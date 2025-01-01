MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoTimeUpdate
- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
TimeUpdate
01.01.1970 から経過した秒数で表されたポジション変更の時刻を受け取ります。
datetime TimeUpdate() const
戻り値
01.01.1970 から経過した秒数で表されたポジション変更の時刻
注意事項
ポジションは主に Select（シンボルによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。