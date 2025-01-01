MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CPositionInfoTimeUpdate
- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
TimeUpdate
获取持仓变更时间, 数值是自1970 年 1 月 1 日以来的秒数。
datetime TimeUpdate() const
返回值
持仓变更时间, 数值是自1970 年 1 月 1 日以来的秒数。
注释
持仓必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。