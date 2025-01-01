DokümantasyonBölümler
Select

Daha ileri işlemler için pozisyonu seçer.

bool  Select(
   const string  symbol      // sembol
   )

Parametreler

symbol

[in] Pozisyon seçimi için kullanılacak sembol.