price, thus eliminating potential losses.
  5. Intelligent Lot Sizing: Say goodbye to manual calculations. The EA is designed to determine the most suitable lot size based on your account balance and risk preferences, ensuring optimal risk management.
  6. Customizable Trading Hours: Every market session comes with its own set of opportunities and challenges. With our EA, you can set specific times of the day to trade, allowing you to capitalize on the best trading hours for your strategy.

Why Choose Our Moving Average Crossover EA?

  • Precision and Accuracy: Our EA is based on the time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers, recognized for its accuracy and reliability in predicting potential market reversals.
  • Highly Customizable: Adjust the settings to align with your trading style, risk tolerance, and specific needs. From choosing the type and period of moving averages to defining the parameters for trailing stops, everything is at your fingertips.
  • User-friendly Interface: Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, our EA's interface is designed to provide a seamless and intuitive experience.

Empower your trading strategy with our innovative Moving Average Crossover EA, designed to navigate the complexities of the forex market and put you ahead of the curve. Elevate your trading game and experience the difference!



How to Use the Moving Average Crossover EA

Introduction

This EA allows you to automate trades based on moving average crossovers, and configure various settings to fine-tune your trading strategies.

Lets take a look at each one of the following options, one by one.

By right-clicking on your chart and navigating to the "Expert Advisor" option, then properties, you can edit your editable EA settings.


Setting Up Your EA

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to set up and configure the EA:

(Please Review Screenshots)

  1. Lot Size Configuration:

      There are 2 options for lot sizing.

    • Option 1 is automatic lot sizing. If AutoLotsON = true, then your lots will be determined, based on the risk percentage you have input and the trailbars you have input (Default is 15)
    • Option 2 is CustomLots. If AutoLotsON = false, then the CustomLots input will be used to open trades. Set the preferred lot size for the EA to use when opening trades upon crossover detection. For instance,  lots = 1.0 .
    • Display: Wether you are opening a trade automatically or manually, you will still have lot sizing displayed on the right side of your chart for reference.
  2. Risk Management:
    • Define your risk percentage in decimal form. For example,  RiskPerTrade = .02  denotes a 2% risk.
    • This risk percentage calculates the lot size based on the high/low of the last  TrailBars  number. This means the stop-loss is placed at the high (for sell trades) or low (for buy trades) of the last  TrailBars  number of bars.
  3. Moving Averages Setup:
    • Fast MA (e.g.,  FastMA = 20 ): This is the moving average on which crossovers are based.
    • Medium MA (e.g.,  MediumMA = 50 ): This is the moving average that is being crossed by the Fast MA.
    • Slow MA (e.g.,  SlowMA = 233 ): The Fast MA should be above this value for buy trades and below for sell trades. If not in use, set it to the same value as Medium MA.
  4. Functional Settings:
    • TradingEnabled : Enables or disables automatic trade opening upon crossover detection.
    • NotifyOnCrossover : When enabled, you receive a notification and an arrow is drawn on the chart for crossovers.
    • CrossOverEXITS : If enabled, the trade will close upon the detection of an opposing crossover.
    • TrailingStopSar  and  BreakEven : Enable a parabolic SAR-based trailing stop and break-even feature, respectively.
  5. Triggers Based on Profit Percentage:
    • InProfitEXITS : Determines the profit percentage at which the trade will close in profit. For instance, a value of 0.1 corresponds to 10%. (Set this using InProfitTP
    • TrailingStopTrigger : Determines the profit percentage at which the trailing stop gets activated. For instance, a value of 0.05 corresponds to 5%. (YOU MUST HAVE AN ACTIVE STOPLOSS FOR THE STOPLOSS TO TRAIL)
    • BreakEvenTrigger : Defines the profit percentage at which the break-even feature is activated. (YOU MUST HAVE AN ACTIVE STOPLOSS FOR THE STOPLOSS TO BE MOVED TO BREAKEVEN)
  6. Additional Settings:
    • ParSarStep : Configures the step value for the Parabolic SAR.
    • SpreadMult : Multiplies the spread to determine the stop-loss placement when using the trailing stop SAR and when a trade is automatically placed.


