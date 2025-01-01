MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoIdentifier TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Identifier Pozisyonun tanımlayıcısını alır. long Identifier() const Dönüş değeri Pozisyonun tanımlayıcısı. Not Pozisyon, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir. Magic Volume