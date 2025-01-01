DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoSelectByMagic 

SelectByMagic

Finansal enstrüman ismine ve tanıtıcı değere (magic number) göre bir pozisyon seçer.

bool  SelectByMagic(
   const string  symbol// sembol ismi
   const ulong   magic   // tanıtıcı değer
   );

Parametreler

symbol

[in]  Sembol ismi.

magic

[in]  Pozisyonun tanıtıcı değeri (Sihirli sayı).

Dönüş Değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', pozisyon seçilemezse 'false'.