      If SpreadMult=2, then when stoploss is automatically placed it will always add the amount of the (spread X 2) to a sell trades stoploss or subtract (spread X 2) from a Buy trades stoploss.

    • TrailBars : Defines the number of bars to look back for determining the high/low for stoploss and risk calculations for lots.
  7. Trading Hours:
    • Specify the hours during which the EA should operate using  startHour  and  endHour .
  8. Arrow Colors:

    Define the colors of the arrows drawn on the chart for buy and sell signals using  BuyArrowColor  and  SellArrowColor .

Setting Up Notifications on MT4

If you've enabled the  NotifyOnCrossover  feature, ensure your MT4 platform is set up to receive notifications. Here's how:

  1. Open MT4 and go to Tools > Options.
  2. Switch to the "Notifications" tab.
  3. Ensure "Enable Push Notifications" is checked.
  4. Enter your MetaQuotes ID. This can be found in the settings of your MT4 mobile application.
  5. Click "Test" to ensure you receive notifications.

Save Time with Chart Templates

Establishing a chart template greatly streamlines the utilization of any Expert Advisor (EA). Once you've configured your EA settings, you can then customize the chart aesthetics to your preferred design.

By right-clicking on your chart and navigating to the "Template" option, you have the facility to save your chart configurations along with the EA settings as a template.

Should you choose to save this template as the default, any new chart you open will automatically adopt this chart design and the associated EA settings. However, you have the flexibility to name and save this template as per your discretion.



Disclaimer

This Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor ("the Advisor") is provided for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice or recommendations.

While the Advisor is based on certain methodologies and strategies believed to be reliable, its accuracy, completeness, or appropriateness for any particular use or purpose cannot be guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All trading and investment activities involve risk, and it is possible to lose all of your investment.

Users of the Advisor are strongly advised to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a licensed financial professional before making any trading or investment decisions. We shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, or consequential losses arising from the use of, or reliance on, this Advisor or the information contained therein.

By using the Advisor, you acknowledge and agree to this disclaimer and understand the inherent risks involved in trading and investing.

Conclusion

Now that you're familiar with all the settings of the Moving Average Crossover EA, you can start to customize and deploy it based on your trading preferences. Remember always to test any changes in a demo environment before going live.


