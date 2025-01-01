DokümantasyonBölümler
Pozisyon değişimi zamanını 01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden alır.

ulong  TimeUpdateMsc() const

Dönüş değeri

Pozisyon değişimi zamanı (01.01.1970 tarihinden itibaren milisaniyeler cinsinden).

Not

Pozisyon, önceden Select (sembol kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemiyle seçiliş olmalıdır.