- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
SelectByMagic
Finansal enstrüman ismine ve tanıtıcı değere (magic number) göre bir pozisyon seçer.
bool SelectByMagic(
Parametreler
symbol
[in] Sembol ismi.
magic
[in] Pozisyonun tanıtıcı değeri (Sihirli sayı).
Dönüş Değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', pozisyon seçilemezse 'false'.