Önerilen ürünler
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
İki hareketli ortalamanın kesiştiği noktada işlem yapan bir Uzman Danışman, mevcut trend yönünü filtrelemek için üçüncü hareketli ortalamayı kullanır. Esnek ama aynı zamanda basit giriş ayarlarına sahiptir. Problem çözme ->   BURAYA   / MT5 versiyonu ->   BURAYA   / Talimatlar   ->       BURADA     Faydalar: Sezgisel kolay kurulum Her tür enstrüman ve her zaman çerçevesi için uygun Üç tür bildirim vardır İlk sırayı son sıra ile örtüşen geçmeli sistem İşlem hacimlerini otomatik olarak hesaplayab
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
EMA SignalLine Pro EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMA SignalLine Pro EA Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way! The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy. Key Features and Logic Explained EMA Crossover Logic: Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow)
EMA divergent grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA trades on price make divergent between EMA and candle stick . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING EMA_period - Set EMA period Bar_history - Set candle history passed. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Numbe
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
FlyEA iMA Cross
Carlo Forni
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crossovers are one of the main moving average strategies. The first type is a price crossover, which is when the price crosses above or below a moving average to signal a potential change in trend. Another strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term MA crosses above the longer-term MA, it's a buy signal , as it indicates that the trend is shifting up. This is known as a " golden cross ." Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below
Predator GBPUSD
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA   Predator GBPUSD  is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The EA is developed and tested over the years. Algorithms have been optimized for high performance trades. EA is specially developed for GBPUSD . Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.  +   Position trailing stop is used .  + Easy to setup, just set defaults.  +  Winrate > 82%. Recommen
Still
Sergey Kruglov
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
Fujiyama
Treccante LLC
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
There may be a problem with the EA. The account has been restricted without any particular explanation, and I am unable to delete the EA. As I will be conducting an investigation, please be careful when using it. We recommend testing on a demo account. I am also restricted from posting comments, so I’m sorry that I cannot reply at the moment. Please wait for a while. A high-performance EA “FUJIYAMA” developed with cutting-edge correlation coefficient analysis algorithms, which increased $10,
FREE
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Uzman Danışmanlar
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
SuperTrendPrecission EA
GIORGIO LIBERTI GARLET
Uzman Danışmanlar
SPECIAL PRICE  Great offers on all products. Great opportunities. SuperTrendPrecission EA is an expert who works following the signals of the Super Trend Precission indicator and a moving average. With its buttons in the chart that can also be used in the back test, you can train every day. The EA is already profitable but with the possibility of the buttons it becomes even more profitable. You will be able to close all positions, change from buy to sell only, not let the EA work and much more.
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Uzman Danışmanlar
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
AW CCI based EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, klasik CCI göstergesinin sinyalleri üzerinde çalışır. Sistemin birçok senaryosu ve esnek konfigürasyonları vardır. Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Problem solving ->  HERE   / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantajlar: Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel arayüzü Özelleştirilebilir CCİ Gösterge Sinyalleri Gerekirse ortalamayı kullanır Dahili otomatik lot hesaplama İlk ve son sepet siparişleri
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
LoneWolf Mt4
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера;
FREE
Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
Stargogs Eur Scalper
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stargogs EUR SCALPER EA The EUR SCALPER forex robot/EA is designed to scalp on the M1 timeframe and has a high win rate of 87%. It's capable of making $150 - $400 profit per day, depending on the mode you choose to run it on. The minimum deposit required to run the robot on Medium Mode is $10, while Slow Mode requires a minimum deposit of $50 and Fast Mode requires a minimum deposit of $100. It's important to note that the robot is broker sensitive and does not work on brokers with high spreads
Advanced Range Breakout MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT5 Version Advanced Range Breakout Advanced Range Breakout allows you to trade breakouts in an impossible way for any human being. This EA focuses on entering breakouts as soon as the price moves over them, keeping a tight trailing stop loss (TSL) to catch as much as possible of breakouts'    characteristic   explosive price movements while protecting the trade if it turns out to be a fakeout. Feel free to get in touch we me to find out how I successfully managed to passed a prop firm challenge
MAD Scalper Expert Advisor
Conor Dailey
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Scalper Expert Advisor uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for reversion (mean reversion). Trades are closed when price returns to mean (moving average) + buffer. We use ATR as our MA_Buffer. MAD includes an averaging feature. The range is determined by ATR and the RangeMultiplier. The higher the RangeMultiplier the further apart the averaging trades will be. Works on all time frames and pairs. Suggestions:
