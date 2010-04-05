Thai Tea EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Miss Nathita Kaenmun
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Оnly 10 copy out of 10 are Left at $199!
Next price --> $299
This EA includes 4 Strategies inside
1. Swing trade (Pinbar) Used Price action Pin bar with CCI Level for entry Open 1 order have SL/TP and use ATR for SL
2. Innside bar breakout Open 2 orders used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let profit run.
3. Pullback Used EMA Confirm trend and CCI for Entry Open 2 order used ATR for SL and have 1TP and No TP2 for Let pro
4. Tripple candle breakout Open 1 order have SL/TP
All Strategies used by Risk/Trade
The trader can adjust only the risk that you accept
If you need EA run trend and Safety for your Port I recommend it.The system does not use dangerous methods of money management: martingale, averaging and others. The EA always uses a reasonable stop loss /TP,Breakevent,Tralling stop
I setting for AUDUSD H1 Only