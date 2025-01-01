MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCPositionInfoSelectByMagic
- Time
- TimeMsc
- TimeUpdate
- TimeUpdateMsc
- PositionType
- TypeDescription
- Magic
- Identifier
- Volume
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- Commission
- Swap
- Profit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Select
- SelectByIndex
- SelectByMagic
- SelectByTicket
- StoreState
- CheckState
SelectByMagic
商品名と今後の作業のマジックナンバーでポジションを選択します。
bool SelectByMagic(
パラメータ
symbol
[in] 商品名。
magic
[in] ポジションのマジックナンバー。
戻り値
成功した場合trueを返し、ポジションが選択されていない場合はfalseを返します。