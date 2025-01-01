MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoTimeUpdate
- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
TimeUpdate
시간 수신: 1970년 1월 1일 이후 포지션 변경 시간(초).
|
datetime TimeUpdate() const
값 반환
시간(초): 1970년 1월 1일 이후 포지션 변경.
참고
위치는 선택 (기호별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 액세스하기 위해 미리 선택해야 합니다.