TimeUpdate

Pozisyon değişimi zamanını 01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren saniyeler cinsinden alır.

datetime  TimeUpdate() const

Dönüş değeri

Pozisyon değişimi zamanı (01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren saniyeler cinsinden).

Not

Pozisyon, önceden Select (sembol kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemiyle seçiliş olmalıdır.