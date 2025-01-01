MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoSelect TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Select Daha ileri işlemler için pozisyonu seçer. bool Select( const string symbol // sembol ) Parametreler symbol [in] Pozisyon seçimi için kullanılacak sembol. InfoString SelectByIndex