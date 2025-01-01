ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoTimeUpdate 

TimeUpdate

01.01.1970 から経過した秒数で表されたポジション変更の時刻を受け取ります。

datetime  TimeUpdate() const

戻り値

01.01.1970 から経過した秒数で表されたポジション変更の時刻

注意事項

ポジションは主に Select（シンボルによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。