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
S Winger
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
S Winger is an expert advisor that uses former highs and lows combined with the MACD indicator in order to place its trades . The expert waits until a certain trade level is breached , then the MACD indicator is used for confirmation of the next trade to be opened .The default set uses the account currency ( made for USD , but may work with other account currencies also , if profit and max loss parameters are ajusted ) . If profit is not achieved from first trade , the expert will open more trad
Range Monster
Alexander Chertnik
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA uses high or low range to define possible Market Correction ,  after that the trades will be open according to Divergence Signal .  EA does not uses conventional stop loss and take profit functions,  trades will be closed at the indicator signal. EA uses also Hidden Divergence for exit trades. default setting for GBPCAD also working on: EURUSD / EURCAD / EURAUD / GBPUSD / USDCHF / AUDNZD /  AUDUSD ("FXCM broker" sets in the comments ) timeframe: 1H developed,  tested and optimized on FXCM
Golden Phoenix EA
Justinus Andjarwirawan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Phoenix EA – Adaptive Reversal Recovery System for XAUUSD Overview: Golden Phoenix EA is a powerful gold (XAUUSD) trading Expert Advisor designed with an adaptive switching method to maximize profitability. Unlike traditional grid or martingale strategies, this EA reverses the direction of the recovery trade when a position closes in loss. By strategically adjusting lot sizes and reversing trades, Golden Phoenix EA capitalizes on market corrections to secure profits efficiently. The EA
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
DowJones Supertrend H1
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has been developed for DOWJONES (US30) H1 timeframe, everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. This Expert Advisor is based on BREAKOUT of the PIVOT LINE.  It uses STOP  pending orders with  FIXED STOP LOSS and ATR TAKE PROFIT . To catch more profit there is also a  TRAILING PROFIT  function provided. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+1 only!!! For every
LRY FX Robot
Ruiyuan Luo
Uzman Danışmanlar
LRY FX Robot is a fully automatic trading Robot, which makes orders according to RSI indicators. EA operating environment The EA can be run in any currency, but the best test is EURUSD for H1, with a minimum of $1000. Parameters Lot - lot size for pending orders. MaxLotSize - the maximum number of open orders. Signal Type - A signal to open an order Time Frame - The time period of the signal InterestAmount - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders Star Hour - the EA operation start
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hareketli Ortalama Tüccar, parametreleri yapılandırması gerekmeyen profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Size sadece kullanacağınız partinin büyüklüğüne karar vermek kalıyor. Robot tamamen otomatiktir ve herhangi bir insan müdahalesi gerektirmez. Hareketli ortalamalar temelinde işlem yapar ve tüm döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapabilir. Trendi tespit eden akıllı bir algoritmaya sahiptir. Uzman, trend yönünde emirler oluşturur. Girdi ve çıktı emirleri, herhangi bir MT4 platformunda bulunabilen iki göst
EMA Crossover Pro MT4
Gabriel Selegean
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMA Crossover Pro MT4 (see EMA Crossover Pro for MT5 variant) this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision. A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema. Expert advisor parameters: stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabl
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Ultimate Fibonacci Trade Assistant and Manager
Jordan Sales
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Fibonacci EA & Trade Assistant + Manager -  With Advanced Pattern Recognition In trading, as in any craft, mastery requires the right tools. In Fibonacci based trading, The Ultimate Fibonacci EA is that tool. Discover the power of precision trading with the Ultimate Fibonacci EA, an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) for the Forex market. This advanced tool is designed to work in harmony with your Fibonacci retracement tool, providing dynamic responses to market movements and pattern recogn
Easy Lot Size Calculator for MT4
Jordan Sales
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Lot Size Calculator EA — Risk Management Utility Works on FOREX, Crypto, Indices and Commodities. Automatically calculates no matter how many digits the instrument is using. Tired of overly complex lot size calculators? There's just absolutely no need to be manually inputting numbers just to figure out the proper lot size calculations. With our EASY Lot Size Calculator, you simply use the built in MT4 Fibonacci retracement tool, to show the EA where you want your stop loss to be, and the
ChartFix with Zoom and Pan Controls for MT4
Jordan Sales
Göstergeler
ChartFix – TradingView-Style Chart Controls for MT4 Have you ever wished MT4 charts were as smooth to navigate as TradingView? We all love MT4 for trading, but one thing it’s always lacked is easy, intuitive chart control. Constantly clicking the zoom buttons, fighting with the auto-scale, or dragging the price axis gets frustrating fast. ChartFix solves that problem by giving you simple on-chart controls for zooming and panning — just like you’re used to on TradingView. Simply click the "Switch
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt