TimeUpdate

获取持仓变更时间, 数值是自1970 年 1 月 1 日以来的秒数。

datetime  TimeUpdate() const

返回值

持仓变更时间, 数值是自1970 年 1 月 1 日以来的秒数。

注释

持仓必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。