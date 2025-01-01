DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoPositionType 

PositionType

Pozisyon tipini alır.

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE  PositionType() const

Dönüş değeri

Pozisyon tipi (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Pozisyon, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.