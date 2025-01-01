ドキュメントセクション
SelectByMagic

商品名と今後の作業のマジックナンバーでポジションを選択します。

bool  SelectByMagic(
  const string  symbol// 商品名
  const ulong  magic  // マジックナンバー
  );

パラメータ

symbol

[in]  商品名。

magic

[in]  ポジションのマジックナンバー。

戻り値

成功した場合trueを返し、ポジションが選択されていない場合はfalseを返します