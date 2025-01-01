DokümantasyonBölümler
StopLoss

Pozisyonun Stop Loss fiyatını alır.

double  StopLoss() const

Dönüş değeri

Pozisyonun Stop Loss fiyatı.

Not

Pozisyon, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.