시간 수신: 1970년 1월 1일 이후 포지션 변경 시간(초).

datetime  TimeUpdate() const

값 반환

시간(초): 1970년 1월 1일 이후 포지션 변경.

참고

위치는 선택 (기호별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 메서드를 사용하여 액세스하기 위해 미리 선택해야 합니다.